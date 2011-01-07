Women's Health in General Practice

1. Adolescent gynaecology Pubertal development and primary amenorrhoea; Primary dysmenorrhoea; Dysfunctional uterine bleeding in adolescence

2. Menstrual problems Premenstrual syndrome; Secondary amenorrhoea; Menorrhagia

3. Contraception Good practice in contraceptive counselling; Combined hormonal contraception; Progestogen - only contraception Intrauterine devices; Barrier methods; Addressing non-compliance with contraception; Natural family planning; Emergency contraception; Sterilisation

4. Unplanned pregnancy Reproductive rights and abortion; Pregnancy counselling; Methods of abortion; Abortion and the law Threats to abortion services

5. Pelvic pain Chronic pelvic pain; Endometriosis

6. Polycystic ovary syndrome Understanding PCOS; A general practice approach to management

7. Initial management of infertility Incidence and causes of infertility; Investigations and management by the GP

8. Preconception care Preconception counselling; Specific advice

9.Early pregnancy loss Spontaneous miscarriage; Ectopic pregnancy

10. Postnatal care Postnatal care—what should it entail? Common breastfeeding problems and issues; Postnatal depression

11. Breast problems Breast problems presenting to GPs; Breast lumps; Mastalgia; Nipple discharge; Women with a family history of breast cancer

12. Screening women The principles of screening; Breast cancer screening; Preventing cervical cancer; Cervical cancer screening Ovarian cancer screening; STI screening; Is routine pelvic examination essential? Successful speculum examinations

13.Genital tract disorders Vulvovaginal conditions; Cervical conditions

14. Menopause and osteoporosis Features of the menopause; Hormone therapy (HT); Alternatives to HT; Managing established osteoporosis

15. Urinary problems Urinary tract infection (UTI); Urinary incontinence; Painful bladder syndrome/interstitial cystitis

16. Sexual problems Normal sexual response in women; Sexual dysfunction

17.Violence against women