Wood Microbiology
1st Edition
Decay and Its Prevention
Description
An in-depth examination of deterioration caused by fungi and other microorganisms, Wood Microbiology explores the major damages to wood and wood products during growth, harvesting, storage, and conversion to finished lumber. The characteristics, causes, detection, effects, and control measures for wood damage are stressed.
Key Features
- Reviews characteristics, classification, and metabolism of fungi responsible for wood deterioration and discoloration
- Examines the anatomical, structural, and chemical features of decay
- Covers effects of decay on physical and structural properties of wood
- Presents methods for preventing biodegradation and for preserving wood
- Extensively classroom tested--suitable for a two-quarter or one-semester course
- Each chapter contains a summary and detailed references
Readership
Researchers in forestry and microbiology, the wood products industry, and graduate students in forest research labs
Table of Contents
Introduction to Wood Microbiology. Wood Deterioration Agents. The Characteristics and Classification of Fungi and Bacteria. Factors Affecting the Growth and Survival of Fungi in Wood (Fungal Ecology). Fungal Metabolism in Relation to Wood Decay. The Decay Setting: Some Structural, Chemical, and Moisture Features of Wood in Relation to Decay Development. General Features, Recognition, and Anatomical Aspects of Wood Decay. Chemical Changes in Wood Caused by Decay Fungi. Ultrastructural Features of Wood Decay. Changes in the Strength and Physical Properties of Wood Caused by Decay Fungi. Colonization and Microbial Interactions in Wood Decay. Decays Originating in the Stems of Living Trees. Biodeterioration of Stored Wood and Its Control. Wood Stains and Discolorations. Decay Problems Associated with Some Major Uses of Wood Products. The Detection of Internal Decay. Paint Mildew and Related Degradative Problems. Natural Decay Resistance. Chemical Protection of Wood (Wood Preservation). Some Trendsin Wood Microbiology Research and a New Emphasis. All chapters contain summaries and detailed references.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 476
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1992
- Published:
- 29th May 1992
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323139465
About the Author
Robert Zabel
Robert A. Zabel was a former Professor at SUNY College of Environmental Science & Forestry. Sadly now deceased, but he was a major contributor to the first edition of Wood Microbiology. Professor Zabel taught at ESF for over 40 years and this revised edition is based upon notes from his course.
Affiliations and Expertise
State University of New York, Syracuse, U.S.A.
Jeffrey Morrell
Jeffrey Morrell is the Director at the National Centre of Timber Durability and Design Life, University of the Sunshine Coast, Brisbane, Australia. He has over 40 years of experience working with timber durability, including 35 years at Oregon State University teaching and supervising the durability program.
Affiliations and Expertise
Oregon State University, Corvalis, U.S.A.