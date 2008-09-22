Wireless Security: Know It All - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781856175296, 9780080949673

Wireless Security: Know It All

1st Edition

Authors: Praphul Chandra Dan Bensky Tony Bradley Chris Hurley Stephen A. Rackley John Rittinghouse, PhD, CISM James Ransome, PhD, CISM, CISSP Timothy Stapko George L Stefanek Frank Thornton Chris Lanthem Jon Wilson
eBook ISBN: 9780080949673
Paperback ISBN: 9781856175296
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 22nd September 2008
Page Count: 744
Table of Contents

Today’s Wireless Technology Wireless standards and topologies Network components Self-organizing networks Wi-Fi networks Cellular networks

Security Definitions and Concepts Attacks and risks Security monitoring and protocols Performance monitoring Reporting Security standards Wireless encryption

Wireless LAN and MAN Security Security concerns Counteracting risks Application layer vulnerabilities and analysis Data link vulnerabilities and analysis Physical layer vulnerabilities and analysis 802.11 security mechanisms Wi-Fi Alliance security policies WPA and WPA2 WiMax security policies

Wireless Personal Area Networks Bluetooth standards and security issues Security risks Counteracting risks Performance impacts Standard security mechanisms Security policies

Wireless Handheld Devices Overview of handheld security concerns Security requirements Countermeasures Impact on performance Security standards and policies

Emerging Wireless Technologies and Security Issues Wireless sensor networks Wireless mesh networks

Description

The Newnes Know It All Series takes the best of what our authors have written to create hard-working desk references that will be an engineer's first port of call for key information, design techniques and rules of thumb. Guaranteed not to gather dust on a shelf!

Communications engineers need to master a wide area of topics to excel. The Wireless Security Know It All covers every angle including Emerging Wireless Technologies and Security Issues, Wireless LAN and MAN Security, as well as Wireless Personal Area Networks.

Key Features

• A 360-degree view from our best-selling authors • Topics include Today’s Wireless Technology, Security Definitions and Concepts, and Wireless Handheld devices • The ultimate hard-working desk reference; all the essential information, techniques and tricks of the trade in one volume

Readership

Communications Engineers; Electronics Engineers

Details

No. of pages:
744
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780080949673
Paperback ISBN:
9781856175296

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Praphul Chandra Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Texas Instruments, Germantown, MD, USA

Dan Bensky Author

Alan Bensky, MScEE, an electronics engineering consultant with over 25 years of experience in analog and digital design, management, and marketing. Specializing in wireless circuits and systems, Bensky has carried out projects for varied military and consumer applications. He is the author of Short-range Wireless Communication, Second Edition, published by Elsevier, 2004, and has written several articles in international and local publications. He has taught courses and gives lectures on radio engineering topics. Bensky is a senior member of IEEE.

Affiliations and Expertise

RF/Wireless Designer & Consultant

Tony Bradley Author

Tony Bradley (CISSP-ISSAP) is the Guide for the Internet/Network Security site on About.com, a part of The New York Times Company. He has written for a variety of other Web sites and publications, including BizTech Magazine, PC World, SearchSecurity.com, WindowsNetworking.com, Smart Computing magazine, and Information Security magazine.

Tony is a CISSP (Certified Information Systems Security Professional) and ISSAP (Information Systems Security Architecture Professional). He is Microsoft Certified as an MCSE (Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer) and MCSA (Microsoft Certified Systems Administrator) in Windows 2000 and an MCP (Microsoft Certified Professional) in Windows NT. Tony is recognized by Microsoft as an MVP (Most Valuable Professional) in Windows security.

On his About.com site, Tony has on average over 600,000 page views per month and over 30,000 subscribers to his weekly newsletter. Tony was also author of Essential Computer Security: Everyone’s Guide to E-mail, Internet, and Wireless Security (ISBN: 1597491144).

Affiliations and Expertise

About.com Guide for Internet / Network Security, co-author of Hacker’s Challenge 3 and author of Essential Computer Security

Chris Hurley Author

Chris Hurley is a Senior Penetration Tester in the Washington, DC area. He has more than 10 years of experience performing penetration testing, vulnerability assessments, and general INFOSEC grunt work. He is the founder of the WorldWide WarDrive, a four-year project to assess the security posture of wireless networks deployed throughout the world. Chris was also the original organizer of the DEF CON WarDriving contest. He is the lead author of WarDriving: Drive, Detect, Defend (Syngress Publishing, ISBN: 19318360305). He has contributed to several other Syngress publications, including Penetration Tester's Open Source Toolkit (ISBN: 1-5974490210), Stealing the Network: How to Own an Identity (ISBN: 1597490067), InfoSec Career Hacking (ISBN: 1597490113), and OS X for Hackers at Heart (ISBN: 1597490407). He has a BS from Angelo State University in Computer Science and a whole bunch of certifications to make himself feel important.

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Penetration Tester, Washington, DC, USA

Stephen A. Rackley Author

Stephen A. Rackley holds a Doctorate in Experimental Physics at the Cavendish Laboratory, University of Cambridge. He has worked for 26 years in the energy industry, with experience in some of the main technologies that are key to the currently most mature CO2 storage option - identification, assessment, monitoring and verification of sub-surface storage in the geo-sphere. More recently, his focus is on bringing significant new and evolving technologies to an advanced level (but non-specialist) student, engineering and project management audience.

Affiliations and Expertise

Independent Consultant

John Rittinghouse, PhD, CISM Author

John has over 25 years experience in the IT and security sector. He is an often sought management consultant for large enterprise and is currently a member of the Federal Communication Commission's Homeland Security Network Reliabiltiy and Interoperability Council Focus Group on Cybersecurity, working in the Voice over Internet Protocol workgroup.

Affiliations and Expertise

SVP, Professional Security Services at SecureInfo Corporation in San Antonio, TX

James Ransome, PhD, CISM, CISSP Author

James F. Ransome, Ph.D., CISSP, CISM, has over 30 years experience in security operations and technology assessment as a corporate security executive and positions within the intelligence, DoD, and federal law enforcement communities. He has a Ph.D. in information systems specializing in information security and is a member of Upsilon Pi Epsilon (UPE), the International Honor Society for the Computing and Information Disciplines. He is currently Vice President of Integrated Information Security at CH2M HILL in Denver, CO.

Affiliations and Expertise

James F. Ransome, Ph.D., CISSP, CISM,SVP, Managed Security Services

Timothy Stapko Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Software Engineer, Digi International, CA, USA.

George L Stefanek Author

George L. Stefanek, Ph.D., has over 18 years of experience as a systems administrator and manager of IS/IT departments. He has also consulted on information security issues for such clients as the U.S. Department of Defense.

Frank Thornton Author

Frank Thornton runs his own technology consulting firm, Blackthorn Systems, which specializes in information security and wireless networks. His specialties include wireless network architecture, design, and implementation, as well as network troubleshooting and optimization. An interest in amateur radio helped him bridge the gap between computers and wireless networks. Having learned at a young age which end of the soldering iron was hot, he has even been known to repair hardware on occasion.

In addition to his computer and wireless interests, Frank was a law enforcement officer for many years. As a detective and forensics expert he has investigated approximately one hundred homicides and thousands of other crime scenes. Combining both professional interests, he was a member of the workgroup that established ANSI Standard "ANSI/NIST-CSL 1-1993 Data Format for the Interchange of Fingerprint Information."

Affiliations and Expertise

Owner, Blackthorn Systems, New Hampshire, USA

Chris Lanthem Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Security/Network Engineer for NSight Technologies, USA

Jon Wilson Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Principal Consultant, The Dynamic Consultant, CA, USA

