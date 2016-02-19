Wolves of the World - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815509059, 9780815519607

Wolves of the World

1st Edition

Perspectives of Behavior, Ecology and Conservation

Authors: Fred H. Harrington Paul C. Paquet
eBook ISBN: 9780815519607
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815509059
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1982
Page Count: 474
Table of Contents

Behavior and Ecology of Wild Wolves in North America Ecology of Wolves in North-Central Minnesota A Preliminary Study of the Social Organization of the Vancouver Island Wolf Wolf Movements and Food Habits in Northwest Alaska Winter Predation on Bison and Activity Patterns Preliminary Investigations of the Vancouver Island Wolf Prey Relationships Gray WolfûBrown Bear Relationships in the Nelchina Basin of South-Central Alaska Patterns of Home Site Attendance in Two Minnesota Wolf Packs Incidence of Disease and Its Potential Role in the Population Dynamics of Wolves in Riding National Park, Manitoba Behavior and Ecology of Wild Wolves in Eurasia Wolf Ecology and Management in the USSR Behavior and Structure of an Expanding Wolf Population in Karelia, Northern Europe Winter Ecology of a Pack of Three Wolves in Northern Sweden Wolf Management in Intensively Used Areas of Italy Wolves in Israel Status, Growth and Other Facets of the Iranian Wolf Behavior of Wolves in Captivity Monogamy in Wolves: A Review of the Evidence Cooperative Rearing of Simultaneous Litters in Captive Wolves A Long-Term Study of Distributed Pup Feeding in Captive Wolves Reinforcement of Cooperative Behavior in Captive Wolves Probability Learning in Captive Wolves A Wolf Pack Sociogram Conservation The IUCN-SSC Wolf Specialist Group The Apparent Extirpation and Reappearance of Wolves in the Kenai Peninsula, Alaska Geographical Variation in Alaskan Wolves Wolf Status in the Northern Rockies Attitudes of Michigan Citizens toward Predators Can the Wolf Be Returned to New York? Some Problems in Wolf Sociology Nunamiut Eskimos, Wildlife Biologists, and Wolves

Description

Since the early 1940s, North America has been the focus of studies of free-ranging wolves. Much of Canada and most of Alaska support numerous viable and sometimes thriving wolf populations. This comprehensive text considers the behavior and ecology of wild wolves in North America, Europe, Eurasia, Israel, and Iran. It also discusses wolf behavior in captivity and methods of conservation.

Readership

Animal scientists, veterinarians, agricultural and zoological managers and handlers, animal behaviorists.

About the Authors

Fred H. Harrington Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Mount Saint Vincent University, Nova Scotia, Canada

Paul C. Paquet Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Calgary, Canada

