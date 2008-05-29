Wood-Polymer Composites - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845692728, 9781845694579

Wood-Polymer Composites

1st Edition

Editors: K O Niska M. Sain
eBook ISBN: 9781845694579
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845692728
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 29th May 2008
Page Count: 384
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
270.00
229.50
165.00
140.25
274.54
233.36
205.00
174.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
265.00
225.25
160.00
136.00
200.00
170.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Raw materials for wood-polymer composites; Additives for wood-polymer composites; Interactions between wood and synthetic polymers; Manufacturing technologies for wood-polymer composites; Mechanical properties of wood-polymer composites; Micromechanical modelling of wood-polymer composites; Outdoor durability of wood-polymer composites; Creep behaviour and damage of wood-polymer composites; Processing performance of extruded wood-polymer composites; Oriented wood-polymer composites and related materials; Wood-polymer composite foams; Performance measurement and construction applications of wood-polymer composites; Life cycle assessment (LCA) of wood-polymer composites: A case-study; Market and future trends for wood-polymer composites in Europe: The example of Germany; Improving wood-polymer composite products: A case study.

Description

Wood-polymer composites (WPC) are materials in which wood is impregnated with monomers that are then polymerised in the wood to tailor the material for special applications. The resulting properties of these materials, from lightness and enhanced mechanical properties to greater sustainability, has meant a growing number of applications in such areas as building, construction and automotive engineering. This important book reviews the manufacture of wood-polymer composites, how their properties can be assessed and improved and their range of uses.

After an introductory chapter, the book reviews key aspects of manufacture, including raw materials, manufacturing technologies and interactions between wood and synthetic polymers. Building on this foundation, the following group of chapters discusses mechanical and other properties such as durability, creep behaviour and processing performance. The book concludes by looking at orientated wood-polymer composites, wood-polymer composite foams, at ways of assessing performance and at the range of current and future applications.

With its distinguished editors and international team of contributors, Wood-polymer composites is a valuable reference for all those using and studying these important materials.

Key Features

  • Provides a comprehensive survey of major new developments in wood-polymer composites
  • Reviews the key aspects of manufacture, including raw materials and manufacturing technologies
  • Discusses properties such as durability, creep behaviour and processing performance

Readership

All those using and studying these important materials

Details

No. of pages:
384
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845694579
Hardcover ISBN:
9781845692728

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

K O Niska Editor

Professor Kristiina Oksman Niska works in the Division of Manufacturing and Design of Wood and Bionanocomposites, Luleå University of Technology, Sweden.

Affiliations and Expertise

Luleå University of Technology, Sweden

M. Sain Editor

Professor Mohini Sain works in the Faculty of Forestry, University of Toronto, Canada. Both are internationally-known for their research on wood-polymer composites.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Toronto, Canada

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.