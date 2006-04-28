Wireless Networks - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123694263, 9780080481791

Wireless Networks

1st Edition

From the Physical Layer to Communication, Computing, Sensing and Control

Editors: Giorgio Franceschetti Sabatino Stornelli
eBook ISBN: 9780080481791
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123694263
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th April 2006
Page Count: 360
Description

Awarded by the International Calabria's Prize!

This multidisciplinary volume originates from lectures presented at a short course on wireless communications in Capri, Italy. This globally attended conference has produced an exceptional book written by pioneers in the field. Lecturers at Capri included pillars in the fields of electromagnetics, communications, information technology and mathematics. As communications technology becomes increasingly wireless, an interdisciplinary viewpoint is necessary for professionals to correct problems and avoid others before they occur.

Wireless Networks covers critical technology within WLAN, ad hoc networks, data distribution, TV, radio, and personal mobile devices. As networks become wireless, engineers face increased difficulty securing its malleable boundaries. This book discusses security solutions such as sensor technology that prevent unwanted intrusion. Connectivity is also addressed, featuring chapters on antennas, bandwidth and frequencies. Editors Franceschetti and Stornelli have done a great service to the wireless communications community in creating a compendium that delivers this spectrum of essential information in one reference.

Key Features

Presents a uniquely panoramic view of wireless networks with viewpoints from engineering, computing, and mathematics The technology is discussed in theory as well as in practice to help engineers design and modify networks *Globally recognized experts share their critical insight on sensor technology, transfering protocol, ad-hoc networks, and more

Readership

Engineers and wireless network designers working in communications, aerospace, defense, transportation, and manufacturing; R&D managers; graduates and undergraduates

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Radio and Physical Layer Chapter 2: Personal Communications Antennas including Human Interactions Chapter 3: Wireless Channel Model Chapter 4: Ad-hoc Wireless Networks Chapter 5: Sensor Networks Chapter 6: Wireless Networks: from Information Transfer to Sensing and Control Chapter 7: Academic and industrial expectations

Details

No. of pages:
360
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080481791
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123694263

About the Editor

Giorgio Franceschetti

Giorgio Franceschetti was appointed professor of Electromagnetic Theory at the University Federico II of Napoli, Italy in 1969, a position that he holds to this day. He has been Fulbright Scholar and Research Associate at Caltech, Visiting Professor at the University of Illinois, at UCLA, at the Somali University (Somalia) and at the University of Santiago de Compostela (Spain). He is currently Adjunct Professor at UCLA, Distinguished Visiting Scientist at JPL and Lecturer at the Top-Tech Master of University of Delft, The Netherlands, in Satellite Navigation.

Affiliations and Expertise

JPL - Jet Propulsion Laboratory , Pasadena, CA, U.S.A.

Sabatino Stornelli

Affiliations and Expertise

Director General of Italy’s Telespazio

