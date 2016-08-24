Wireless MEMS Networks and Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081004494, 9780081004500

Wireless MEMS Networks and Applications

1st Edition

Editors: Deepak Uttamchandani
eBook ISBN: 9780081004500
Hardcover ISBN: 9780081004494
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 24th August 2016
Page Count: 288
Table of Contents

1 Overview of Wireless Networking Techniques

2 Fuel Cells Technologies for Wireless MEMS

3 Wireless MEMS for Transportation Infrastructure Health Monitoring

4 Wireless MEMS Based Implantable Medical Devices for Cardiology

5 Wireless MEMS for Wearable Sensor Networks

6 Wearable and Wireless Gait Analysis Platforms: Smartphones and Portable Media Devices

7 Emerging Research in Wireless MEMS for Medical Applications

8 MEMS Microphones for Wireless Applications

9 Wireless MEMS for Space Applications

10 Wireless MEMS Sensor for Precision Farming

11 Wireless MEMS for Smart Grid

Description

Wireless MEMS Networks and Applications reviews key emerging applications of MEMS in wireless and mobile networks. This book covers the different types of wireless MEMS devices, also exploring MEMS in smartphones, tablets, and the MEMS used for energy harvesting.

The book reviews the range of applications of wireless MEMS networks in manufacturing, infrastructure monitoring, environmental monitoring, space applications, agricultural monitoring for food safety, health applications, and systems for smart cities.

Key Features

  • Focuses on the use of MEMS in the emerging area of wireless applications
  • Contains comprehensive coverage of the range of applications of MEMS for wireless networks
  • Presents an international range of expert contributors who identify key research in the field

Readership

Wireless MEMS manufacturers, developers of products using wireless MEMS and university researchers in wireless MEMS

About the Editors

Deepak Uttamchandani Editor

Deepak Uttamchandani is Professor of Microsystems Engineering at the University of Strathclyde, UK. Since the late 1980s he has been conducting research in the field of microtechnology including: techniques for the characterisation of micromechanical properties of materials; optically excited microresonator sensors; commercial-foundry-centred microfabrication of MEMS in polysilicon and silicon-on-insulator, MEMS design and radio-frequency (RF) MEMS. He has edited 2 books, guest-edited 2 journals and authored/co-authored around 200 publications. He has been a member of the UK EPSRC ranking panels (responsible for government funding of engineering research), was a member of the Basic Technology programme (org. by the UK government to find emerging technologies) and served on one of the UK Dept of Trade and Industry (DTI) Technology Programme panels in 2004.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Microsystems Engineering, University of Strathclyde, UK

