Wood Chemistry

2nd Edition

Fundamentals and Applications

Authors: Eero Sjostrom
eBook ISBN: 9780080925899
Hardcover ISBN: 9780126474817
Paperback ISBN: 9781493301942
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd October 2013
Page Count: 293
Description

Wood Chemistry, Fundamentals and Applications, Second Edition, examines the basic principles of wood chemistry and its potential applications to pulping and papermaking, wood and wood waste utilization, pulping by-products for production of chemicals and energy, and biomass conversion.

Table of Contents

Preface to the Second Edition. Preface to the First Edition. The Structure of Wood. Introduction to Carbohydrate Chemistry. Wood Polysaccharides. Lignin. Extractives. Bark. Wood Pulping. Pulp Bleaching. Cellulose Derivatives. Wood-Based Chemicals and Pulping By-Products. Appendix. Bibliography. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
293
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1993
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080925899
Hardcover ISBN:
9780126474817
Paperback ISBN:
9781493301942

About the Author

Eero Sjostrom

Affiliations and Expertise

Helsinki University of Technology, Espoo, Finland

Reviews

Reviews from the First Edition "This is a highly informative and very affordable book... Sjostrom deals with an immense amount of highly condensed information in an expert and authoritative manner... very well illustrated throughout and this adds much to the ease of understanding of the basic chemistry and applications of it in the cellulose industries." THE FORESTRY CHRONICLE "Professor Sjostrom has been very successful in bringing all these diverse aspects of wood together in a very readable book." WOOD SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY"I strongly recommend it as a textbook for both teachers and students. In fact I strongly recommend it for all those interested in wood chemistry." FOREST PRODUCTS JOURNAL

