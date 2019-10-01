Withrow and MacEwen's Small Animal Clinical Oncology
6th Edition
Description
Considered the definitive reference on canine and feline oncology, Withrow & MacEwen's Small Animal Clinical Oncology, 6th Edition focuses on the most effective, cutting-edge techniques. This comprehensive textbook gives you a complete understanding of cancer in dogs and cats — what it is, how to diagnose it, and how to treat many of the most common cancers encountered in clinical practice today. The thoroughly updated sixth edition includes information on the complications of cancer, pain management, and the latest treatment modalities — preparing general practitioners to diagnose and treat pets rather than referring them to a specialist. With important updates on recently approved and in-development drugs, and new co-authors adding their own unique perspectives, this user-friendly text is a must-have resource for current, evidence-based therapeutic strategies on canine and feline oncology.
Key Features
- Cutting-edge information on the complications of cancer, pain management, and the latest treatment modalities prepares you to diagnose and treat pets with cancer rather than refer cases to a specialist.
- Each contributor is a recognized expert in his or her specialty, reflecting the most current information by highly respected experts in the field of veterinary oncology.
- Full-color format provides you with accurate visual depictions of specific diseases and procedures, enhances visual appeal, and is used functionally in tables and boxes to highlight key information.
- A systems approach to the diagnosis and management of cancer facilitates access to information about the many malignancies affecting small animal patients.
- Discussion of compassion and supportive care for the management of pain, nutritional needs, and grief includes methods for handling the pet’s pain and nutritional complications as well as the pet owner’s grief when treatment is not successful.
- Comprehensive references at the end of each chapter and topic ensures you can be confident the information provided is accurate and up to date.
- Helpful drug formularies provide quick access to information on indications, toxicities, and recommended dosages for chemotherapeutic and analgesic drugs used in cancer treatment.
- Chemotherapy protocols are included when case studies prove clinical efficacy.
- Information on the best interventional techniques is quickly accessible all in one chapter.
- Nearly 400 color images provide accurate depictions of specific diseases and procedures.
- Focus on the most effective treatment options saves time by emphasizing proven treatment options that have been vetted by experts in the field.
Table of Contents
Why Worry About Cancer in Pets?
Section 1: THE BIOLOGY AND PATHOGENESIS OF CANCER
1. The Etiology of Cancer
2. Tumor Biology and Metastasis
3. The Pathology of Neoplasia
4. The Epidemiology and the Evidence-Based Medicine Approach
5. Paraneoplastic Syndromes
Section 2: DIAGNOSTIC PROCEDURES FOR THE CANCER PATIENT
6. Diagnostic Imaging in Oncology
7. Diagnostic Cytology in Clinical Oncology
8. Molecular Diagnostics
9. Biopsy Principles and Staging
Section 3: THERAPEUTIC MODALITIES FOR THE CANCER PATIENT
10. Surgical Oncology
11. Interventional Oncology
12. Cancer Chemotherapy
13. Radiation Therapy
14. Cancer Immunotherapy
15. Molecular/Targeted Therapy of Cancer
16. Supportive Care for the Cancer Patient
17. Integrative Oncology
18. Clinical Trials and Developmental Therapeutics
Section 4: SPECIFIC MALIGNANCIES IN THE SMALL ANIMAL PATIENT
19. Tumors of the Skin and Subcutaneous Tissues
20. Melanoma
21. Mast Cell Tumors
22. Soft Tissue Sarcomas
23. Cancer of the Gastrointestinal Tract
24. Tumors of the Respiratory System
25. Tumors of the Skeletal System
26. Tumors of the Endocrine System
27. Tumors of the Female Reproductive System
28. Tumors of the Mammary Gland
29. Tumors of the Male Reproductive System
30. Tumors of the Urinary System
31. Tumors of the Nervous System
32. Ocular Tumors
33. Hematopoietic Tumors
34. Miscellaneous Tumors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 864
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2020
- Published:
- 1st October 2019
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323594967
About the Editor
David Vail
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Barbara A. Suran Chair in Comparative Oncology, School of Veterinary Medicine, University of Wisconsin, Madison, WI
Douglas Thamm
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Oncology Barbara Cox Anthony Chair, Oncology Animal Cancer Center Department of Clinical Sciences College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences Colorado State University Fort Collins, Colorado
Julius Liptak
Affiliations and Expertise
Alta Vista Animal Hospital Ottawa, Ontario, Canada