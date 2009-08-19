Wireless Networking Complete
1st Edition
Description
Wireless Networking Complete is a compilation of critical content from key Morgan Kaufmann titles published in recent years on wireless networking and communications.
Individual chapters are organized into one complete reference giving a 360-degree view from our bestselling authors. From wireless application protocols, to Mesh Networks and Ad Hoc Sensor Networks, to security and survivability of wireless systems – all of the elements of wireless networking are united in a single volume. The book covers both methods of analysis and problem-solving techniques, enhancing the reader’s grasp of the material and ability to implement practical solutions.
This book is essential for anyone interested in new and developing aspects of wireless network technology.
Key Features
- Chapters contributed by recognized experts in the field cover theory and practice of wireless network technology, allowing the reader to develop a new level of knowledge and technical expertise
- Up-to-date coverage of wireless networking issues facilitates learning and lets the reader remain current and fully informed from multiple viewpoints
- Presents methods of analysis and problem-solving techniques, enhancing the reader’s grasp of the material and ability to implement practical solutions
Readership
Aimed at practitioners and researchers working with or interested in wireless networks and applications. Job functions or titles include communication engineer, network architect, network designer, systems engineer, network operator, network engineer
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Supporting Wireless Technologies
Chapter 2 Wireless Networks
Chapter 3 An Overview of Wireless Systems
Chapter 4 Wireless Application Protocol
Chapter 5 Wireless Local Area Networks
Chapter 6 Fourth Generation Systems and New Wireless Technologies
Chapter 7 Mesh Networks: Optimal Routing and Scheduling
Chapter 8 Ad Hoc Wireless Sensor Networks (WSNs)
Chapter 9 Sensor Network Platforms and Tools
Chapter 10 Mobile IP
Chapter 11 Mobile IPv6
Chapter 12 Security and Survivability of Wireless Systems
Details
- No. of pages:
- 444
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2009
- Published:
- 19th August 2009
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123785701
About the Author
Pei Zheng
Pei Zheng, is a Senior Architect with Carrier Devices, LLC, in Redmond, WA, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Arcadia University, Glenside, PA, USA; Consultant in mobile wireless sevices
Larry Peterson
Larry L. Peterson is the Robert E. Kahn Professor of Computer Science at Princeton University, as well as Vice President and Chief Scientist at Verivue, Inc. He serves as Director of the PlanetLab Consortium, which focuses on the design of scalable network services and next-generation network architectures. He is a Fellow of the ACM and the IEEE, recipient of the IEEE Kobayashi Computers and Communications Award, and a member of the National Academy of Engineering. Professor Peterson recently served as Editor-in-Chief of the ACM Transactions on Computer Systems, he has been on the Editorial Board for the IEEE/ACM Transactions on Networking and the IEEE Journal on Select Areas in Communication, and he has served as program chair for SOSP, NSDI, and HotNets. Peterson is a member of the National Academy of Engineering, a Fellow of the ACM and the IEEE, and the 2010 recipient of the IEEE Kobayahi Computer and Communication Award. He received his Ph.D. degree from Purdue University in 1985.
Affiliations and Expertise
Robert E. Kahn Professor of Computer Science, Princeton University Vice President and Chief Scientist, Verivue, Inc
Bruce Davie
Bruce Davie is a visiting lecturer at MIT, and Chief Service Provider Architect at Nicira Networks. Formerly a Fellow at Cisco Systems, for many years he led the team of architects responsible for Multiprotocol Label Switching and IP Quality of Service. He is also an active participant in the Internet Engineering Task Force and he is curently SIGCOMM Chair. Prior to joining Cisco he was director of internetworking research and chief scientist at Bell Communications Research. Bruce holds a Ph.D. in Computer Science from Edinburgh University. He was named an ACM Fellow in 2009. His research interests include routing, network virtualization, transport protocols, and software-defined networks.
Affiliations and Expertise
Cisco Systems, Boxborough, MA, USA
Adrian Farrel
Adrian Farrel has nearly two decades of experience designing and developing portable communications software. As MPLS Architect and Development Manager at Data Connection Ltd., he led a team that produced a carrier-class MPLS implementation for customers in the router space. As Director of Protocol Development for Movaz Networks, Inc., he helped build a cutting-edge system that integrated many IP-based protocols to control and manage optical switches. Adrian is active within the IETF, where he is co-chair of the CCAMP working group responsible for GMPLS. He has co-authored and contributed to numerous Internet Drafts and RFCs on MPLS, GMPLS, and related technologies. He was a founding board member of the MPLS Forum, frequently speaks at conferences, and is the author of several white papers on GMPLS.
Affiliations and Expertise
Founder of Old Dog Consulting, North Wales, UK