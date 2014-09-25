Wong's Nursing Care of Infants and Children

UNIT I: Children, Their Families and The Nurse

1. Perspectives of Pediatric Nursing

2. Social, Cultural, Religious, and Family Influences on Child Health Promotion

3. Hereditary Influences on Health Promotion of the Child and Family

UNIT II: Childhood and Family Assessment

4. Communication, Physical, and Developmental Assessment

5. Pain Assessment and Management

6. Childhood Communicable and Infectious Diseases

UNIT III: Family-Centered Care of the Newborn

7. Health Promotion of the Newborn and Family

8. Health Problems of Newborns

9. The High-Risk Newborn and Family

UNIT IV: Family-Centered Care of the Infant

10. Health Promotion of the Infant and Family

11. Health Problems of the Infant

UNIT V: Family-Centered Care of the Toddler and Preschooler

12. Health Promotion of the Toddler and Family

13. Health Promotion of the Preschooler and Family

14. Health Problems of the Toddler and Preschooler

UNIT VI: Family-Centered Care of the School-Age Child

15. Health Promotion of the School-Age Child and Family

16. Health Problems of the School-Age Child

UNIT VII: Family-Centered Care of the Adolescent

17. Health Promotion of the Adolescent and Family

18. Health Problems of the Adolescent

UNIT VIII: Family-Centered Care of the Child with Special Needs

19. Family-Centered Care of the Child with Chronic Illness or Disability

20. Family-Centered End-of-Life Care

21. Family-Centered Care of the Child with Cognitive or Sensory Impairment

UNIT IX: The Child who is Hospitalized

22. Family-Centered Care of the Child During Illness and Hospitalization

23. Pediatric Nursing Interventions and Skills

UNIT X: Childhood Nutrition and Elimination Problems

24. The Child with Fluid and Electrolyte Imbalance

25. The Child with Renal Dysfunction

26. The Child with Gastrointestinal Dysfunction

UNIT XI: Childhood Oxygenation Problems

27. Overview of Oxygen and Carbon Dioxide Exchange

28. The Child with Respiratory Dysfunction

UNIT XII: Childhood Blood Production and Circulation Problems

29. The Child with Cardiovascular Dysfunction

30. The Child with Hematologic or Immunologic Dysfunction

UNIT XIII: Childhood Regulatory Problems

31. The Child with Cancer

32. The Child with Neurologic Dysfunction

33. The Child with Endocrine Dysfunction

UNIT XIV: Childhood Physical Mobility Problems

34. The Child with Musculoskeletal or Articular Dysfunction

35. The Child with Neuromuscular or Muscular Dysfunction

Appendixes

A. Growth Measurements

B. Translations of FACES Pain Rating Scale

C. Spanish-English Translations

Answers to Critical Thinking Case Studies

