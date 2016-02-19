Wood Combustion - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126912401, 9780323159913

Wood Combustion

1st Edition

Principle, Processes, and Economics

Authors: David A. Tillman
eBook ISBN: 9780323159913
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1981
Page Count: 218
Description

Wood Combustion: Principles, Processes, and Economics examines questions of consumption, fuel wood supply, wood combustion, and its purposes. The book covers many topics that are concerned with wood as a source of fuel. These topics include the chemical and physical properties of wood fuel supply, its process of combustion, and the release and production of heat. The airborne emissions that arise from its combustion are also discussed. The book also gives an analysis of wood fuels, its present and future contribution, and the issues that surround it. The text is recommended for energy experts who are looking into the use of wood as an energy resource, as well as for those who wish to evaluate the advantages and disadvantages of this energy source.

Table of Contents


Preface

1. Overview of Wood Fuels Analysis

I. The Present Contribution of Wood Fuels to the U.S. Economy

II. The Future Contribution of Wood Fuels

III. Identification of Significant Issues

References

2. Properties of Wood Fuels

I. Introduction

II. Anatomical Characteristics of Wood Fuel

III. Physical Properties of Wood Fuel

IV. Chemical Properties of Wood Fuel

V. Conclusion

References

3. Wood Fuel Supply: Process Considerations

I. Introduction

II. Mill Residue Generation

III. Forest Residue Fuels

IV. Silvicultural Fuel Farm Materials

V. Conclusions

References

4. The Process of Wood Combustion

I. Introduction

II. Solid-Phase Precombustion Reactions for Wood

III. Gas Phase Reactions

IV. Char Combustion

V. Summary

References

5. Heat Combustion and Release from Wood Combustion

I. Introduction

II. The Production of Useful Heat

III. Rates of Heat Release

IV. Conclusions

References

6. Airborne Emissions from Wood Combustion

I. Introduction

II. Particulate Formation and Control

III. Carbon Monoxide and Hydrocarbon Emissions

IV. Emission of Oxides of Nitrogen from Wood Combustion

V. Conclusions

References

7. Electricity Generation: the Efficiency of Wood Fuel Utilization

I. Introduction

II. Wood-Fired Condensing Power Plants

III. Steam Cycle Cogeneration

IV. Modified Gas Turbine Cogeneration

V. Comparison of Power Generation Cycles

References

8. Economic and Financial Issues Associated with Wood Combustion

I. Introduction

II. Nonownership Variables

III. Ownership-Related Variables

IV. The Cost of Power from Wood-Fired Facilities

V. Conclusions

References

Index

No. of pages:
218
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323159913

About the Author

David A. Tillman

David A. Tillman, PhD, has over 40 years of experience in all phases of the energy industry having worked at the plant level for DTE Energy as plant production specialist-fuels and combustion for Monroe Power Plant, at the power plant design level for Foster Wheeler as Chief Fuels and Combustion Engineer, and at the policy level as Vice President of Materials Associates. He also served as senior project manager for Ebasco Environmental, dealing with solid fuel projects. He retired from Foster Wheeler and now serves as an independent consultant. He has authored and/or edited some 20 books and over 200 papers and book chapters on the subjects of solid fossil and biomass fuels.

Affiliations and Expertise

Retired as Chief Fuels and Combustion Engineer for Foster Wheeler. Foster Wheeler, New Jersey, United States

