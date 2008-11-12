Women's Health, An Issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, Volume 45-4

This issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, guest edited by Dr. Diane M. Harper, is devoted to Women's Health. Articles in this issue include: Social Constructs of How Women View and Obtain Their Healthcare; Becoming Reproductive; Family Planning and Contraception; Termination of Pregnancy; Female Athlete Triad; Menopause; Bone Health in Women; Cancers in Women; Cancer Survivor Health Needs for Women; Women’s Health and the Military; Transgendered Women: Female to Male and Male to Female; Plastic Surgery for Women; Integrative Health for Women; Geriatric Medicine and Palliative Care for Women; and Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) Considerations for Women with Opiate Addiction Disorders.