Women in Public and Private Law Enforcement
1st Edition
Description
Women in Public and Private Law Enforcement is hands-down the most comprehensive examination of women in law enforcement to date. Most importantly, it fills the current void that exists for texts on this important and growing area of law enforcement. Both public and private sector law enforcement are covered including policing and private security. For policing this includes not only municipal policing, but also state and federal law enforcement. For the security industry, coverage includes not only private security guards but also various other occupations that may be included under private security such as protection specialists.
Women in Public and Private Law Enforcement is intended for academicians and students of sociology, criminal justice, psychology, business, management and loss prevention as a resource on women in non-traditional occupations, specifically law enforcement. It is also intended for professionals in the field today, to apprize them of contemporary issues for women in law enforcement and serve as a reference to guide policy and procedure development.
Authors Pamela Collins and Kathryn Scarborough not only define distinctions in law enforcement and private security but also provide an understanding of the importance of specificity, with regard to this occupational analysis. The authors' diverse background allows them to offer uniquely complementary approach, emphasizing both the importance of understanding the professions from a practical standpoint, while at the same time giving credence to academic analysis.
The book's primary focus is on gender with limited attention paid to race and ethnicity. Some comparisons are made when appropriate, but the ultimate goal is to provide the reader the most comprehensive analysis with respect to gender. Finally, the authors provide women in law enforcement today with detailed analysis and description of how far they have come, the struggles they have faced, the challenges they have overcome, and the achievements they have made.
Key Features
- The only complete review of women in law enforcement and security
- An ideal text for students in criminal justice and law enforcement courses
- Reviews the current role of women in local, state, and federal agencies
Readership
Students and researchers in law enforcement, private security, and criminal justice; law enforcement professionals interested in the history and current state of women in law enforcement, including supervisors and human resource professionals.
Table of Contents
Introduction History/Legal Mandates Public Law Enforcement Private Law Enforcement Empirical Research Women Executives Special Issues/Future Trends Interviews
Details
- No. of pages:
- 166
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2001
- Published:
- 5th December 2001
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080521213
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750671156
About the Author
Pamela A. Collins
Affiliations and Expertise
Dr. Pamela Collins is a noted educator on law enforcement, has been listed in Who's Who of Security Professionals, and was awarded a Fellowship Scholarship by the American Society for Industrial Security.
Kim Scarborough
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, National Teaching Fellow University of the West of England Bristol UK
Reviews
"...an excellent primer—and then some. It's a must-read for law enforcement managers and supervisors, especially those tasked with recruitment, retention, human resources, or direct supervision." —SECURITY MANAGEMENT