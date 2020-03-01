Wood Microbiology
2nd Edition
Description
It is estimated that approximately 10 % of the timber cut in the world is used to replace timber that has decayed in service. This represents an astounding loss of material. Educating timber users about wood deterioration and its prevention can help reduce the magnitude of these losses, thereby helping conserve forests.
Wood Microbiology, second edition presents the latest advances in wood decay and its prevention. Coverage includes classification of fungi and bacteria, factors affecting growth and survival, fungal metabolism and wood chemistry. There are also chapters that focus on the anatomical aspects, chemical changes and ultrastructural effects of wood decay. Additionally, this book discusses major issues associated with wood decay, detecting decay and how to take protective action.
This is a one-stop reference resource for wood scientists, wood processing and preserving professionals, foresters and forest pathologists, as well as students of forestry, wood science and technology courses. It is authored by two leading experts with over 40 years of experience working with timber durability.
Key Features
- Updated taxonomy and classification of decay groups
- Analyses anatomical, chemical and ultrastructural aspects of wood decay
- Discusses major issues associated with decay, how to detect decay and preventative measures
Readership
Wood scientists, microbiologists, plant pathologists, wood processing and preserving professionals, foresters and forest pathologists. Students of forestry, wood science and technology. Construction professionals using timber
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to wood microbiology
2. Wood deterioration agents
3. The characteristics and classification of fungi and bacteria
4. Factors affecting the growth and survival of fungi in wood (fungal ecology)
5. Fungal metabolism in relation to wood decay
6. The decay setting: some structural, chemical, and moisture features of wood in relation to decay development
7. General features, recognition, and anatomical aspects of wood decay
8. Chemical changes in wood caused by decay fungi
9. Ultrastructural features of wood decay
10. Changes in the strength and physical properties of wood caused by decay fungi
11. Colonization and microbial interactions in wood decay
12. Decays originating in the stems of living trees
13. Biodeterioration of stored wood and its control
14. Molds, stains, and discolorations
15. Decay problems associated with some major uses products
16. The detection of internal decay
17. Paint mildew and related degradative problems
18. Natural decay resistance (wood durability)
19. Chemical protection of wood (wood preservation)
20. Some trends in wood microbiology research and a new emphasis (biotechnology)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128194652
About the Author
Jeffrey Morrell
Jeffrey Morrell is the Director at the National Centre of Timber Durability and Design Life, University of the Sunshine Coast, Brisbane, Australia. He has over 40 years of experience working with timber durability, including 35 years at Oregon State University teaching and supervising the durability program.
Affiliations and Expertise
Oregon State University, Corvalis, USA
Robert Zabel
Robert A. Zabel was a former Professor at SUNY College of Environmental Science & Forestry. Sadly now deceased, but he was a major contributor to the first edition of Wood Microbiology. Professor Zabel taught at ESF for over 40 years and this revised edition is based upon notes from his course.
Affiliations and Expertise
State University of New York, Syracuse, USA