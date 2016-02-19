Wood Finishing
1st Edition
Pergamon Series of Monographs on Furniture and Timber
Description
Wood Finishing provides a comprehensive guide to wood finishing. The emphasis of the book is on tackling practical topics.
The text first details the material components of wood finishing, such as strippers, revivers, stoppers, and varnishes. Next, the selection covers the various processes in wood finishing, which include waxing, filling, spraying, and flatting. The next chapter talks about supplementary topics, such as the chemistry of timber, hazards, workshop practices, and testing finishes. The title also tackles the various tools utilized in wood finishing, which include brushes, spray paints, coating machines, and tumbling barrels.
The book will be of great use to anyone who wants to expand knowledge in woodworking.
Table of Contents
List of Plates
Foreword
Acknowledgments
Glossary
Materials
Pigments
Dyes
Stains
Bleaches
Fillers
Filler Coats and Primers
Rags
Abrasives
Bitumen
Oils
Waxes
Lubricants
Solvents
Thinners
Cleaners
Plasticizers
Spray Color
Resins
Nitrocellulose
Cellulose
French Polish
Varnishes
Stoppers
Nitrocellulose Lacquers
Pullover
Acid Catalyzed Lacquers
Polyurethane Lacquers
Unsaturated Polyesters
Revivers, Strippers
Processes
Oiling
Waxing
Coloring (Including Staining and Bleaching)
Filling In
The Filling of Holes
French Polishing
Spraying
Pulling Over
Flatting
Burnishing
Matting
Polyurethane Application
Polyester Application
Finishing Schedules
Touching up
Repairing
Floor Finishing
Exterior Finishing
Reproduction and Antique Furniture
Decorative Finishing
Metal Finishing
Surface Coating Faults
Stripping
Oak Treatments
Supplementary Topics
Chemistry and Structure of Timber
Nature of Timber
Timber Defects
Wood Preservation
Timber Conversion
Fire Resistance
Substrates Other than Timber
Workshop Practice
Hazards
Testing Finishes
Viscosity
Examination Questions
Appliances
Brushes
Spray Plant
Electrostatic Systems
Airless Spray Plant (Thermopress)
Roller Coating Machine
Curtain Coating Machine
Flow Coating Plant
Dipping Machine
Tumbling Barrel
Mechanical Filling Apparatus
Flatting Equipment
Burnishing Plant
Heating Equipment
Aerosols
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 330
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1967
- Published:
- 1st January 1967
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483185583