Wood Finishing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080112428, 9781483185583

Wood Finishing

1st Edition

Pergamon Series of Monographs on Furniture and Timber

Authors: John W. Collier
Editors: Jack Kape
eBook ISBN: 9781483185583
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 330
Description

Wood Finishing provides a comprehensive guide to wood finishing. The emphasis of the book is on tackling practical topics.

The text first details the material components of wood finishing, such as strippers, revivers, stoppers, and varnishes. Next, the selection covers the various processes in wood finishing, which include waxing, filling, spraying, and flatting. The next chapter talks about supplementary topics, such as the chemistry of timber, hazards, workshop practices, and testing finishes. The title also tackles the various tools utilized in wood finishing, which include brushes, spray paints, coating machines, and tumbling barrels.

The book will be of great use to anyone who wants to expand knowledge in woodworking.

Table of Contents


List of Plates

Foreword

Acknowledgments

Glossary

Materials

Pigments

Dyes

Stains

Bleaches

Fillers

Filler Coats and Primers

Rags

Abrasives

Bitumen

Oils

Waxes

Lubricants

Solvents

Thinners

Cleaners

Plasticizers

Spray Color

Resins

Nitrocellulose

Cellulose

French Polish

Varnishes

Stoppers

Nitrocellulose Lacquers

Pullover

Acid Catalyzed Lacquers

Polyurethane Lacquers

Unsaturated Polyesters

Revivers, Strippers

Processes

Oiling

Waxing

Coloring (Including Staining and Bleaching)

Filling In

The Filling of Holes

French Polishing

Spraying

Pulling Over

Flatting

Burnishing

Matting

Polyurethane Application

Polyester Application

Finishing Schedules

Touching up

Repairing

Floor Finishing

Exterior Finishing

Reproduction and Antique Furniture

Decorative Finishing

Metal Finishing

Surface Coating Faults

Stripping

Oak Treatments

Supplementary Topics

Chemistry and Structure of Timber

Nature of Timber

Timber Defects

Wood Preservation

Timber Conversion

Fire Resistance

Substrates Other than Timber

Workshop Practice

Hazards

Testing Finishes

Viscosity

Examination Questions

Appliances

Brushes

Spray Plant

Electrostatic Systems

Airless Spray Plant (Thermopress)

Roller Coating Machine

Curtain Coating Machine

Flow Coating Plant

Dipping Machine

Tumbling Barrel

Mechanical Filling Apparatus

Flatting Equipment

Burnishing Plant

Heating Equipment

Aerosols

Bibliography

Index

