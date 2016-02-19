Wood Combustion
1st Edition
Principle, Processes, and Economics
Wood Combustion: Principles, Processes, and Economics examines questions of consumption, fuel wood supply, wood combustion, and its purposes. The book covers many topics that are concerned with wood as a source of fuel. These topics include the chemical and physical properties of wood fuel supply, its process of combustion, and the release and production of heat. The airborne emissions that arise from its combustion are also discussed. The book also gives an analysis of wood fuels, its present and future contribution, and the issues that surround it. The text is recommended for energy experts who are looking into the use of wood as an energy resource, as well as for those who wish to evaluate the advantages and disadvantages of this energy source.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Overview of Wood Fuels Analysis
I. The Present Contribution of Wood Fuels to the U.S. Economy
II. The Future Contribution of Wood Fuels
III. Identification of Significant Issues
References
2. Properties of Wood Fuels
I. Introduction
II. Anatomical Characteristics of Wood Fuel
III. Physical Properties of Wood Fuel
IV. Chemical Properties of Wood Fuel
V. Conclusion
References
3. Wood Fuel Supply: Process Considerations
I. Introduction
II. Mill Residue Generation
III. Forest Residue Fuels
IV. Silvicultural Fuel Farm Materials
V. Conclusions
References
4. The Process of Wood Combustion
I. Introduction
II. Solid-Phase Precombustion Reactions for Wood
III. Gas Phase Reactions
IV. Char Combustion
V. Summary
References
5. Heat Combustion and Release from Wood Combustion
I. Introduction
II. The Production of Useful Heat
III. Rates of Heat Release
IV. Conclusions
References
6. Airborne Emissions from Wood Combustion
I. Introduction
II. Particulate Formation and Control
III. Carbon Monoxide and Hydrocarbon Emissions
IV. Emission of Oxides of Nitrogen from Wood Combustion
V. Conclusions
References
7. Electricity Generation: the Efficiency of Wood Fuel Utilization
I. Introduction
II. Wood-Fired Condensing Power Plants
III. Steam Cycle Cogeneration
IV. Modified Gas Turbine Cogeneration
V. Comparison of Power Generation Cycles
References
8. Economic and Financial Issues Associated with Wood Combustion
I. Introduction
II. Nonownership Variables
III. Ownership-Related Variables
IV. The Cost of Power from Wood-Fired Facilities
V. Conclusions
References
Index
David A. Tillman
David A. Tillman, PhD, has over 40 years of experience in all phases of the energy industry having worked at the plant level for DTE Energy as plant production specialist-fuels and combustion for Monroe Power Plant, at the power plant design level for Foster Wheeler as Chief Fuels and Combustion Engineer, and at the policy level as Vice President of Materials Associates. He also served as senior project manager for Ebasco Environmental, dealing with solid fuel projects. He retired from Foster Wheeler and now serves as an independent consultant. He has authored and/or edited some 20 books and over 200 papers and book chapters on the subjects of solid fossil and biomass fuels.
Retired as Chief Fuels and Combustion Engineer for Foster Wheeler. Foster Wheeler, New Jersey, United States