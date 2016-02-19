Wood as Raw Material
1st Edition
Source, Structure, Chemical Composition, Growth, Degradation and Identification
Wood as Raw Material: Source, Structure, Chemical Composition, Growth, Degradation and Identification focuses on the scientific advancements in general forestry. This book discusses the value of wood as a raw material as looked upon from biological, botanical, and technical perspective. Organized into 12 chapters, this book starts with an overview of the importance of forest trees as sources of wood. This text then examines the chemical composition and ultrastructure of wood. Other chapters explain the biological mechanisms of wood and bark formation by forest trees. This book discusses as well the certain fundamental relationships between tree growth and wood structure. The final chapter deals with wood identification in North America and European forest tree species. This book is a valuable resource for students engaged in the study of forest management, wood science and technology, tree physiology, silviculture, forest soils, forest genetics, forest engineering, pulp and paper technology, forest and wood pathology, and other specialized areas. Foresters and technologists will also find this book useful.
Table of Contents
Prologue
Introduction
References
Chapter 1. Forest Trees as Sources of Wood
Botanical Classification
Geographical Distribution
Commercial Importance
Utilization of Individual Trees
References
Chapter 2. Macroscopic Characteristics of Wood
Characteristics of a Transverse Surface
Characteristics of Radial and Tangential Surfaces
References
Chapter 3. Physical Characteristics of Wood
Color
Luster
Odor
Taste
Texture, Grain, and Figure
Weight and Hardness
References
Chapter 4. Wood under the Microscope
General Appearance of Individual Wood Cells
Wood Tissue: Cell Lumina, Walls, and Cementing Substance
Structure and Arrangement of Pits
Description of Cell Types
Tracheids
Vessel Members
Vascular and Vasicentric Tracheids
Parenchyma
Fibers
Intercellular Canals
References
Chapter 5. Chemical Composition and Ultrastructure of Wood
Elementary Chemical Composition
Organic Components of Wood
Extractives
Ultrastructural Architecture of Wood
Microfibrils and their Structure
Orientation of Microfibrils: Cell-Wall Layers
Spiral Thickenings
Ultrastructure of Pits
The Warty Layer
Ultrastructure of Tyloses
Distribution of Chemical Components in Cell Walls
Effects of Chemical Components on Wood Properties and Uses
Biological Aspects
References
Chapter 6. The Mechanism of Wood Formation
Primary Growth
Secondary Growth
Cell Development
References
Chapter 7. Formation and Structure of the Bark
Formation and Function of Periderms
Inner and Outer Bark
Cellular Structure
a. Cellular Structure in the Bark of Softwoods
b. Cellular Structure in the Bark of Hardwoods
c. Changes in Cellular Structure
Lignification in Bark Cells
Growth Increments in Bark
References
Chapter 8. Tree Growth and Variation of Wood Structure
Variation Within a Tree
a. Horizontal Variation
b. Vertical Variation
Factors Affecting Variation within a Tree
Variation between Trees
Quality Control
References
Chapter 9. the Wood of Branches and Roots
The Wood of Branches
The Wood of Roots
References
Chapter 10. Abnormalities in Wood
1. Growth Abnormalities
a. Deviations from Typical Tree Form
b. Spiral Grain and Other Grain Deviations
c. Abnormal Arrangement of Growth Rings
d. Reaction Wood: Compression Wood and Tension Wood
e. Disruption of the Continuity of Inner Wood Tissues
f. Abnormal Color
g. Abnormalities Due to Wounding
h. Abnormalities Due to Atomic Radiation
2. Natural Growth Characteristics
a. Knots
b. Pith
References
Chapter 11. Degradation of Wood
1. Bacterial Attack
2. Fungal Attack
a. Stains
b. Decay
3. Attack by Insects
4. Attack by Marine Organisms
5. Fire
6. Degradation by Chemicals
7. Degradation in Drying
8. Weathering
9. Mechanical Wear
References
Chapter 12. Identification of Wood
1. Macroscopic Key to North American Softwoods with Resin Canals
2. Macroscopic Key to North American Pines
3. Macroscopic Key to North American Softwoods without Resin Canals
4. Microscopic Key to North American Softwoods
5. Microscopic Key to North American Pines
6. Key to North American Ring-Porous Hardwoods
7. Key to North American Diffuse-Porous Hardwoods
8. Macroscopic Key to European Softwoods
9. Microscopic Key to European Softwoods
10. Macroscopic Key to European Pines
11. Microscopic Key to European Pines
12. Key to European Ring-Porous Hardwoods
13. Key to European Diffuse-Porous Hardwoods
References
Appendix: Techniques for Microscopic Investigation of Wood
Light Microscopy
Sample Preparation
Microscopic Measurements
Photomicrography
Electron Microscopy
Sample Preparation
Other Microtechniques
References
English and Metric System Equivalents
Index
