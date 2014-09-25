Wong's Nursing Care of Infants and Children
10th Edition
Description
The leading text in pediatric nursing, Wong's Nursing Care of Infants and Children takes a unique, easy-to-understand developmental approach to describe the care of children at each age and stage of development. Childhood diseases and disorders are organized by age groups and body systems, and described through the nursing process framework.This edition includes updates on topics such as the new CPR guidelines, immunizations, and pain assessment and management. Written by pediatric experts, Dr. Marilyn Hockenberry and David Wilson, each with nearly 30 years of hands-on experience, this bestseller provides an evidence-based, clinical perspective that shows how the quality of nursing care can impact quality patient outcomes.
"A good neonatal and paediatric reference and textbook..." Reviewed by Jo Wilson on behalf of Nursing Times, March 2015
Key Features
A developmental approach addresses the differences at each stage of the child's growth and enables you to individualize care at the appropriate level for each child.
- UNIQUE! Quality Patient Outcomes are discussed for major childhood diseases and disorders, showing how nursing care directly impacts patient outcomes.
- Nursing Care Plans provide models for planning patient care, with rationales explaining why specific nursing interventions have been chosen, and include nursing diagnoses, patient/family goals, nursing interventions/rationales, expected outcomes, and NIC and NOC guidelines.
- A focus on family-centered care emphasizes the role and influence of the family in health and illness with a separate chapter and Family-Centered Care boxes.
- Critical thinking exercises use case studies to help you test and develop your own analytical skills.
- Nursing Care Guidelines provide clear, step-by-step, detailed instructions on performing specific skills or procedures.
- Nursing Tips include helpful hints and practical, clinical information, and Nursing Alerts provide critical information that must be considered in providing care.
- An emphasis on wellness includes principles of health promotion and injury prevention for each age group.
- Drug Alerts highlight important drug-related information for safe, appropriate care.
- Pathophysiology Reviews explain complicated disease processes with illustrated summary boxes.
- Complementary & Alternative Therapy boxes include timely information on alternative medicine as a part of complete, comprehensive care.
- Atraumatic Care boxes contain techniques for care that minimize pain, discomfort, or stress, and provide guidance for performing procedures in a caring manner.
- Emergency Treatment boxes serve as a quick reference in critical situations.
Table of Contents
UNIT I: Children, Their Families and The Nurse
1. Perspectives of Pediatric Nursing
2. Social, Cultural, Religious, and Family Influences on Child Health Promotion
3. Hereditary Influences on Health Promotion of the Child and Family
UNIT II: Childhood and Family Assessment
4. Communication, Physical, and Developmental Assessment
5. Pain Assessment and Management
6. Childhood Communicable and Infectious Diseases
UNIT III: Family-Centered Care of the Newborn
7. Health Promotion of the Newborn and Family
8. Health Problems of Newborns
9. The High-Risk Newborn and Family
UNIT IV: Family-Centered Care of the Infant
10. Health Promotion of the Infant and Family
11. Health Problems of the Infant
UNIT V: Family-Centered Care of the Toddler and Preschooler
12. Health Promotion of the Toddler and Family
13. Health Promotion of the Preschooler and Family
14. Health Problems of the Toddler and Preschooler
UNIT VI: Family-Centered Care of the School-Age Child
15. Health Promotion of the School-Age Child and Family
16. Health Problems of the School-Age Child
UNIT VII: Family-Centered Care of the Adolescent
17. Health Promotion of the Adolescent and Family
18. Health Problems of the Adolescent
UNIT VIII: Family-Centered Care of the Child with Special Needs
19. Family-Centered Care of the Child with Chronic Illness or Disability
20. Family-Centered End-of-Life Care
21. Family-Centered Care of the Child with Cognitive or Sensory Impairment
UNIT IX: The Child who is Hospitalized
22. Family-Centered Care of the Child During Illness and Hospitalization
23. Pediatric Nursing Interventions and Skills
UNIT X: Childhood Nutrition and Elimination Problems
24. The Child with Fluid and Electrolyte Imbalance
25. The Child with Renal Dysfunction
26. The Child with Gastrointestinal Dysfunction
UNIT XI: Childhood Oxygenation Problems
27. Overview of Oxygen and Carbon Dioxide Exchange
28. The Child with Respiratory Dysfunction
UNIT XII: Childhood Blood Production and Circulation Problems
29. The Child with Cardiovascular Dysfunction
30. The Child with Hematologic or Immunologic Dysfunction
UNIT XIII: Childhood Regulatory Problems
31. The Child with Cancer
32. The Child with Neurologic Dysfunction
33. The Child with Endocrine Dysfunction
UNIT XIV: Childhood Physical Mobility Problems
34. The Child with Musculoskeletal or Articular Dysfunction
35. The Child with Neuromuscular or Muscular Dysfunction
Appendixes
A. Growth Measurements
B. Translations of FACES Pain Rating Scale
C. Spanish-English Translations
Answers to Critical Thinking Case Studies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1760
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2015
- Published:
- 25th September 2014
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323222419
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323430852
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323293396
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323249874
- eBook ISBN:
About the Author
Marilyn Hockenberry
Affiliations and Expertise
Bessie Baker Distinguished Professor of Nursing Professor of Pediatrics Chair, Duke Institutional Review Board Duke University Durham, NC
David Wilson
Affiliations and Expertise
Staff PALS Coordinator Children's Hospital at Saint Francis Tulsa, OK