Womens Preventive Health Care, An Issue of OB/GYN Clinics of North America, Volume 46-3

In collaboration with Consulting Editor, Dr. William Rayburn, Drs. Jeanne Conry and Maureen Phipps have put together a state-of the-art issue of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics of North America devoted to Women’s Preventive Health Care. Expert authors have contributed clinical reviews that span reproductive age, maturity, and post-maturity. Specific topics include the following: Preconception Health: Well-woman Health Care; Reproductive Health: Options, Strategy and Empowerment of Women; Optimizing Health: Exercise, Weight, Dietary Choices, and Impact of Pregnancy; Menstrual Choices and Interference; Environmental Exposures and Impact on Health; Integrated Mind/Body Care in Women’s Health: A focus on well-being, mental health, and relationships; Cancer Screening and Prevention; Menopause: Hormones, Lifestyle, and Optimizing Aging; Finding the Fountain of Youth: Nutrition, Exercise, and Chronic Medical Conditions Management; Heart Health; Bladder Health and Genitourinary Symptoms; Strong Bones Strong Body; and Challenges to Doing What is Right: How to Address Prevention in the Era of Coding and Reimbursement. Readers will come away with the latest information they need to create health and wellness in obstetric and gynecologic patients.