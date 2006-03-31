WISC-IV Advanced Clinical Interpretation
1st Edition
Table of Contents
L.G. Weiss, J.G. Harris, A. Prifitera, T. Courville, E. Rolfhus, D.H. Saklofske, and J.A. Holdnack, WISC-IV Interpretation in Societal Context
L.G. Weiss, A. Prifitera, J.A. Holdnack, D.H. Saklofske, E. Rofhus, and D. Coalson, The Essentials and Beyond
D.H. Saklofske, L.G. Weiss, S.E. Raiford, and A. Prifitera, Advanced Interpretive Issues with the WISC-IV Full-Scale IQ and General Ability Index Scores
L.G. Weiss, D.H. Saklofske, D.M. Schwartz, A. Prifitera, and T. Courville, Advanced Clinical Interpretation of WISC-IV Index Scores
J.A. Holdnack and L.G. Weiss, Essentials of WISC-IV Integrated Interpretation
J.A. Holdnack and L.G. Weiss , WISC-IV Integrated; Beyond the Essentials
J.A. Holdnack, L.G. Weiss, and P. Entwistle, Advanced WISC-IV and WISC-IV Integrated Interpretation in Context with Other Measures
V. L. Schwean, T. Oakland, L.G. Weiss, D.H. Saklofske, J.A. Holdnack, and A. Prifitera, Report Writing: A Child-Center Approach
Description
For both experienced psychologists and graduate students, WISC-IV Advanced Clinical Interpretation moves quickly through the essentials of WISC-IV interpretation and onto an insightful analysis of the major cognitive domains assessed by WISC-IV. It is the intention of the editors to raise the standard of practice from a simplistic 'test-label-place' model to a clinical model of assessing to understand and intervene.
In the first chapter, the reader is presented with a comprehensive array of societal and home environment factors for which there is empirical evidence indicating their impact on the development of children’s cognitive abilities, and ultimately their scores on intelligence tests. Subsequent chapters address issues related to the assessment of cognitive abilities that compose 'g', with special emphasis on the clinical correlates of working memory and processing speed from both neuropsychological and cognitive information processing perspectives. Each new chapter builds on material presented in previous chapters and progresses the reader purposefully through deeper levels of understanding of WISC-IV and cognitive assessment in general. Two chapters explicate the processing approach to interpretation that is the corner stone of the WISC-IV Integrated. A further chapter addresses the interpretation of WISC-IV findings within the context of other instruments as part of a full psychological evaluation. The final chapter provides an extensive case example of how to write psychological evaluation reports from a child-centered rather than a score-centered perspective that can have transforming impact on parents and teachers approach to the child. Overall, these four authors are the architects of a masterful new book on advanced WISC-IV interpretation from a clinical perspective, Together with the complimentary book, WISC-IV Clinical Assessment and Intervention, Second Edition these books provide the complete spectrum of information needed by all psychologists who use the WISC-IV in clinical practice.
Key Features
- The Wechsler scale is the most widely used assessment of children's intelligence
- Authored by assessment experts including Harcourt Assessment staff with exclusive data on the WISC-IV
- Discusses interpretation of 4 index scores of WISC-IV
- Examines the WISC-IV in relation to other frequently used psychological tests
- Describes the importance of the WISC-IV integrated in clinical assessment
- Predicts scholastic achievement based on WISC-IV subtest scores
- Discusses modification of score interpretation based on culture, SES, & other contextual factors
Readership
School and child clinical psychologists, allied professionals such as special education teachers and psychiatrists who use the results of the WISC-IV.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2006
- Published:
- 31st March 2006
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080466118
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120887637
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781493300044
Reviews
"WISC-IV Advanced Clinical Interpretation has the potential to be an invaluable resource for experienced psychologists and graduate students alike. It delivers on its promise to provide the reader with an in-depth means of interpreting and reporting test scores." --Canadian Journal of School Psychology, Vol 23, No. 1, June 2008
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Lawrence Weiss Author
Lawrence G. Weiss, PhD is Vice President of Test Development for Pearson Clinical Assessment. He oversees a department of 150 professionals and is responsible for all research and test development activities related to the company’s psychological, educational, speech, language, and occupational therapy assessment products as well as post college admissions tests. He also advises on test development activities for the company’s international business partners around the globe including Pearson Clinical Assessment offices in the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, The Netherlands, India, China, Spain, and Brazil.
Dr. Weiss has presented widely on intelligence in more than a dozen countries. He has authored or co-authored the following 7 graduate level text books:
• WISC-III Cross Cultural Analyses: Culture and Children’s Intelligence (2003)
• WISC-IV Clinical Use and Interpretation (2005)
• WISC-IV Advanced Clinical Interpretation (2006)
• WISC-IV Clinical Use and Intervention (2008)
• WAIS-IV Clinical Use and Interpretation (2010)
• BAYLEY-III Clinical Use and Interpretation (2010)
• Advanced Clinical Assessment with WAIS-IV and WMS-IV (2013)
Some of his books have been translated into Spanish, Japanese, and Korean. In addition, he has authored or coauthored approximately 30 journal articles, 12 technical reports, and 10 other book chapters.
Dr. Weiss holds a PhD degree in industrial and organizational psychology from Texas A&M University, and a master’s degree in clinical psychology from Trinity University. He lives in San Antonio, Texas, with his wife of 28 years, Judy Ann. The Weiss’ have two adult sons.
Affiliations and Expertise
Pearson Assessment, San Antonio, TX, USA
Donald Saklofske Author
Dr. Donald H. Saklofske is Professor, Department of Psychology at The University of Western Ontario, Visiting Professor at Beijing Normal University and International Research Associate, University of Florence. He is a Fellow of the Association for Psychological Science and the Canadian Psychological Association. Don's research focuses on personality, intelligence, individual differences and psychological assessment. He has published more than 300 journal articles, book chapters and books. He is Editor-in-Chief of Personality and Individual Differences and Journal of Psychoeducational Assessment.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Western Ontario, Ontario, Canada
Aurelio Prifitera Author
Affiliations and Expertise
San Antonio, TX, USA
James Holdnack Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Research and Statistical Consultant, Bear, DE, USA