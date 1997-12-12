WISC-III Clinical Use and Interpretation
1st Edition
Scientist-Practitioner Perspectives
Table of Contents
A. Prifitera, L.G. Weiss and D.H. Saklofske, The WISC-III in Context.
R.W. Kamphaus, Intelligence Test Interpretation: Acting in the Absence of Evidence.
S.S. Sparrow and S.T. Gurland, Assessment of Gifted Children with the WISC-II.
J. Spruill, Assessment of Mental Retardation with the WISC-III.
V.L. Schwean and D.H. Saklofske, WISC-III Assessment of Children with Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder.
P.A. Teeter and R. Korducki, Assessment of Emotionally Disturbed Children with the WISC-III.
B.P. Rourke, Significance of Verbal-Performance Discrepancies for Subtypes of Children with Learning Disabilities: Opportunities for the WISC-III.
L. Phelps, Utility of the WISC-III for Children with Language Impairments.
J.P. Braden and J.M. Hannah, Assessment of Hearing-Impaired and Deaf Children with the WISC-III.
G.W. Hynd, M.J. Cohen, C.A. Riccio and J.M. Arceneaux, Neuropsychological Basis of Intelligence and the WISC-III.
A.E. Puente and G.D. Salazar, Assessment of Minority and Culturally Diverse Children.
B.E. Gridley and G.H. Roid, the Use of the WISC-III with Achievement Tests.
T. Oakland and J. Glutting, Assessment of Test Behaviors with the WISC-III. Author Index. Subject Index.
Description
The WISC-III is the most frequently used IQ assessment technique in the United States. This book discusses the clinical use of the WISC-III with respect to specific clinical populations, and covers research findings on the validity and reliability of the test. It also includes standardization data from the Psychological Corporation. Many of the contributors participated in the development of the WISC-III and are in a unique position to discuss the clinical uses of this measure. The book describes the WISC-III from scientist-practitioner perspectives. It provides methods to aid in understanding and interpreting the WISC-III results for various groups of exceptional children. The book also presents detailed descriptions of behavior and achievement as well as recommendations for test interpreting standards.
WISC-III Clinical Use and Interpretation has immediate and practical relevance to professionals who administer, interpret, or use the results of the WISC-III. The solid writing by leading experts makes the contents of this book an essential reference for WISC-III users.
Key Features
- Leading experts discuss the clinical use of the WISC-III
- Thorough coverage of the literature with many new findings
- Covers wide range of exceptionalities from AD/HD to learning disabilities
- Direct relevance to practitioners, researchers, and trainers
Readership
School psychologists, clinicians, and purchasers of WISC-III.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1998
- Published:
- 12th December 1997
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080521206
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780125649308
Reviews
"In sum, this book is an exceptionally complete piece of work assembled by knowledgeable researchers. The contributors are all well-versed in their areas and provide an abundance of useful, scientifically-derived and practically-oriented information for the clinician. This is a valuable book which has become, for me, the primary reference tool for assessments." --Yvonne Legris, University of Alberta in CANADIAN JOURNAL OF SCHOOL PSYCHOLOGY
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Aurelio Prifitera Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
San Antonio, TX, USA
Donald Saklofske Editor
Dr. Donald H. Saklofske is Professor, Department of Psychology at The University of Western Ontario, Visiting Professor at Beijing Normal University and International Research Associate, University of Florence. He is a Fellow of the Association for Psychological Science and the Canadian Psychological Association. Don's research focuses on personality, intelligence, individual differences and psychological assessment. He has published more than 300 journal articles, book chapters and books. He is Editor-in-Chief of Personality and Individual Differences and Journal of Psychoeducational Assessment.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Western Ontario, Ontario, Canada