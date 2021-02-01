Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner and Midwifery Certification Review - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323675291

Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner and Midwifery Certification Review

1st Edition

Editor: JoAnn Zerwekh
Paperback ISBN: 9780323675291
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 1st February 2021
Page Count: 320
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
320
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2022
Published:
1st February 2021
Imprint:
Mosby
Paperback ISBN:
9780323675291

About the Editor

JoAnn Zerwekh

Affiliations and Expertise

President/CEO, Nursing Education Consultants, Chandler, AZ; Nursing Faculty - Online Campus, University of Phoenix, Phoenix, AZ

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.