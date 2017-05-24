Women's Mental Health, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics of North America, Volume 40-2
1st Edition
Authors: Susan Kornstein Anita Clayton
eBook ISBN: 9780323530309
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323530293
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 24th May 2017
Description
This issue of Psychiatric Clinics, edited by Drs. Susan G. Kornstein and Anita H. Clayton, will cover a wide arrange of topics in the field of Women’s Mental Health. Topics covered in this issue include, but are not limited to Psychopharmacology in Pregnancy and Breastfeeding; Binge Eating Disorder; Substance Abuse in Women; Dementia in Women; Neuroendocrine Networks and Functionality; Lesbian and Transgender Mental Health; and Reproductive Rights and Women’s Mental Health, among others.
About the Authors
Susan Kornstein Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Virginia Commonwealth University
Anita Clayton Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Virginia
