Woman
1st Edition
An Historical Gynæcological and Anthropological Compendium
Description
Woman: An Historical Gynælogical and Anthropological Compendium, Volume Three provides information pertinent to the obstruction in the normal process of labor. This book discusses the various ways and treatment, the obligations and duties of women among the different nations and races.
Organized into 21 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the physical condition of women in child birth. This text then discusses the mechanical aids designed to hasten delivery and explains the external manipulations to bring about a normal presentation of the child. Other chapters provide a discussion of woman's milk as a medicine, especially for consumption. This book discusses as well the mutual relationship between grandmothers and their grandchildren. The final chapter deals with displayed special manners, customs, and superstitions at the death of a person who has remained unmarried, or of a woman who has died during pregnancy, in labor, or in childbed.
This book is a valuable resource for anthropologists.
Table of Contents
Volume Three
Chapter I Difficult and Abnormal Births
Primitive Concepts of Causes
Historical Data
The Chinese and Japanese Treatment of Difficult Labour
Difficult Labour due to Physical Defects in the Mother
The Rôle of the Embryo
Difficult Birth through Abnormal Channels
Difficult Labour due to the Placenta
Chapter II Difficult Labour in Popular Belief
Supernatural Help in Difficult Labour
Supernatural Help in Labour Among Ancient Civilised Peoples and their Successors
Supernatural Help in Labour Among the Ancient Teutons and Scandinavians
Supernatural Help in Labour Among the Latin Peoples
Supernatural Help in Labour Among the Peoples of Russia and the Slavs
Supernatural Help in Labour Among the Magyars, Gipsies and Modern Greeks
Supernatural Help in Labour Among the Japanese and Chinese
Supernatural Help in Labour Among the Pre-Columbian Inhabitants of Mexico
Supernatural Help in Labour Among the American Indians
Supernatural Help in Labour Among the African Tribes
Supernatural Help in Labour Among the Asiatic Peoples
Supernatural Help in Labour Among the Peoples of Oceania
Confession as an Expedient in Difficult Labour
Calling and Enticing the Child as Expedients in Difficult Labour
Chapter III Natural Means of Correcting Pathological Labour
Various Methods
Medicaments and Drugs
Internal Applications
External Application
Mechanical Means
Mechanical Means in Japan
Pressure as a Help in Difficult Labour
Severe Pressure on the Abdomen as a Help in Difficult Labour
Lacing and Squeezing the Abdomen as a Help in Difficult Labour
Suspension and Shaking of the Mother's Body as a Help in Difficult Labour
Chapter IV Birth in Cases of Abnormal Labour
Views of the Causes
Methods of External Manipulation in Cases of Abnormal Presentation
Inverting the Mother as a Help in Cases of Abnormal Presentation
Internal Manipulations as a Help in Cases of Abnormal Presentation
The Destruction and Dismemberment of the Child
Chapter V Cesare an Section
The Nature of the Operation
Delivery of the Living Child by Section from the Living Mother
Cæsarean Section Among Primitive Peoples
Chapter VI The Physiology and the Pathology of the Puerperium
The Physiological Significance of the Puerperium
The Dangers of the Puerperium
Hæmorrhage During the Puerperium
Primitive Methods of Prevention of Post-Partum Hæmorrhage
Prolapse of the Uterus in the Puerperium
After-Pains in the Puerperium
Puerperal Fever
Puerperal Insanity
Chapter VII The Therapy of the Puerperium
Restoration of the Genitals to their Normal Position
Fumigations During the Puerperium
Bathing and Washing
Washings and Sweat Baths in the Puerperium
Binding the Abdomen in the Puerperium
Chapter VIII The Management of the Mother in the Puerperal State
Standing and Sitting During the Puerperium
The Recumbent Position During the Puerperium
Food and Drink During the Puerperium
Lack of Proper Puerperal Hygiene
The Duration of the Puerperium
Chapter IX The Ceremonial, Symbolism and Mysticism of the Puerperium
The Special Room
Visits to the Woman in Childbed
The Unclean Period
The Unclean Period Among Civilised Nations
Differences in Uncleanness according to Sex of Child
Customs of the Puerperium
Superstition During the Puerperium
Ceremonial Among Primitive Peoples During the Puerperium
Ceremonial of the Puerperium Among Civilised Peoples
Chapter X Lactation
Physiology of Lactation
The Secretion of Milk in its Relation to Fertilisation and Menstruation
Lactation by the Mother
Duration of Lactation
Positions while Suckling
Lactation by Proxy and by Wet Nurses
Lactation by Animals
Lactation by the Grandmother
Lactation by the Father
Chapter XI The Female Breast in Custom and Tradition
Cultural Significance
Dietetics of the Lactation Period
Rules and Customs During Lactation
Dangers to Nursing Women
Dangers to Sucklings
Deficiency of Milk
The Weaning of the Child
Chapter XII Unusual Use of Woman's Milk
Woman's Milk as a Medicine and a Magical Agency
The Feeding of Adults with Woman's Milk
The Suckling of Young Animals by Women
Chapter XIII Woman in Relation to the Next Generation
Woman as Mother
Woman as Step-mother and Foster-Parent
Chapter XIV The Mature Woman in a State of Celibacy
The Old Maid
The Anthropological Aspect of the Old Maid
The Ethnography of the Old Maid
Chapter XV Woman as Saint
The Village Maiden
The Virgin Dedicated to God
The Sorceress, Prophetess and Fortune-Teller
The Witch
Modern Witchcraft
Women Saints
Chapter XVI The Widow
Mourning
Suttee and the Killing of Widows
Prohibition, Compulsion and Permission for Widows to Remarry
The Rights of Widows
Unmarried Widows
Chapter XVII The Menopause or Climacteric
The Cessation of Menstruation
Highest Age of Impregnation
The Middle-Aged Woman in Her Anthropological Aspect
Earlier Views on the Anthropological Aspect of the Ageing Woman
The Time of the Menopause Among Extra-European Women
Chapter XVIII Woman as Grandmother
The Grandmother
The Mother-in-Law
Ceremonial
Chapter XIX Woman in Old Age
Anthropological Aspects
Anthropological Significance of Senile Changes in Woman
Chapter XX Woman in Death
Natural Death
Unnatural Death
Suicide Among Women
Funeral Rites for Women
Confinement of Dead Women
Sexual Intercourse with the Dead
The Death of the Mother means the Death of the Child
Chapter XXI Woman After Death (Superstition)
The Dead Virgin
The Dead Bride
The Dead Menstruating Woman
The Dead Pregnant Woman
The Dead Woman in Labour
The Dead Woman in Childbed
The Burial-Place of the Woman Dying in Childbed
The Woman Dying in Childbed Returns as a Ghost
The Nursing Mother in Death
Impregnation of the Dead
Nuptials of the Dead
The Dead Woman who Returns
List of Authorities Quoted
