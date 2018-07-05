Women's Health, An Issue of Physician Assistant Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323613156, 9780323613163

Women's Health, An Issue of Physician Assistant Clinics, Volume 3-3

1st Edition

Authors: Heather P Adams Aleece R Fosnight
eBook ISBN: 9780323613163
Paperback ISBN: 9780323613156
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 5th July 2018
Description

This issue of Physician Assistant Clinics, guest edited by Heather P. Adams, MPAS, PA-C and Aleece R. Fosnight, PA-C, is devoted to Women's Health. Articles in this issue include: Female Athlete Triad; Sexual Health Counseling for the Gynecologic Provider; Overcoming Barriers to LARCS;  PCOS; Benign Breast Disease; Menopause; Female Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD); HIV and Pregnancy: Medication management, delivery options, and postpartum complications; Adolescent GYN and HPV: Oral, anal, and cervical; Challenging Vaginitis; Infertility and Non-invasive Prenatal Testing; Pregnancy Centering: A Novel Approach to Prenatal Care; The Role of Pelvic Floor Physical Therapy for the Female Patient; and Diagnosis and Management of Recurrent Miscarriages.

About the Authors

Heather P Adams Author

Aleece R Fosnight Author

