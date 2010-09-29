Wong's Nursing Care of Infants and Children - 9th Edition - ISBN: 9780323069120

Wong's Nursing Care of Infants and Children

9th Edition

Authors: Marilyn Hockenberry David Wilson Marilyn Hockenberry David Wilson
eBook ISBN:
eBook ISBN: 9780323069106
eBook ISBN: 9780323293402
eBook ISBN:
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 29th September 2010
Page Count: 1888
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The most trusted authority in pediatric nursing, Wong's Nursing Care of Infants and Children provides unmatched, comprehensive coverage of pediatric growth, development, and conditions. Its unique 'age and stage' approach covers child development and health promotion as well as specific health problems organized by age groups and body systems. Leading pediatric experts Dr. Marilyn Hockenberry and David Wilson provide an evidence-based, clinical perspective based on nearly 30 years of hands-on experience. Easy to read and extensively illustrated, this edition focuses on patient-centered outcomes and includes updates on topics such as the late preterm infant, immunizations, the H1N1 virus, and childhood obesity.

 

Key Features

  • A clear, straightforward writing style makes content easy to understand.
  • Unique Evidence-Based Practice boxes help you apply both research and critical thought processes to support and guide the outcomes of nursing care.
  • Unique Atraumatic Care boxes contain techniques for care that minimize pain, discomfort, or stress.
  • Unique Critical Thinking exercises help you test and develop your own analytical skills.
  • A unique focus on family content emphasizes the role and influence of the family in health and illness with a separate chapter, discussions throughout the text, and family-centered care boxes.
  • Nursing Care Guidelines provide clear, step-by-step, detailed instructions on performing specific skills or procedures.
  • Unique Emergency Treatment boxes serve as a quick reference for critical situations.
  • Unique Cultural Awareness boxes highlight ways in which variations in beliefs and practices affect nursing care for children.
  • A developmental approach identifies each stage of a child's growth.
  • Health promotion chapters emphasize principles of wellness and injury prevention for each age group.
  • Student-friendly features include chapter outlines, learning objectives, key points, references, and related topics and electronic resources to help you study and review important content.
  • A community focus helps you care for children outside the clinical setting.
  • Nursing Care Plans include models for planning patient care, with nursing diagnoses, patient/family goals, nursing interventions/rationales, expected outcomes, and NIC and NOC guidelines.
  • Nursing Tips include helpful hints and practical, clinical information, and Nursing Alerts provide critical information that must be considered in providing care.

Table of Contents

UNIT I: Children, Their Families and the Nurse

1. Perspectives of Pediatric Nursing

2. Social, Cultural, and Religious Influences on Child Health Promotion

3. Family Influences on Child Health Promotion

4. Community-Based Nursing Care of the Child and Family

5. Hereditary Influences on Health Promotion of the Child and Family

UNIT II: Assessment of the Child and Family

6. Communication, Physical and Developmental Assessment of the Child

7. Pain Assessment and Management in Children

UNIT III: Family-Centered Care of the Newborn

8. Health Promotion of the Newborn and Family

9. Health Problems of Newborns

10. The High-Risk Newborn and Family

11. Conditions Caused by Defects in Physical Development

UNIT IV: Family-Centered Care of the Infant

12. Health Promotion of the Infant and Family

13. Health Problems During Infancy

UNIT V: Family-Centered Care of the Young Child

14. Health Promotion of the Toddler and Family

15. Health Promotion of the Preschooler and Family

16. Health Problems of Early Childhood

UNIT VI: Family-Centered Care of the School-Age Child

17. Health Promotion of the School-Age Child and Family

18. Health Problems of Middle Childhood

UNIT VII: Family-Centered Care of the Adolescent

19. Health Promotion of the Adolescent and Family

20. Physical Health Problems of Adolescence

21. Behavioral Health Problems of Adolescence

UNIT VIII: Family-Centered Care of the Child with Special Needs

22. Family-Centered Care of the Child with Chronic Illness or Disability

23. Family-Centered End-of-Life Care

24. The Child with Cognitive or Sensory Impairment

25. Family-Centered Home Care

UNIT IX: The Child Who is Hospitalized

26. Family-Centered Care of the Child During Illness and Hospitalization

27. Pediatric Variations of Nursing Interventions

UNIT X: The Child with Disturbance of Fluid and Electrolytes

28. Balance and Imbalance of Body Fluids

29. Conditions that Produce Fluid and Electrolyte Imbalance

30. The Child with Renal Dysfunction

UNIT XI: The Child with Problems Related to the Transfer of Oxygen and Nutrients

31. The Child with Disturbance of Oxygen and Carbon Dioxide Exchange

32. The Child with Respiratory Dysfunction

33. The Child with Gastrointestinal Dysfunction

UNIT XII: The Child with Problems Related to Production and Circulation of Blood

34. The Child with Cardiovascular Dysfunction

35. The Child with Hematologic or Immunologic Dysfunction

UNIT XIII: The Child with Disturbance of Regulatory Mechanisms

36. The Child with Cancer

37. The Child with Cerebral Dysfunction

38. The Child with Endocrine Dysfunction

UNIT XIV: The Child with a Problem that Interferes with Physical Mobility

39. The Child with Musculoskeletal or Articular Dysfunction

40. The Child with Neuromuscular or Muscular Dysfunction

Appendixes

A. Developmental/Sensory Assessment

B. Growth Measurements

C. Common Laboratory Tests

D. Translations of FACES Pain Rating Scale

E. Spanish-English Translations

Details

No. of pages:
1888
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
eBook ISBN:
9780323069106
eBook ISBN:
9780323293402
eBook ISBN:

About the Author

Marilyn Hockenberry

Affiliations and Expertise

Bessie Baker Distinguished Professor of Nursing Professor of Pediatrics Chair, Duke Institutional Review Board Duke University Durham, NC

David Wilson

Affiliations and Expertise

Staff PALS Coordinator Children's Hospital at Saint Francis Tulsa, OK

Marilyn Hockenberry

Affiliations and Expertise

Bessie Baker Distinguished Professor of Nursing Professor of Pediatrics Chair, Duke Institutional Review Board Duke University Durham, NC

David Wilson

Affiliations and Expertise

Staff PALS Coordinator Children's Hospital at Saint Francis Tulsa, OK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.