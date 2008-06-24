WISC-IV Clinical Assessment and Intervention - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780123736260, 9780080888026

WISC-IV Clinical Assessment and Intervention

2nd Edition

Editors: Aurelio Prifitera Donald Saklofske Lawrence Weiss
eBook ISBN: 9780080888026
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123736260
Paperback ISBN: 9781493301041
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 24th June 2008
Page Count: 600
Table of Contents

Part 1 Interfacing WISC-IV Assessment and Intervention: Foundations for Practice

1 Interpretation and Intervention with WISC-IV in the Clinical Assessment Context

Overview: The Interaction Between Intelligence Tests and the Clinician

A Historical Perspective on Assessment that Remains Contemporary

What Do We Conclude?

Introduction to Interpretation and Intervention with WISC-IV in the Clinical Assessment Context

Part I: Interpreting the WISC-IV Index Scores

Part II: Intervention Suggestions Related to the WISC-IV Index Scores

Post Script: A Case Example

References

Part 2 Interfacing WISC-IV Assessment and Intervention: Clinical Applications

2 Research-Supported Differential Diagnosis of Specific Learning Disabilities and Implications for Instruction and Response to Instruction

Background

Research-Supported Approach to Incorporating Cognitive Measures

Dysgraphia

Case Studies

Dyslexia

Case Studies

OWL LD

Case Studies

Dyscalculia

Case Studies

Summary and Conclusion

Notes

Acknowledgment

References

3 WISC-IV Interpretation for Specific Learning Disabilities Identification and Intervention: A Cognitive Hypothesis Testing Approach

Definitions of SLD: Learning Delay or Deficit?

Prevalence of SLD: Heterogeneity and Comorbidity

Ability–Achievement Discrepancy, RTI, or the “Third Method”

Using the WISC-IV for Concordance–Discordance and SLD Determination

Cognitive Hypothesis Testing for SLD Identification and Intervention

Cognitive Hypothesis Testing for Specific Reading Disability Subtypes

Cognitive Hypothesis Testing for Specific Math Disability

WISC-IV/WIAT-II Analyses Conclusions

Using Cognitive Hypothesis Testing Results to Guide Intervention

Linking Cognitive–Neuropsychological Assessment Results to Intervention

WISC-IV CHT Case Study

References

4 Language Disabilities

Language Disabilities Defined

Cognitive Referencing in Language Disabilities

WISC-IV and Language Disabilities

Clinical Interpretations and Implications for Intervention

References

5 Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder: Using the WISC-IV to Inform Intervention Planning

Introduction

Differentiation of ADHD-I

The Theoretical Model

Assessment of ADHD

Intervention

Summary

References

6 The Use of the WISC-IV in Assessment and Intervention Planning for Children Who are Gifted

Introduction

Definition of Giftedness

Review of the Literature

WISC-IV Standardization Sample: Profiles of Giftedness

How the Changes to the WISC-IV Impact Gifted Identification

Ceiling Effects and Potential Solutions

Case Study of Kate

Treatment and Intervention Plans Informed by WISC-IV Results

The GRS: Part of a Comprehensive Gifted Assessment

Case Study of Laquisha

References

Appendix A

7 Assessment of Mental Retardation/Intellectual Disability with the WISC-IV

Definitions of Mental Retardation

Levels of Mental Retardation

Incidence of Mental Retardation

Economic Impact of Mental Retardation

Etiology of Mental Retardation

Adaptive Behavior

Assessing Mental Retardation Using the WISC-IV

Factor Structure of the WISC-IV

WISC-IV Versus WISC-III

WISC-IV and WAIS-III for Adolescents with Mental Retardation

WISC-IV and WPPSI-III for Children with Mental Retardation

WISC-IV and ABAS-II

Diagnostic and Clinical Issues

Conclusions

Case Study: Psychological Evaluation

References

8 Autism Spectrum Disorders: WISC-IV Applications for Clinical Assessment and Intervention

Chapter Rationale and Purpose

Pervasive Developmental Disorders

Related Clinical Disorders and Syndromes

Differential Diagnosis

Assessment of Autism Spectrum Disorder

Autism Spectrum Disorder and Intelligence

Using the WISC-IV to Guide Assessment

Recommendations for Intervention

Conclusion

References

9 Assessment of Children with Emotional Disturbance Using the WISC-IV

Introduction

Idea Definition of Emotional Disturbance

Use of the WISC-IV for Children with Emotional Disturbance

Comprehensive Assessment for Children with Suspected ED

Capturing Qualitative Indicators During Cognitive Assessment

Case Study

Conclusion

References

10 The Cognitive Impact of Systemic Illness in Childhood and Adolescence

Abstract

Summary of Best-Practice Recommendations

Introduction

Treatment of Patients with ALL

Treatment-Related Neurotoxicity in ALL

Treatment-Related Systemic Effects in ALL

Illness-Associated Neurotoxicity in ALL

Illness-Associated Systemic Effects in ALL

Heart Disease and CI

Muscular Dystrophy and CI

Diabetes and CI

SCD, Other Anemias and CI

Pulmonary Disease and CI

Very Low Birth Weight and CI

Malnutrition, Trace Nutrient Defi ciency, and CI

Lead Poisoning and CI

Sleep-Disordered Breathing and CI

Poverty and CI

Chronic Hypoxia as a Common Etiology of CI

Is CI in Childhood Preventable?

Acknowledgments

References

11 Considerations in Using the WISC-IV with Hispanic Children

Heterogeneity in Ethnic Minority Populations

Ethnic Differences in Wechsler Scale Performance

Conceptual Equivalence of Intelligence and WISC-IV Moderator Variables

Immigration Patterns and the Representativeness of Norms

Language Proficiency and Cognitive Performance

Implications of Language Profi ciency for WISC-IV Performance

WISC IV Spanish

Case 1

Case 2

Current Assessment

Conclusion

Acknowledgments

References

Part 3 Interfacing WISC-IV Assessment and Intervention: Some Further Considerations

12 Neuropsychological Applications of the WISC-IV and WISC-IV Integrated

Intellectual Assessment in Neuropsychological Practice

Neuropsychological Interpretation of WISC-IV and WISC-IV Integrated Subtests

Case Study Illustration

Summary

References

13 Extending the WISC-IV: Executive Functioning

Introduction

Executive Functions

Behavioral Manifestations of EF Impairments in Pediatric Populations

EF in Pediatric Disorders

WISC-IV Measurement of EF in Children

Additional Measures of Executive Functioning

Linking Assessment to Intervention

Summary

References

14 Cultural Issues in Clinical Use of the WISC-IV

Cultural Bias in Intelligence Testing

What Did We Learn from the WISC Adaptations Across Cultures?

Conclusion

References

15 Of What Value is Intelligence?

From What Vantage Points – Person or Population – Do We Look at Intelligence?

Is Intelligence Anything More Than a Score on an IQ Test?

What is Intelligence, and How Do We Know That IQ Tests Measure It?

How are Individuals Distributed Along the IQ Continuum?

What is the Personal and Social Import of Differences in General Intelligence (g)?

Where Do Intelligence Differences Originate and Reside?

Of What Value is Testing for Intelligence?

Description

The Wechsler Intelligence Scale for Children: Fourth Edition (WISC-IV) is one of the most often used measures to assess intelligence and cognitive functions in children, ages 6-16 years. The second edition of the WISC-IV Clinical Assessment and Intervention will include new information obtained from the clinical use of the WISC-IV in practice. Information on the basic use of the assessment tool is condensed from three chapters into one, with four new chapters discussing how to use and interpret WISC-IV with additional clinical populations. These new populations include pervasive Developmental Disorders including autism, Social and emotional disorders, psychiatric disorders, and medical disorders that may affect intelligence. An additional new chapter discusses intervention planning across patient populations. Each of the chapters (revised original chapters and new chapters) will additionally include case studies including diagnosis and intervention.

Overall, the material in the book is 65% changed, new, and updated. These changes make the second edition better able to meet a clinician's needs in using and interpreting this test.

Key Features

  • Inclusion of case studies illustrating the clinical applications of the WISC-IV in assessment and program planning
  • Intervention recommendations following from assessment to diagnosis
  • Introductory chapter illustrating the relationships between the WISC-IV index scores and intervention planning 
  • New chapters on Learning Disabilities, emotionally disturbed children, systematic illness, and Autism Spectrum Disorders
  • Specialized chapters on neuropsychological applications, executive functioning, and cultural issues
  • Additional information to aid test interpretation including extended norms for gifted children and the Cognitive Proficiency Index
  • All chapters revised to reflect data obtained from the test in clinical use

Readership

School and child clinical psychologists, allied professionals such as special education teachers and psychiatrists who use the results of the WISC-IV

Reviews

"This edited volume is intended as a resource for both graduate instructors and practitioners who use the Wechsler Intelligence Scale for Children-IV (WISC-IV) as a tool for clinical assessment, diagnosis, and the development of psychoeducational interventions for a variety of disability categories. With a clear scientist-practitioner perspective and a focus on data interpretation and integration, it is a welcome addition to any professional library, particularly for practitioners who frequently use the WISC-IV as an assessment tool... Taken as a whole, the content and organization of this book makes the information easily accessible and very relevant for clinicians who use the WISC-IV as one of their assessment tools." --Journal of Psychological Assessment, 2010

Praise for previous editions:
"...the book is an excellent resource to assist practitioners to move beyond the mechanics of testing into the clinical enterprise of assessment. It would be a welcome addition to the bookshelf of practitioners at any stage of their career providing novices with direct instruction in both technique and theory and more experienced clinicians with excellent examples of what constitutes best practice." --Canadian Journal of School Psychology (2008, 23:140)

"It has wonderful information that is invaluable for having a solid knowledge base about this test. The editors and contributors are credible authorities. ...The book contains everything you want to know about the WISC-IV. ...This is a book that you must have if you are going to do testing with children. It is not just for the clinician but students who are in the process of learning. It has much useful information and interpretive strategies to guide one through a wealth of data obtained by the WISC-IV. The book addresses special populations and contains helpful cross-cultural information. I don't think there is any other book to compare with it on this topic." --DOODY REVIEW

"...those who are ready to take the next step in the understanding of the test's complexity and potential uses will expand their knowledge a great deal after reading the Prifitera et al. volume." --PsycCRITIQUES

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Aurelio Prifitera Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

San Antonio, TX, USA

Donald Saklofske Editor

Dr. Donald H. Saklofske is Professor, Department of Psychology at The University of Western Ontario, Visiting Professor at Beijing Normal University and International Research Associate, University of Florence. He is a Fellow of the Association for Psychological Science and the Canadian Psychological Association. Don's research focuses on personality, intelligence, individual differences and psychological assessment. He has published more than 300 journal articles, book chapters and books. He is Editor-in-Chief of Personality and Individual Differences and Journal of Psychoeducational Assessment.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Western Ontario, Ontario, Canada

Lawrence Weiss Editor

Lawrence G. Weiss, PhD is Vice President of Test Development for Pearson Clinical Assessment. He oversees a department of 150 professionals and is responsible for all research and test development activities related to the company’s psychological, educational, speech, language, and occupational therapy assessment products as well as post college admissions tests. He also advises on test development activities for the company’s international business partners around the globe including Pearson Clinical Assessment offices in the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, The Netherlands, India, China, Spain, and Brazil.

Dr. Weiss has presented widely on intelligence in more than a dozen countries. He has authored or co-authored the following 7 graduate level text books:

• WISC-III Cross Cultural Analyses: Culture and Children’s Intelligence (2003)

• WISC-IV Clinical Use and Interpretation (2005)

• WISC-IV Advanced Clinical Interpretation (2006)

• WISC-IV Clinical Use and Intervention (2008)

• WAIS-IV Clinical Use and Interpretation (2010)

• BAYLEY-III Clinical Use and Interpretation (2010)

• Advanced Clinical Assessment with WAIS-IV and WMS-IV (2013)

Some of his books have been translated into Spanish, Japanese, and Korean. In addition, he has authored or coauthored approximately 30 journal articles, 12 technical reports, and 10 other book chapters.

Dr. Weiss holds a PhD degree in industrial and organizational psychology from Texas A&M University, and a master’s degree in clinical psychology from Trinity University. He lives in San Antonio, Texas, with his wife of 28 years, Judy Ann. The Weiss’ have two adult sons.

Affiliations and Expertise

Pearson Assessment, San Antonio, TX, USA

