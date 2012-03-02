Women's Health Review
1st Edition
A Clinical Update in Obstetrics - Gynecology (Expert Consult - Online and Print)
Description
Efficiently review the latest clinical recommendations, developments, and procedures with Women’s Health Review. This comprehensive, yet succinct summary is just the medical reference book you need to ensure that your knowledge is up to date!
Key Features
- Zero in on the most important new information with "update boxes," and dig deeper into the surrounding text for more background or complementary discussions.
- Review key points quickly with the aid of relevant tables and images.
- Take an organized approach to review with a subspecialty-based structure and a convenient outline format.
- Get the authoritative coverage you need thanks to the collaboration of contributions from University of California medical schools, each at the top of their specialty.
- Access the fully searchable contents online at www.expertconsult.com.
Table of Contents
SECTION 1 Female Development
1 Reproductive Genetics
2 Reproductive Environmental Health
3 Pediatric and Adolescent Gynecology
SECTION 2 Pregnancy: The First Trimester
4 Prenatal Care
5 Ectopic Pregnancy: Diagnosis and Management
6 Gestational Trophoblastic Disease
7 Aneuploidy Screening
SECTION 3 Second-Trimester Complications
8 Cervical Insufficiency
9 Multifetal Pregnancy
10 Fetal Therapy
SECTION 4 The Third Trimester and Late Pregnancy Complications
11 Fetal Growth Disorders
12 Premature Rupture of Membranes
13 Preterm Labor and Delivery
14 Cervical Ripening, Induction of Labor, and Prolonged Pregnancy
15 Perinatal Infections
SECTION 5 Childbirth: Intrapartum Care and Puerperium
16 Intrapartum Fetal Monitoring
17 Management of Labor
18 Emergent Management of the Newborn
19 Puerperium
SECTION 6 Maternal Diseases Complicatingn Pregnancy
20 Cardiac and Pulmonary Disorders in Pregnancy
21 Renal Disease in Pregnancy
22 Autoimmune Diseases in Pregnancy
23 Gastroenterologic Disorders in Pregnancy
24 Preeclampsia
25 Endocrine Disorders in Pregnancy
26 Perinatal Substance Abuse
27 Neoplasia in Pregnancy
28 Obesity and Pregnancy
SECTION 7 Reproduction and Fertility
29 Management of the Infertile Couple
30 Contraception
31 Abortion
32 Recurrent Pregnancy Loss and Thrombophilia
SECTION 8 Gynecologic Health
33 Menstrual Disorders
34 Benign and Malignant Disease of the Breast
35 Management of Diseases of the Vulva and Vagina
36 Management of Diseases of the Cervix
37 Management of Diseases of the Uterus and Endometrium
38 Carcinoma of the Ovary and Fallopian Tube
39 Pelvic Floor Disorders
40 Perioperative Care
SECTION 9 Gynecologic Health: The Peri- and Postmenopausal Woman
41 Lower Genital Tract Infections
42 Upper Genital Tract Infections
43 Human Immunodeficiency Virus Infection in Women
SECTION 10 Sexuality and Women’s Health Psychology
44 Chronic Pelvic Pain
45 Sexual Abuse and Sexual Assault
SECTION 11 Gynecologic Health: The Postmenopausal Woman
46 Care of Elder Women
47 Hormone Therapy
48 Osteoporosis and Falls
49 End-of-Life and Hospice Care
50 Women’s Endocrine Disorders (Diabetes and Metabolic Syndrome)
51 Women’s Autoimmunity
Details
- No. of pages:
- 496
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 2nd March 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455740512
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323246095
About the Author
Philip DiSaia
Affiliations and Expertise
The Dorothy Marsh Chair in Reproductive Biology, Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of California, Irvine College of Medicine, Irvine, California, UCI Medical Center, Orange, California
Gautam Chaudhuri
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished Professor and Executive Chair, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Distinguished Professor, Department of Molecular and Medical Pharmacology, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, Los Angeles, California
Linda Giudice
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished Professor and Chair, Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences, The Robert B. Jaffe, MD Endowed Professor in the Reproductive Sciences, University of California at San Francisco, San Francisco, California
Thomas Moore
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chairman, Department of Reproductive Medicine, University of California, San Diego, School of Medicine, San Diego, California
Lloyd Smith
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of California, Davis, School of Medicine, Sacramento, California
Manuel Porto
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chairman, The E.J. Quilligan Endowed Chair, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of California-Irvine, School of Medicine, Orange, California