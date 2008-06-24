WISC-IV Clinical Assessment and Intervention
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
Part 1 Interfacing WISC-IV Assessment and Intervention: Foundations for Practice
1 Interpretation and Intervention with WISC-IV in the Clinical Assessment Context
Overview: The Interaction Between Intelligence Tests and the Clinician
A Historical Perspective on Assessment that Remains Contemporary
What Do We Conclude?
Introduction to Interpretation and Intervention with WISC-IV in the Clinical Assessment Context
Part I: Interpreting the WISC-IV Index Scores
Part II: Intervention Suggestions Related to the WISC-IV Index Scores
Post Script: A Case Example
References
Part 2 Interfacing WISC-IV Assessment and Intervention: Clinical Applications
2 Research-Supported Differential Diagnosis of Specific Learning Disabilities and Implications for Instruction and Response to Instruction
Background
Research-Supported Approach to Incorporating Cognitive Measures
Dysgraphia
Case Studies
Dyslexia
Case Studies
OWL LD
Case Studies
Dyscalculia
Case Studies
Summary and Conclusion
Notes
Acknowledgment
References
3 WISC-IV Interpretation for Specific Learning Disabilities Identification and Intervention: A Cognitive Hypothesis Testing Approach
Definitions of SLD: Learning Delay or Deficit?
Prevalence of SLD: Heterogeneity and Comorbidity
Ability–Achievement Discrepancy, RTI, or the “Third Method”
Using the WISC-IV for Concordance–Discordance and SLD Determination
Cognitive Hypothesis Testing for SLD Identification and Intervention
Cognitive Hypothesis Testing for Specific Reading Disability Subtypes
Cognitive Hypothesis Testing for Specific Math Disability
WISC-IV/WIAT-II Analyses Conclusions
Using Cognitive Hypothesis Testing Results to Guide Intervention
Linking Cognitive–Neuropsychological Assessment Results to Intervention
WISC-IV CHT Case Study
References
4 Language Disabilities
Language Disabilities Defined
Cognitive Referencing in Language Disabilities
WISC-IV and Language Disabilities
Clinical Interpretations and Implications for Intervention
References
5 Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder: Using the WISC-IV to Inform Intervention Planning
Introduction
Differentiation of ADHD-I
The Theoretical Model
Assessment of ADHD
Intervention
Summary
References
6 The Use of the WISC-IV in Assessment and Intervention Planning for Children Who are Gifted
Introduction
Definition of Giftedness
Review of the Literature
WISC-IV Standardization Sample: Profiles of Giftedness
How the Changes to the WISC-IV Impact Gifted Identification
Ceiling Effects and Potential Solutions
Case Study of Kate
Treatment and Intervention Plans Informed by WISC-IV Results
The GRS: Part of a Comprehensive Gifted Assessment
Case Study of Laquisha
References
Appendix A
7 Assessment of Mental Retardation/Intellectual Disability with the WISC-IV
Definitions of Mental Retardation
Levels of Mental Retardation
Incidence of Mental Retardation
Economic Impact of Mental Retardation
Etiology of Mental Retardation
Adaptive Behavior
Assessing Mental Retardation Using the WISC-IV
Factor Structure of the WISC-IV
WISC-IV Versus WISC-III
WISC-IV and WAIS-III for Adolescents with Mental Retardation
WISC-IV and WPPSI-III for Children with Mental Retardation
WISC-IV and ABAS-II
Diagnostic and Clinical Issues
Conclusions
Case Study: Psychological Evaluation
References
8 Autism Spectrum Disorders: WISC-IV Applications for Clinical Assessment and Intervention
Chapter Rationale and Purpose
Pervasive Developmental Disorders
Related Clinical Disorders and Syndromes
Differential Diagnosis
Assessment of Autism Spectrum Disorder
Autism Spectrum Disorder and Intelligence
Using the WISC-IV to Guide Assessment
Recommendations for Intervention
Conclusion
References
9 Assessment of Children with Emotional Disturbance Using the WISC-IV
Introduction
Idea Definition of Emotional Disturbance
Use of the WISC-IV for Children with Emotional Disturbance
Comprehensive Assessment for Children with Suspected ED
Capturing Qualitative Indicators During Cognitive Assessment
Case Study
Conclusion
References
10 The Cognitive Impact of Systemic Illness in Childhood and Adolescence
Abstract
Summary of Best-Practice Recommendations
Introduction
Treatment of Patients with ALL
Treatment-Related Neurotoxicity in ALL
Treatment-Related Systemic Effects in ALL
Illness-Associated Neurotoxicity in ALL
Illness-Associated Systemic Effects in ALL
Heart Disease and CI
Muscular Dystrophy and CI
Diabetes and CI
SCD, Other Anemias and CI
Pulmonary Disease and CI
Very Low Birth Weight and CI
Malnutrition, Trace Nutrient Defi ciency, and CI
Lead Poisoning and CI
Sleep-Disordered Breathing and CI
Poverty and CI
Chronic Hypoxia as a Common Etiology of CI
Is CI in Childhood Preventable?
Acknowledgments
References
11 Considerations in Using the WISC-IV with Hispanic Children
Heterogeneity in Ethnic Minority Populations
Ethnic Differences in Wechsler Scale Performance
Conceptual Equivalence of Intelligence and WISC-IV Moderator Variables
Immigration Patterns and the Representativeness of Norms
Language Proficiency and Cognitive Performance
Implications of Language Profi ciency for WISC-IV Performance
WISC IV Spanish
Case 1
Case 2
Current Assessment
Conclusion
Acknowledgments
References
Part 3 Interfacing WISC-IV Assessment and Intervention: Some Further Considerations
12 Neuropsychological Applications of the WISC-IV and WISC-IV Integrated
Intellectual Assessment in Neuropsychological Practice
Neuropsychological Interpretation of WISC-IV and WISC-IV Integrated Subtests
Case Study Illustration
Summary
References
13 Extending the WISC-IV: Executive Functioning
Introduction
Executive Functions
Behavioral Manifestations of EF Impairments in Pediatric Populations
EF in Pediatric Disorders
WISC-IV Measurement of EF in Children
Additional Measures of Executive Functioning
Linking Assessment to Intervention
Summary
References
14 Cultural Issues in Clinical Use of the WISC-IV
Cultural Bias in Intelligence Testing
What Did We Learn from the WISC Adaptations Across Cultures?
Conclusion
References
15 Of What Value is Intelligence?
From What Vantage Points – Person or Population – Do We Look at Intelligence?
Is Intelligence Anything More Than a Score on an IQ Test?
What is Intelligence, and How Do We Know That IQ Tests Measure It?
How are Individuals Distributed Along the IQ Continuum?
What is the Personal and Social Import of Differences in General Intelligence (g)?
Where Do Intelligence Differences Originate and Reside?
Of What Value is Testing for Intelligence?
Description
The Wechsler Intelligence Scale for Children: Fourth Edition (WISC-IV) is one of the most often used measures to assess intelligence and cognitive functions in children, ages 6-16 years. The second edition of the WISC-IV Clinical Assessment and Intervention will include new information obtained from the clinical use of the WISC-IV in practice. Information on the basic use of the assessment tool is condensed from three chapters into one, with four new chapters discussing how to use and interpret WISC-IV with additional clinical populations. These new populations include pervasive Developmental Disorders including autism, Social and emotional disorders, psychiatric disorders, and medical disorders that may affect intelligence. An additional new chapter discusses intervention planning across patient populations. Each of the chapters (revised original chapters and new chapters) will additionally include case studies including diagnosis and intervention.
Overall, the material in the book is 65% changed, new, and updated. These changes make the second edition better able to meet a clinician's needs in using and interpreting this test.
Key Features
- Inclusion of case studies illustrating the clinical applications of the WISC-IV in assessment and program planning
- Intervention recommendations following from assessment to diagnosis
- Introductory chapter illustrating the relationships between the WISC-IV index scores and intervention planning
- New chapters on Learning Disabilities, emotionally disturbed children, systematic illness, and Autism Spectrum Disorders
- Specialized chapters on neuropsychological applications, executive functioning, and cultural issues
- Additional information to aid test interpretation including extended norms for gifted children and the Cognitive Proficiency Index
- All chapters revised to reflect data obtained from the test in clinical use
Readership
School and child clinical psychologists, allied professionals such as special education teachers and psychiatrists who use the results of the WISC-IV
Details
- No. of pages:
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 24th June 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080888026
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123736260
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781493301041
Reviews
"This edited volume is intended as a resource for both graduate instructors and practitioners who use the Wechsler Intelligence Scale for Children-IV (WISC-IV) as a tool for clinical assessment, diagnosis, and the development of psychoeducational interventions for a variety of disability categories. With a clear scientist-practitioner perspective and a focus on data interpretation and integration, it is a welcome addition to any professional library, particularly for practitioners who frequently use the WISC-IV as an assessment tool... Taken as a whole, the content and organization of this book makes the information easily accessible and very relevant for clinicians who use the WISC-IV as one of their assessment tools." --Journal of Psychological Assessment, 2010
Praise for previous editions:
"...the book is an excellent resource to assist practitioners to move beyond the mechanics of testing into the clinical enterprise of assessment. It would be a welcome addition to the bookshelf of practitioners at any stage of their career providing novices with direct instruction in both technique and theory and more experienced clinicians with excellent examples of what constitutes best practice." --Canadian Journal of School Psychology (2008, 23:140)
"It has wonderful information that is invaluable for having a solid knowledge base about this test. The editors and contributors are credible authorities. ...The book contains everything you want to know about the WISC-IV. ...This is a book that you must have if you are going to do testing with children. It is not just for the clinician but students who are in the process of learning. It has much useful information and interpretive strategies to guide one through a wealth of data obtained by the WISC-IV. The book addresses special populations and contains helpful cross-cultural information. I don't think there is any other book to compare with it on this topic." --DOODY REVIEW
"...those who are ready to take the next step in the understanding of the test's complexity and potential uses will expand their knowledge a great deal after reading the Prifitera et al. volume." --PsycCRITIQUES
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Aurelio Prifitera Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
San Antonio, TX, USA
Donald Saklofske Editor
Dr. Donald H. Saklofske is Professor, Department of Psychology at The University of Western Ontario, Visiting Professor at Beijing Normal University and International Research Associate, University of Florence. He is a Fellow of the Association for Psychological Science and the Canadian Psychological Association. Don's research focuses on personality, intelligence, individual differences and psychological assessment. He has published more than 300 journal articles, book chapters and books. He is Editor-in-Chief of Personality and Individual Differences and Journal of Psychoeducational Assessment.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Western Ontario, Ontario, Canada
Lawrence Weiss Editor
Lawrence G. Weiss, PhD is Vice President of Test Development for Pearson Clinical Assessment. He oversees a department of 150 professionals and is responsible for all research and test development activities related to the company’s psychological, educational, speech, language, and occupational therapy assessment products as well as post college admissions tests. He also advises on test development activities for the company’s international business partners around the globe including Pearson Clinical Assessment offices in the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, The Netherlands, India, China, Spain, and Brazil.
Dr. Weiss has presented widely on intelligence in more than a dozen countries. He has authored or co-authored the following 7 graduate level text books:
• WISC-III Cross Cultural Analyses: Culture and Children’s Intelligence (2003)
• WISC-IV Clinical Use and Interpretation (2005)
• WISC-IV Advanced Clinical Interpretation (2006)
• WISC-IV Clinical Use and Intervention (2008)
• WAIS-IV Clinical Use and Interpretation (2010)
• BAYLEY-III Clinical Use and Interpretation (2010)
• Advanced Clinical Assessment with WAIS-IV and WMS-IV (2013)
Some of his books have been translated into Spanish, Japanese, and Korean. In addition, he has authored or coauthored approximately 30 journal articles, 12 technical reports, and 10 other book chapters.
Dr. Weiss holds a PhD degree in industrial and organizational psychology from Texas A&M University, and a master’s degree in clinical psychology from Trinity University. He lives in San Antonio, Texas, with his wife of 28 years, Judy Ann. The Weiss’ have two adult sons.
Affiliations and Expertise
Pearson Assessment, San Antonio, TX, USA