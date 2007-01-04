Wnt Signaling in Embryonic Development, Volume 17
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Wnt/-catenin-mediated transcriptional regulation David S. Parker, Timothy Blauwkamp and Ken M. Cadigan
Wnt signalling and the establishment of cell polarity Gretchen L. Dollar and Sergei Y. Sokol
Wnts in Angiogenesis T. Néstor H. Masckauchán and Jan Kitajewski
Wnt signaling in C. elegans: new insights into the regulation of POP-1/TCF mediated activation and repression Hendrik C. Korswagen
Cell migration under control of Wnt-signaling in the vertebrate embryo Almut Köhler, Alexandra Schambony and Doris Wedlich
The Wnt signaling pathways in mammalian patterning and morphogenesis Jianbo Wang, Leah Etheridge and Anthony Wynshaw-Boris
Wnt signaling in the neural crest Carole LaBonne
Description
A superb compilation of reviews from leading experts in the field of Wnt signaling (signaling molecules that regulate cell-to-cell interactions during embryogenesis), volume 17 in the Advances in Developmental Biology series offers 7 chapters, each devoted to a separate area of research on Wnt signaling. Written by specialists in the field, these chapters cover different levels of signaling, including: ligands, receptors, cytoplasmic and nuclear components of the pathway. This book discusses a number of model systems including mice, Drosophila, Xenopus, zebrafish, C. elegans, and mammalian cells. Together, these chapters review the available knowledge and will fill gaps in our understanding of this interesting network of cell signaling processes.
Key Features
- Includes two parts devoted to the canonical (beta-catenin dependent) and non-canonical branches of Wnt signalling to the cytoskeleton
- Offers insight to large genomic data that are now available for the analysis of Wnt gene targets
- Discusses regulators of the cytoskeleton such as small GTPAses of the Rho family, jun-N-terminal kinases and other MAP kinases, and proteins involved in the generation of cell polarity
Readership
Researchers and graduate students in the field of cell biology, developmental biology, biochemistry, and genetics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 264
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2007
- Published:
- 4th January 2007
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080471341
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444528742
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Sergei Sokol Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Molecular, Cell and Developmental Biology, Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York, U.S.A.