Wood Finishing provides a comprehensive guide to wood finishing. The emphasis of the book is on tackling practical topics.

The text first details the material components of wood finishing, such as strippers, revivers, stoppers, and varnishes. Next, the selection covers the various processes in wood finishing, which include waxing, filling, spraying, and flatting. The next chapter talks about supplementary topics, such as the chemistry of timber, hazards, workshop practices, and testing finishes. The title also tackles the various tools utilized in wood finishing, which include brushes, spray paints, coating machines, and tumbling barrels.

The book will be of great use to anyone who wants to expand knowledge in woodworking.