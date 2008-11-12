Women's Health, An Issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323613804, 9780323613811

Women's Health, An Issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, Volume 45-4

1st Edition

Authors: Diane Harper Emily Godfrey
eBook ISBN: 9780323613811
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323613804
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 12th November 2008
Table of Contents

  1. Being Reproductive
    2. Providing Abortion Services in the Primary Care Setting
    3. Female Athlete Triad
    4. Menopause
    5. Bone Health in Women
    6. Cancer Survivor Health Needs for Women
    7. Women’s Health and the Military
    8. Best Practices in Transgender Health: A Clinician’s Guide
    9. Plastic Surgery for Women
    10. Integrative Health for Women
    11. Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) Considerations for Women with Opiate Addiction Disorders

This issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, guest edited by Dr. Diane M. Harper, is devoted to Women's Health. Articles in this issue include: Social Constructs of How Women View and Obtain Their Healthcare; Becoming Reproductive; Family Planning and Contraception; Termination of Pregnancy; Female Athlete Triad; Menopause; Bone Health in Women; Cancers in Women; Cancer Survivor Health Needs for Women; Women’s Health and the Military; Transgendered Women: Female to Male and Male to Female; Plastic Surgery for Women; Integrative Health for Women; Geriatric Medicine and Palliative Care for Women; and Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) Considerations for Women with Opiate Addiction Disorders.

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323613811
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323613804

Diane Harper Author

Professor, Department of Family and Geriatric Medicine, University of Louisville School of Medicine, Louisville Kentucky

Emily Godfrey Author

Associate Professor, Department of Family Medicine; Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology Division of Family Planning, University of Washington Medical Center, Seattle, WA

