WISC-IV Clinical Use and Interpretation
1st Edition
Scientist-Practitioner Perspectives
Table of Contents
A. Prifitera, D.H. Saklofske, L.G. Weiss, and E. Rolfhus, The WISC-IV in the Clinical Assessment Context.
D.H. Saklofske, A. Prifitera, L.G. Weiss, and E. Rolfhus, Clinical Interpretation of the WISC-IV Full Scale Intelligence Quotient (FSIQ) and the General Ability Index (GAI).
L.G. Weiss, D.H. Saklofske, A. Prifitera, and E. Rolfhus, Interpreting the WISC-IV Index Scores.
G. McCloskey and A. Maerlender, The WISC-IV Integrated.
V.W. Berninger, A. Dunn, and T. Alper, Integrated Multi-Level Model for Branching Assessment, Instructional Assessment, and Profile Assessment.
V.W. Berninger and L. O'Donnell, Assessment of Learning Disabilities.
V.L. Schwean and D.H. Saklofske, Assessment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) with the WISC-IV.
S.S. Sparrow, S.I. Pfeiffer, and T.M. Newman, Assessment of Children Who are Gifted with the WISC-IV.
J. Spruill, T. Oakland, and P. Harrison, Assessment of Mental Retardation.
E.H. Wiig, The WISC-IV and Language Disabilities.
J.P. Braden, Using the WISC-IV with Children Who are Hard-of-Hearing or Deaf.
J.G. Harris and A.M. Llorente, Cultural Considerations in the use of the WISC-IV.
K.O. Yeates and J. Donders, The WISC-IV and Neuropsychological Assessment.
T. Oakland, J. Glutting and M.W. Watkins, Assessment of Test Behaviors with the WISC-IV.
Description
WISC-IV Clinical Use and Interpretation provides comprehensive information on using and interpreting the WISC-IV for clinical assessment and diagnosis. With chapters authored by recognized experts in intelligence research, test development, and assessment, this will be a valuable resource to anyone using the WISC-IV in practice. This information is available nowhere else and is a unique opportunity to understand the WISC-IV from the perspective of those who know it best. Most relevant to practitioners is the applied focus and interpretation of the WISC-IV in psychological and psychoeducational assessment.
Divided into two sections, Section I discusses general advances in the assessment of children's intelligence, and how the WISC-IV differs from the WISC-III. Also discussed are the clinical considerations of this test, including the meaning of the FSIQ and four Index scores and how the WISC-IV relates to other assessment measures, including the WISC-IV Integrated. Section II discusses the use of WISC-IV with exceptional children, including those with learning disabilities, giftedness, mental retardation, hearing impairment, ADHD, neuropsychological injury, and/or cultural and ethnic differences.
Key Features
- Written by leading experts
- Provides a comprehensive description of the WISC-IV from research to clinical practice
- Discusses WISC-IV use with exceptional children including LD, AD/HD, Gifted, Mental Retardation, Language Disabilities, Hearing Impaired, Head/Brain Injury, and Cultural and Ethnically Different Children
- Outlines integrated models of assessment of assessment that include the WISC-IV
- Provides case studies illustrating WISC-IV clinical use
- Contains additional validity data on WISC-IV not available elsewhere
- Practical and directly relevant to practitioners who use the WISC-IV
Readership
School and child clinical psychologists, allied professionals such as special education teachers and psychiatrists who use the results of the WISC-IV
Reviews
"...the book is an excellent resource to assist practitioners to move beyond the mechanics of testing into the clinical enterprise of assessment. It would be a welcome addition to the bookshelf of practitioners at any stage of their career providing novices with direct instruction in both technique and theory and more experienced clinicians with excellent examples of what constitutes best practice." --Canadian Journal of School Psychology (2008, 23:140) "It has wonderful information that is invaluable for having a solid knowledge base about this test. The editors and contributors are credible authorities. The editors were also involved intimately with WISC-III. They know the issues involved with intellectual testing of children... The book contains everything you want to know about the WISC-IV. It begins with the theoretical underpinnings and then describes the changes between WISC-III and WISC-IV, including eliminating the POI (Perceptual Organization Index) and introducing PRI (Perceptual Reasoning Index), as well as the development of a new index, the GAI (General Abilities Index). The first five chapters do a nice job of presenting interpretive strategies. The second half of the book addresses special populations such as those with learning disabilities, ADHD, gifted children, mentally retarded individuals, and hard-of-hearing and deaf clients, to name a few. The book also has a nice chapter (13) on neuropsychological implications when using the WISC-IV. The book contains so much good information about the test that is readable and useful. It is written by individuals very knowledgeable about the test. There are useful clinical examples, along with research findings to undergird the statements they make. This is a book that you must have if you are going to do testing with children. It is not just for the clinician but students who are in the process of learning. It has much useful information and interpretive strategies to guide one through a wealth of data obtained by the WISC-IV. The book addresses special populations and contains helpful cross-cultural information. I don't think there is any other book to compare with it on this topic." -DOODY REVIEW "...those who are ready to take the next step in the understanding of the test's complexity and potential uses will expand their knowledge a great deal after reading the Prifitera et al. volume." -PsycCRITIQUES
About the Editors
Aurelio Prifitera Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
San Antonio, TX, USA
Donald Saklofske Editor
Dr. Donald H. Saklofske is Professor, Department of Psychology at The University of Western Ontario, Visiting Professor at Beijing Normal University and International Research Associate, University of Florence. He is a Fellow of the Association for Psychological Science and the Canadian Psychological Association. Don's research focuses on personality, intelligence, individual differences and psychological assessment. He has published more than 300 journal articles, book chapters and books. He is Editor-in-Chief of Personality and Individual Differences and Journal of Psychoeducational Assessment.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Western Ontario, Ontario, Canada
Lawrence Weiss Editor
Lawrence G. Weiss, PhD is Vice President of Test Development for Pearson Clinical Assessment. He oversees a department of 150 professionals and is responsible for all research and test development activities related to the company’s psychological, educational, speech, language, and occupational therapy assessment products as well as post college admissions tests. He also advises on test development activities for the company’s international business partners around the globe including Pearson Clinical Assessment offices in the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, The Netherlands, India, China, Spain, and Brazil.
Dr. Weiss has presented widely on intelligence in more than a dozen countries. He has authored or co-authored the following 7 graduate level text books:
• WISC-III Cross Cultural Analyses: Culture and Children’s Intelligence (2003)
• WISC-IV Clinical Use and Interpretation (2005)
• WISC-IV Advanced Clinical Interpretation (2006)
• WISC-IV Clinical Use and Intervention (2008)
• WAIS-IV Clinical Use and Interpretation (2010)
• BAYLEY-III Clinical Use and Interpretation (2010)
• Advanced Clinical Assessment with WAIS-IV and WMS-IV (2013)
Some of his books have been translated into Spanish, Japanese, and Korean. In addition, he has authored or coauthored approximately 30 journal articles, 12 technical reports, and 10 other book chapters.
Dr. Weiss holds a PhD degree in industrial and organizational psychology from Texas A&M University, and a master’s degree in clinical psychology from Trinity University. He lives in San Antonio, Texas, with his wife of 28 years, Judy Ann. The Weiss’ have two adult sons.
Affiliations and Expertise
Pearson Assessment, San Antonio, TX, USA