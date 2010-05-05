Women's Mental Health, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437718683, 9781455700615

Women's Mental Health, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics, Volume 33-2

1st Edition

Authors: Susan Kornstein Anita Clayton
eBook ISBN: 9781455700615
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437718683
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 5th May 2010
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue reviews psychiatric concerns that are specific to women.  Comprehensive and up-to-the-minute articles discuss topics such as PMS/PMDD, Perinatal Disorders, Menopause, Infertility, Female Sexual Dysfunction, Substance Abuse in Women, Gender Differences in ADHD, Fibromyalgia, Migraines in Women, Breast Cancer, Obesity in Women, Complementary and Alternative Medicine for Psychiatric Disorders in Women, Trauma and Violence Issues for Women in the Military, and Caring for the Elderly Female Psychiatric Patient.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455700615
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437718683

About the Authors

Susan Kornstein Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Virginia Commonwealth University

Anita Clayton Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Virginia

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.