Wireless Networking Complete is a compilation of critical content from key Morgan Kaufmann titles published in recent years on wireless networking and communications.

Individual chapters are organized into one complete reference giving a 360-degree view from our bestselling authors. From wireless application protocols, to Mesh Networks and Ad Hoc Sensor Networks, to security and survivability of wireless systems – all of the elements of wireless networking are united in a single volume. The book covers both methods of analysis and problem-solving techniques, enhancing the reader’s grasp of the material and ability to implement practical solutions.

This book is essential for anyone interested in new and developing aspects of wireless network technology.