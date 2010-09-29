Wong's Nursing Care of Infants and Children
9th Edition
Description
The most trusted authority in pediatric nursing, Wong's Nursing Care of Infants and Children provides unmatched, comprehensive coverage of pediatric growth, development, and conditions. Its unique 'age and stage' approach covers child development and health promotion as well as specific health problems organized by age groups and body systems. Leading pediatric experts Dr. Marilyn Hockenberry and David Wilson provide an evidence-based, clinical perspective based on nearly 30 years of hands-on experience. Easy to read and extensively illustrated, this edition focuses on patient-centered outcomes and includes updates on topics such as the late preterm infant, immunizations, the H1N1 virus, and childhood obesity.
Key Features
- A clear, straightforward writing style makes content easy to understand.
- Unique Evidence-Based Practice boxes help you apply both research and critical thought processes to support and guide the outcomes of nursing care.
- Unique Atraumatic Care boxes contain techniques for care that minimize pain, discomfort, or stress.
- Unique Critical Thinking exercises help you test and develop your own analytical skills.
- A unique focus on family content emphasizes the role and influence of the family in health and illness with a separate chapter, discussions throughout the text, and family-centered care boxes.
- Nursing Care Guidelines provide clear, step-by-step, detailed instructions on performing specific skills or procedures.
- Unique Emergency Treatment boxes serve as a quick reference for critical situations.
- Unique Cultural Awareness boxes highlight ways in which variations in beliefs and practices affect nursing care for children.
- A developmental approach identifies each stage of a child's growth.
- Health promotion chapters emphasize principles of wellness and injury prevention for each age group.
- Student-friendly features include chapter outlines, learning objectives, key points, references, and related topics and electronic resources to help you study and review important content.
- A community focus helps you care for children outside the clinical setting.
- Nursing Care Plans include models for planning patient care, with nursing diagnoses, patient/family goals, nursing interventions/rationales, expected outcomes, and NIC and NOC guidelines.
- Nursing Tips include helpful hints and practical, clinical information, and Nursing Alerts provide critical information that must be considered in providing care.
Table of Contents
UNIT I: Children, Their Families and the Nurse
1. Perspectives of Pediatric Nursing
2. Social, Cultural, and Religious Influences on Child Health Promotion
3. Family Influences on Child Health Promotion
4. Community-Based Nursing Care of the Child and Family
5. Hereditary Influences on Health Promotion of the Child and Family
UNIT II: Assessment of the Child and Family
6. Communication, Physical and Developmental Assessment of the Child
7. Pain Assessment and Management in Children
UNIT III: Family-Centered Care of the Newborn
8. Health Promotion of the Newborn and Family
9. Health Problems of Newborns
10. The High-Risk Newborn and Family
11. Conditions Caused by Defects in Physical Development
UNIT IV: Family-Centered Care of the Infant
12. Health Promotion of the Infant and Family
13. Health Problems During Infancy
UNIT V: Family-Centered Care of the Young Child
14. Health Promotion of the Toddler and Family
15. Health Promotion of the Preschooler and Family
16. Health Problems of Early Childhood
UNIT VI: Family-Centered Care of the School-Age Child
17. Health Promotion of the School-Age Child and Family
18. Health Problems of Middle Childhood
UNIT VII: Family-Centered Care of the Adolescent
19. Health Promotion of the Adolescent and Family
20. Physical Health Problems of Adolescence
21. Behavioral Health Problems of Adolescence
UNIT VIII: Family-Centered Care of the Child with Special Needs
22. Family-Centered Care of the Child with Chronic Illness or Disability
23. Family-Centered End-of-Life Care
24. The Child with Cognitive or Sensory Impairment
25. Family-Centered Home Care
UNIT IX: The Child Who is Hospitalized
26. Family-Centered Care of the Child During Illness and Hospitalization
27. Pediatric Variations of Nursing Interventions
UNIT X: The Child with Disturbance of Fluid and Electrolytes
28. Balance and Imbalance of Body Fluids
29. Conditions that Produce Fluid and Electrolyte Imbalance
30. The Child with Renal Dysfunction
UNIT XI: The Child with Problems Related to the Transfer of Oxygen and Nutrients
31. The Child with Disturbance of Oxygen and Carbon Dioxide Exchange
32. The Child with Respiratory Dysfunction
33. The Child with Gastrointestinal Dysfunction
UNIT XII: The Child with Problems Related to Production and Circulation of Blood
34. The Child with Cardiovascular Dysfunction
35. The Child with Hematologic or Immunologic Dysfunction
UNIT XIII: The Child with Disturbance of Regulatory Mechanisms
36. The Child with Cancer
37. The Child with Cerebral Dysfunction
38. The Child with Endocrine Dysfunction
UNIT XIV: The Child with a Problem that Interferes with Physical Mobility
39. The Child with Musculoskeletal or Articular Dysfunction
40. The Child with Neuromuscular or Muscular Dysfunction
Appendixes
A. Developmental/Sensory Assessment
B. Growth Measurements
C. Common Laboratory Tests
D. Translations of FACES Pain Rating Scale
E. Spanish-English Translations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1888
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2011
- Published:
- 29th September 2010
- Imprint:
- Mosby
eBook ISBN:
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323069106
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323293402
- eBook ISBN:
About the Author
Marilyn Hockenberry
Affiliations and Expertise
Bessie Baker Distinguished Professor of Nursing Professor of Pediatrics Chair, Duke Institutional Review Board Duke University Durham, NC
David Wilson
Affiliations and Expertise
Staff PALS Coordinator Children's Hospital at Saint Francis Tulsa, OK
