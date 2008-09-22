Wireless Security: Know It All
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Today’s Wireless Technology Wireless standards and topologies Network components Self-organizing networks Wi-Fi networks Cellular networks
Security Definitions and Concepts Attacks and risks Security monitoring and protocols Performance monitoring Reporting Security standards Wireless encryption
Wireless LAN and MAN Security Security concerns Counteracting risks Application layer vulnerabilities and analysis Data link vulnerabilities and analysis Physical layer vulnerabilities and analysis 802.11 security mechanisms Wi-Fi Alliance security policies WPA and WPA2 WiMax security policies
Wireless Personal Area Networks Bluetooth standards and security issues Security risks Counteracting risks Performance impacts Standard security mechanisms Security policies
Wireless Handheld Devices Overview of handheld security concerns Security requirements Countermeasures Impact on performance Security standards and policies
Emerging Wireless Technologies and Security Issues Wireless sensor networks Wireless mesh networks
Description
Key Features
• A 360-degree view from our best-selling authors • Topics include Today’s Wireless Technology, Security Definitions and Concepts, and Wireless Handheld devices • The ultimate hard-working desk reference; all the essential information, techniques and tricks of the trade in one volume
Readership
Communications Engineers; Electronics Engineers
744
English
- 744
- Language:
Newnes
9780080949673
9781856175296
- Published:
- 22nd September 2008
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080949673
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781856175296
About the Authors
Praphul Chandra Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Texas Instruments, Germantown, MD, USA
Dan Bensky Author
Alan Bensky, MScEE, an electronics engineering consultant with over 25 years of experience in analog and digital design, management, and marketing. Specializing in wireless circuits and systems, Bensky has carried out projects for varied military and consumer applications. He is the author of Short-range Wireless Communication, Second Edition, published by Elsevier, 2004, and has written several articles in international and local publications. He has taught courses and gives lectures on radio engineering topics. Bensky is a senior member of IEEE.
Affiliations and Expertise
RF/Wireless Designer & Consultant
Tony Bradley Author
Tony Bradley (CISSP-ISSAP) is the Guide for the Internet/Network Security site on About.com, a part of The New York Times Company. He has written for a variety of other Web sites and publications, including BizTech Magazine, PC World, SearchSecurity.com, WindowsNetworking.com, Smart Computing magazine, and Information Security magazine.
Tony is a CISSP (Certified Information Systems Security Professional) and ISSAP (Information Systems Security Architecture Professional). He is Microsoft Certified as an MCSE (Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer) and MCSA (Microsoft Certified Systems Administrator) in Windows 2000 and an MCP (Microsoft Certified Professional) in Windows NT. Tony is recognized by Microsoft as an MVP (Most Valuable Professional) in Windows security.
On his About.com site, Tony has on average over 600,000 page views per month and over 30,000 subscribers to his weekly newsletter. Tony was also author of Essential Computer Security: Everyone’s Guide to E-mail, Internet, and Wireless Security (ISBN: 1597491144).
Affiliations and Expertise
About.com Guide for Internet / Network Security, co-author of Hacker’s Challenge 3 and author of Essential Computer Security
Chris Hurley Author
Chris Hurley is a Senior Penetration Tester in the Washington, DC area. He has more than 10 years of experience performing penetration testing, vulnerability assessments, and general INFOSEC grunt work. He is the founder of the WorldWide WarDrive, a four-year project to assess the security posture of wireless networks deployed throughout the world. Chris was also the original organizer of the DEF CON WarDriving contest. He is the lead author of WarDriving: Drive, Detect, Defend (Syngress Publishing, ISBN: 19318360305). He has contributed to several other Syngress publications, including Penetration Tester's Open Source Toolkit (ISBN: 1-5974490210), Stealing the Network: How to Own an Identity (ISBN: 1597490067), InfoSec Career Hacking (ISBN: 1597490113), and OS X for Hackers at Heart (ISBN: 1597490407). He has a BS from Angelo State University in Computer Science and a whole bunch of certifications to make himself feel important.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Penetration Tester, Washington, DC, USA
Stephen A. Rackley Author
Stephen A. Rackley holds a Doctorate in Experimental Physics at the Cavendish Laboratory, University of Cambridge. He has worked for 26 years in the energy industry, with experience in some of the main technologies that are key to the currently most mature CO2 storage option - identification, assessment, monitoring and verification of sub-surface storage in the geo-sphere. More recently, his focus is on bringing significant new and evolving technologies to an advanced level (but non-specialist) student, engineering and project management audience.
Affiliations and Expertise
Independent Consultant
John Rittinghouse, PhD, CISM Author
John has over 25 years experience in the IT and security sector. He is an often sought management consultant for large enterprise and is currently a member of the Federal Communication Commission's Homeland Security Network Reliabiltiy and Interoperability Council Focus Group on Cybersecurity, working in the Voice over Internet Protocol workgroup.
Affiliations and Expertise
SVP, Professional Security Services at SecureInfo Corporation in San Antonio, TX
James Ransome, PhD, CISM, CISSP Author
James F. Ransome, Ph.D., CISSP, CISM, has over 30 years experience in security operations and technology assessment as a corporate security executive and positions within the intelligence, DoD, and federal law enforcement communities. He has a Ph.D. in information systems specializing in information security and is a member of Upsilon Pi Epsilon (UPE), the International Honor Society for the Computing and Information Disciplines. He is currently Vice President of Integrated Information Security at CH2M HILL in Denver, CO.
Affiliations and Expertise
James F. Ransome, Ph.D., CISSP, CISM,SVP, Managed Security Services
Timothy Stapko Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Software Engineer, Digi International, CA, USA.
George L Stefanek Author
George L. Stefanek, Ph.D., has over 18 years of experience as a systems administrator and manager of IS/IT departments. He has also consulted on information security issues for such clients as the U.S. Department of Defense.
Frank Thornton Author
Frank Thornton runs his own technology consulting firm, Blackthorn Systems, which specializes in information security and wireless networks. His specialties include wireless network architecture, design, and implementation, as well as network troubleshooting and optimization. An interest in amateur radio helped him bridge the gap between computers and wireless networks. Having learned at a young age which end of the soldering iron was hot, he has even been known to repair hardware on occasion.
In addition to his computer and wireless interests, Frank was a law enforcement officer for many years. As a detective and forensics expert he has investigated approximately one hundred homicides and thousands of other crime scenes. Combining both professional interests, he was a member of the workgroup that established ANSI Standard "ANSI/NIST-CSL 1-1993 Data Format for the Interchange of Fingerprint Information."
Affiliations and Expertise
Owner, Blackthorn Systems, New Hampshire, USA
Chris Lanthem Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Security/Network Engineer for NSight Technologies, USA
Jon Wilson Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal Consultant, The Dynamic Consultant, CA, USA