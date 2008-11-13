Wireless Networks Bundle
1st Edition
Description
This essential bundle featuring three definitive titles on wireless networking provides an in-depth, exhaustive, and invaluable asset to anyone working or studying in this rapidly evolving field.
Wireless Communications and Networking provides comprehensive coverage of mobile wireless communication, wireless networks, and internetworking/4G technology in one volume with a good blend of fundamental theory and real-world concepts and problem solving methods.
Wireless Networking serves as a one-stop view of cellular, WiFi, and WiMAX networks, as well as the emerging wireless ad hoc and sensor networks. The book emphasizes conceptual perspectives on modeling, analysis, design and optimization and presents wireless networking within the framework of resource allocation.
Designing, implementing, and operating a wireless sensor network involves a wide range of disciplines and many application-specific constraints. To make sense of and take advantage of these systems, a holistic approach is needed—and this is precisely what Wireless Sensor Networks delivers.
Bundled together to save you money, there is no quicker or cheaper way to such a comprehensive knowledge of wireless networking.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2008
- Published:
- 13th November 2008
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123748652
About the Author
Vijay Garg
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, ECE, University of Illinois, Chicago, USA
Anurag Kumar
Anurag Kumar, Anurag Kumar, Ph.D., is a professor in the Department of Electrical Communication Engineering, and chair of the Electrical Sciences Division, in the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore. Previously, he was with AT&T Bell Laboratories, Holmdel, New Jersey. Professor Kumar was also the coordinator at IISc of the Education and Research Network Project (ERNET), India's first wide-area packet network. He is an IEEE Fellow.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Deptartment of ECE, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore
D. Manjunath
D. Manjunath, D. Manjunath, Ph.D., is a professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. He previously served on the faculty at IIT Kanpur.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Deptartment of EE, Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay
Joy Kuri
Joy Kuri, Joy Kuri, Ph.D., is an associate professor at the Center for Electronics Design and Technology at the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore
Feng Zhao
Feng Zhao is a senior researcher at Microsoft, where he manages the Networked Embedded Computing Group. He received his Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from MIT and has taught at at Stanford University and Ohio State University. Dr. Zhao was a principal scientist at Xerox PARC and directed PARC’s sensor network research effort. He is serving as the Editor-In-Chief of ACM Transactions on Sensor Networks.
Affiliations and Expertise
Microsoft Research, Redmond, WA
Leonidas Guibas
Professor Guibas heads the Geometric Computation group in the Computer Science Department of Stanford University, where he works on algorithms for sensing, modeling, reasoning about, rendering, and acting on the physical world. He is well-known for his work in computational geometry, computer graphics, and discrete algorithms. Professor Guibas obtained his Ph.D. from Stanford, has worked at PARC, MIT, and DEC/SRC, and was recently elected an ACM Fellow.
Affiliations and Expertise
Geometric Computing Group, Stanford University, Stanford, CA