WNT Signaling, Volume 153
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Wnt Ligands as a Part of the Stem Cell Niche in the Intestine and the Liver
Bahar Degirmenci, George Hausmann, Tomas Valenta, Konrad Basler
2. Wnt Signaling in Adult Epithelial Stem Cells and Cancer
Si Hui Tan, Nick Barker
3. Wnt Signaling in the Central Nervous System: New Insights in Health and Disease
Carolina A. Oliva, Carla Montecinos-Oliva, Nibaldo C. Inestrosa
4. Of Wnts and Ribosomes
Astrid S. Pfister, Michael Kühl
5. Wnt Signaling in Skeletal Muscle Development and Regeneration
Francesco Girardi, Fabien Le Grand
6. Wnt Signaling in Kidney Development and Disease
Yongping Wang, Chengji Zhou, Youhua Liu
7. Wnt Signaling in Stem Cells and Cancer Stem Cells: A Tale of Two Coactivators
Michael Kahn
8. Chemical Modulation of WNT Signaling in Cancer
Li-shu Zhang, Lawrence Lum
9. The Wnt Signaling Landscape of Mammary Stem Cells and Breast Tumors
Caroline M. Alexander
10. The Central Role of Wnt Signaling and Organoid Technology in Personalizing Anticancer Therapy
Elizabeth Vincan, Renate H.M. Schwab, Dustin J. Flanagan, Jean M. Moselen, Bang Manh Tran, Nick Barker, Toby J. Phesse
11. Wnt Signaling in Hematological Malignancies
Stephanie Grainger, David Traver, Karl Willert
Description
WNT Signaling, Volume 153, the latest release in the Progress in Molecular Biology and Translational Science series, seeks to provide the most topical, informative, and exciting monographs available on a wide variety of research topics related to prions, viruses, bacteria and eukaryotes. The series provides readers with in-depth knowledge of important molecular biological aspects of organismal physiology and function, along with insights into how this knowledge may be applied to understand and ameliorate human disease. Each volume is edited by an internationally recognized expert who selects contributors at the forefront of a field.
Key Features
- Accessible content that ideal for students and researchers alike
- Written by leading authorities in the field
Readership
Students, researchers, microbiologists, molecular biologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 16th January 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128114308
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128114292
Reviews
Praise for the Series:
"Maintains the tradition and set-up of the previous volumes and certainly provides up-to-date data on varied aspects of cytology... a valuable acquisition to any library." --The Nucleus
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Juan Larraín Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Juan Larraín work at the Department of Cellular and Molecular Biology Pontificia at the Universidad Católica de Chile.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Cellular and Molecular Biology Pontificia, Universidad Catolica de Chile, Santiago, Chile
Gonzalo Olivares Serial Volume Editor
Dr. Gonzalo Olivares works at the institute of Biomedical Sciences at the Universidad de Chile.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Biomedical Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, Universidad de Chile, Santiago, Chile