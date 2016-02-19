Wood Combustion: Principles, Processes, and Economics examines questions of consumption, fuel wood supply, wood combustion, and its purposes. The book covers many topics that are concerned with wood as a source of fuel. These topics include the chemical and physical properties of wood fuel supply, its process of combustion, and the release and production of heat. The airborne emissions that arise from its combustion are also discussed. The book also gives an analysis of wood fuels, its present and future contribution, and the issues that surround it. The text is recommended for energy experts who are looking into the use of wood as an energy resource, as well as for those who wish to evaluate the advantages and disadvantages of this energy source.