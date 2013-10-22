Wood Chemistry
2nd Edition
Fundamentals and Applications
Description
Wood Chemistry, Fundamentals and Applications, Second Edition, examines the basic principles of wood chemistry and its potential applications to pulping and papermaking, wood and wood waste utilization, pulping by-products for production of chemicals and energy, and biomass conversion.
Table of Contents
Preface to the Second Edition. Preface to the First Edition. The Structure of Wood. Introduction to Carbohydrate Chemistry. Wood Polysaccharides. Lignin. Extractives. Bark. Wood Pulping. Pulp Bleaching. Cellulose Derivatives. Wood-Based Chemicals and Pulping By-Products. Appendix. Bibliography. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 293
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1993
- Published:
- 22nd October 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080925899
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780126474817
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781493301942
About the Author
Eero Sjostrom
Affiliations and Expertise
Helsinki University of Technology, Espoo, Finland
Reviews
Reviews from the First Edition "This is a highly informative and very affordable book... Sjostrom deals with an immense amount of highly condensed information in an expert and authoritative manner... very well illustrated throughout and this adds much to the ease of understanding of the basic chemistry and applications of it in the cellulose industries." THE FORESTRY CHRONICLE "Professor Sjostrom has been very successful in bringing all these diverse aspects of wood together in a very readable book." WOOD SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY"I strongly recommend it as a textbook for both teachers and students. In fact I strongly recommend it for all those interested in wood chemistry." FOREST PRODUCTS JOURNAL