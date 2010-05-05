Women's Mental Health, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics, Volume 33-2
1st Edition
Authors: Susan Kornstein Anita Clayton
eBook ISBN: 9781455700615
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437718683
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 5th May 2010
Description
This issue reviews psychiatric concerns that are specific to women. Comprehensive and up-to-the-minute articles discuss topics such as PMS/PMDD, Perinatal Disorders, Menopause, Infertility, Female Sexual Dysfunction, Substance Abuse in Women, Gender Differences in ADHD, Fibromyalgia, Migraines in Women, Breast Cancer, Obesity in Women, Complementary and Alternative Medicine for Psychiatric Disorders in Women, Trauma and Violence Issues for Women in the Military, and Caring for the Elderly Female Psychiatric Patient.
About the Authors
Susan Kornstein Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Virginia Commonwealth University
Anita Clayton Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Virginia
