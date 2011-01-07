Women's Health in General Practice
2nd Edition
Description
A clear, accessible guide to women’s health, providing evidence-based information relevant to the primary care setting
Women’s Health in General Practice, 2nd Edition has been written for General Practitioners, family physicians and doctors undertaking general practice training programs.
This comprehensive women’s health textbook will also assist health practitioners working in rural and remote areas, and nurse practitioners working in primary care settings.
This new edition of Women’s Health in General Practice textbook incorporates a fresh style and format focused on the needs of busy doctors and nurses.
Of particular benefit are the textbook’s practice tips and examples of useful approaches to take when dealing with women’s sexual health issues and reproductive health issues.
Key point summaries, pullout boxes and tables highlighting pertinent points, tips for practitioners, case scenarios and a Q&A format all make Women’s Health in General Practice, 2nd Edition an essential addition to any general practice.
Table of Contents
1. Adolescent gynaecology Pubertal development and primary amenorrhoea; Primary dysmenorrhoea; Dysfunctional uterine bleeding in adolescence
2. Menstrual problems Premenstrual syndrome; Secondary amenorrhoea; Menorrhagia
3. Contraception Good practice in contraceptive counselling; Combined hormonal contraception; Progestogen - only contraception Intrauterine devices; Barrier methods; Addressing non-compliance with contraception; Natural family planning; Emergency contraception; Sterilisation
4. Unplanned pregnancy Reproductive rights and abortion; Pregnancy counselling; Methods of abortion; Abortion and the law Threats to abortion services
5. Pelvic pain Chronic pelvic pain; Endometriosis
6. Polycystic ovary syndrome Understanding PCOS; A general practice approach to management
7. Initial management of infertility Incidence and causes of infertility; Investigations and management by the GP
8. Preconception care Preconception counselling; Specific advice
9.Early pregnancy loss Spontaneous miscarriage; Ectopic pregnancy
10. Postnatal care Postnatal care—what should it entail? Common breastfeeding problems and issues; Postnatal depression
11. Breast problems Breast problems presenting to GPs; Breast lumps; Mastalgia; Nipple discharge; Women with a family history of breast cancer
12. Screening women The principles of screening; Breast cancer screening; Preventing cervical cancer; Cervical cancer screening Ovarian cancer screening; STI screening; Is routine pelvic examination essential? Successful speculum examinations
13.Genital tract disorders Vulvovaginal conditions; Cervical conditions
14. Menopause and osteoporosis Features of the menopause; Hormone therapy (HT); Alternatives to HT; Managing established osteoporosis
15. Urinary problems Urinary tract infection (UTI); Urinary incontinence; Painful bladder syndrome/interstitial cystitis
16. Sexual problems Normal sexual response in women; Sexual dysfunction
17.Violence against women
