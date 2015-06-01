WISC-V Assessment and Interpretation
1st Edition
Scientist-Practitioner Perspectives
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- List of Contributors
- About the Authors
- Foreword
- References
- Preface
- Part I: Applied Considerations
- Chapter 1. WISC-V: Advances in the Assessment of Intelligence
- Introduction
- A Brief Historical Recap
- From the Past to the Present
- Structure and Content of the WISC-V
- The WISC-V Primary Indexes and Subtests
- The WISC-V Full Scale Intelligence Quotient
- The WISC-V Ancillary Indexes and Subtests
- The WISC-V Complementary Indexes and Subtests
- Summary
- References
- Chapter 2. Practical Issues in WISC-V Administration and Scoring
- Introduction
- General WISC-V Administration and Scoring Tips
- Administering the WISC-V Subtests
- Concluding Comments
- Appendix 2A Frequently Asked Questions
- Appendix 2B How is WISC-V Different from WISC-IV?
- References
- Chapter 3. Practical Considerations in WISC-V Interpretation and Intervention
- Introduction
- Levels Of Interpretation: When The Overall Ability Score Does Not Tell The Whole Story
- Personifying the Primary Abilities: A Simple Analogy
- Issues Related to Intervention
- Intervention Suggestions Related to Verbal Comprehension
- Intervention Suggestions Related To Visual–Spatial Processing
- Intervention Suggestions Related to Fluid Reasoning
- Intervention Suggestions Related to Working Memory
- Intervention Suggestions Related to Processing Speed
- Case Example
- References
- Part II: Theoretical Considerations
- Chapter 4. Theoretical and Clinical Foundations of the WISC-V Index Scores
- Introduction
- The WISC-V Index Scores
- The Role of Executive Functions in Intelligence
- An Integrative Theory of Cognitive Abilities
- Summary
- References
- Chapter 5. WISC-V Use in Societal Context
- Bias Issues in Intellectual Assessment
- Consequences of Testing and the Fairness of Test Use in Special Education
- Demographic Disparities in Various Areas of Life
- Cognitive Development, Home Environment, and Culture
- The Role of Cognitive Stimulation in Intellectual Development
- The Role of the Child in Academic and Intellectual Development
- Patterns Of WISC-V IQ Scores Across Culturally and Linguistically Diverse Groups
- SES Mediators of FSIQ Differences Between Culturally and Linguistically Diverse Groups
- Further Considerations of Home Environment on Intellectual and Academic Development of Children
- Conclusions Regarding Home Environment and Cognitive Development
- Summary
- References
- Chapter 6. The Flynn Effect and Its Clinical Implications
- What do we Know about the Flynn Effect?
- Implications of the Flynn Effect for Practitioners
- The Flynn Effect in the WISC-V
- Recommendations
- References
- Part III: Clinical Considerations
- Chapter 7. Testing Hispanics with WISC-V and WISC-IV Spanish
- Introduction
- Testing Hispanics with WISC-V
- Hispanic Base Rates for WISC-V
- Testing Spanish-Speaking Clients
- Use of Interpreters
- Summary and Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 8. WISC-V and the Evolving Role of Intelligence Testing in the Assessment of Learning Disabilities
- Introduction
- Learning Disability: Current Definitions and Subtypes
- Intelligence: A Key Link in the Assessment and Diagnosis of Learning Disability
- A Taxonomy of Cognitive Abilities Related to Learning Disabilities
- Revisiting SLD Identification with the WISC-V
- Summary and Concluding Comments
- References
- Chapter 9. Translating Scientific Progress in Dyslexia into Twenty-first Century Diagnosis and Interventions
- Introduction
- Evolution of Dyslexia as an Unexpected Difficulty in Relation to Intelligence
- Neurobiological Evidence Supporting Dyslexia
- Necessity and Challenge of Bringing Diagnosis of Dyslexia into the Twenty-First Century
- Diagnosis of Dyslexia in Adolescents and Young Adults
- Summary
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Chapter 10. Issues Related to the WISC-V Assessment of Cognitive Functioning in Clinical and Special Groups
- Introduction
- The Relevance and Purpose of Cognitive Assessment
- Clinical and Special Groups: General Description and Intellectual Functioning
- Intellectual Assessment with the WISC-V in Diagnostic and Treatment Planning
- WISC-V Performance in Special Groups
- Summary
- References
- Part IV: Current and Future Directions
- Chapter 11. Digital Assessment with Q-interactive
- Introduction
- Overview of Components and Workflow
- Assess
- Central
- Implications for Professional Practice
- Future Directions
- References
- Chapter 12. WISC-V and the Personalized Assessment Approach
- Introduction
- Obtaining and Refining Initial Impressions of the Child
- Summary
- References
- Index
Description
The Wechsler Intelligence Scale is the most widely used intelligence test for children worldwide. WISC-V introduces new subtests, composite scores, process scores, error scores, and scaled scores as a more complex and accurate means of assessing cognitive abilities. WISC-V Assessment and Interpretation provides practical information for clinicians on selection of subtest measures, administration, and interpretation.
New subtests are described along with tips for accurate administration and scoring. Full Scale IQ is identified as important for predicting relevant behaviors, and primary index scores for characterizing the child’s strengths and weaknesses. Classroom indicators of low scores on each of these abilities are identified, with suggested interventions, accommodations, and instructional strategies for low scorers. Coverage includes ethnic differences for the Full Scale IQ and each primary index score, along with evidence of the profound influence of parental attitudes and expectations. Several other societal and contextual factors relevant to understanding racial/ethnic differences are presented. Two chapters review use of the WISC-V for identifying learning disabilities, testing of individuals with dyslexia, and best-practice recommendations to ensure accurate diagnosis and intervention. Concluding chapters describe advances in the Q-interactive system platform allowing administration of the WISC-V on iPads and other tablets and how clinicians can tailor assessment using select WISC-V subtests and features.
Key Features
- Authored by the creators of the WISC-V
- Describes the new subtests, revised test structure, and test extensions
- Advises clinicians on test selection and custom tailoring of assessment measures
- Provides best practice recommendations for accurate administration and scoring
- Addresses electronic administration via tablets and comparison to print scores
- Reviews social/contextual factors for understanding racial/ethnic differences
- Translates scores to predict behaviors and identify child strengths and weaknesses
- Suggests interventions, accommodations, and instructional strategies for low scorers
Readership
School psychologists, educational psychologists, clinicians
Details
- No. of pages:
- 456
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 1st June 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124051850
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124046979
Reviews
"... a valuable addition to a practitioner’s library... an important resource that will certainly help practitioners use these data to make meaningful interpretations, and to recommend targeted interventions and accommodations." --Journal of Psychoeducational Assessment
"WISC-V Assessment and Interpretation: Scientist-Practitioner Perspectives is a new book that provides comprehensive and detailed information on the use and interpretation of the Wechsler Intelligence Scale for Children–Fifth Edition (WISC-V; Wechsler, 2014)…The book contains 12 chapters highlighting applied, theoretical, and clinical considerations related to the WISC-V and directions for research. Consistent with its title, the book provides practical resources for professionals regarding administration and interpretation of the WISC-V…
The authors offer insightful recommendations for best practices in cognitive assessment. Generally, the layout of the book is clear, concise, and written with a diverse audience in mind. In addition, the use of figures and tables throughout each chapter also helps enhance overall readability.
One particular area of strength in this book is the consistent use of examples and analogies to help deepen the understanding of complex concepts…The book also offers several features that may be particularly useful for less experienced professionals, such as the inclusion of a "Frequently Asked Questions" section, lists of interventions and accommodations recommended for specific areas of deficit/strength, and the inclusion of general and specific administration and scoring guidelines that are likely useful for student readers, new professionals, and those who are unfamiliar with the WISC-V. It can also be a handy resource in academic settings as a tool in the
instruction of effective and appropriate cognitive assessment of children with diverse needs. The book also contains plenty of useful information for more experienced professionals, such as descriptions of each new WISC-V subtest and the appendix outlining major differences between the WISC-IV and WISC-V. The chapters are well organized and are written to be accessible to both students and seasoned clinicians. Another helpful feature of the book is the frequent suggestions of additional resources in situations where more extensive coverage of a particular topic may be desired. In addition, the inclusion and frequent reference to recently published literature is another strength. Given that the WISC-V was published fairly recently, this book is both timely and relevant, and it is the only resource on the WISC-V to date…
Taken together, this book provides readers with superior recommendations for best practice in the administration, scoring, and interpretation of the WISC-V. Based on the quality of information presented in this book, it is surely to be a valuable resource for a wide range of professionals using the WISC-V in professional practice." --Reviewed by Adam W. McCrimmon and Keely A. Murphy, University of Calgary for Canadian Journal of School Psychology
About the Authors
Lawrence Weiss Author
Lawrence G. Weiss, PhD is Vice President of Test Development for Pearson Clinical Assessment. He oversees a department of 150 professionals and is responsible for all research and test development activities related to the company’s psychological, educational, speech, language, and occupational therapy assessment products as well as post college admissions tests. He also advises on test development activities for the company’s international business partners around the globe including Pearson Clinical Assessment offices in the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, The Netherlands, India, China, Spain, and Brazil.
Dr. Weiss has presented widely on intelligence in more than a dozen countries. He has authored or co-authored the following 7 graduate level text books:
• WISC-III Cross Cultural Analyses: Culture and Children’s Intelligence (2003)
• WISC-IV Clinical Use and Interpretation (2005)
• WISC-IV Advanced Clinical Interpretation (2006)
• WISC-IV Clinical Use and Intervention (2008)
• WAIS-IV Clinical Use and Interpretation (2010)
• BAYLEY-III Clinical Use and Interpretation (2010)
• Advanced Clinical Assessment with WAIS-IV and WMS-IV (2013)
Some of his books have been translated into Spanish, Japanese, and Korean. In addition, he has authored or coauthored approximately 30 journal articles, 12 technical reports, and 10 other book chapters.
Dr. Weiss holds a PhD degree in industrial and organizational psychology from Texas A&M University, and a master’s degree in clinical psychology from Trinity University. He lives in San Antonio, Texas, with his wife of 28 years, Judy Ann. The Weiss’ have two adult sons.
Affiliations and Expertise
Pearson Assessment, San Antonio, TX, USA
Donald Saklofske Author
Dr. Donald H. Saklofske is Professor, Department of Psychology at The University of Western Ontario, Visiting Professor at Beijing Normal University and International Research Associate, University of Florence. He is a Fellow of the Association for Psychological Science and the Canadian Psychological Association. Don's research focuses on personality, intelligence, individual differences and psychological assessment. He has published more than 300 journal articles, book chapters and books. He is Editor-in-Chief of Personality and Individual Differences and Journal of Psychoeducational Assessment.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Western Ontario, Ontario, Canada
James Holdnack Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Research and Statistical Consultant, Bear, DE, USA
Aurelio Prifitera Author
Affiliations and Expertise
San Antonio, TX, USA