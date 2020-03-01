It is estimated that approximately 10 % of the timber cut in the world is used to replace timber that has decayed in service. This represents an astounding loss of material. Educating timber users about wood deterioration and its prevention can help reduce the magnitude of these losses, thereby helping conserve forests.

Wood Microbiology, second edition presents the latest advances in wood decay and its prevention. Coverage includes classification of fungi and bacteria, factors affecting growth and survival, fungal metabolism and wood chemistry. There are also chapters that focus on the anatomical aspects, chemical changes and ultrastructural effects of wood decay. Additionally, this book discusses major issues associated with wood decay, detecting decay and how to take protective action.

This is a one-stop reference resource for wood scientists, wood processing and preserving professionals, foresters and forest pathologists, as well as students of forestry, wood science and technology courses. It is authored by two leading experts with over 40 years of experience working with timber durability.