Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner and Midwifery Certification Review
1st Edition
Editor: JoAnn Zerwekh
Paperback ISBN: 9780323675291
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 1st February 2021
Page Count: 320
Details
About the Editor
JoAnn Zerwekh
Affiliations and Expertise
President/CEO, Nursing Education Consultants, Chandler, AZ; Nursing Faculty - Online Campus, University of Phoenix, Phoenix, AZ
