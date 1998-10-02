Wireless Communications Design Handbook
1st Edition
Interference into Circuits: Aspects of Noise, Interference, and Environmental Concerns
Description
The need for controlling interference and limiting noise problems in wireless communications systems starts at the most fundamental levels of circuit design. When efficient approaches for noise control are implemented at the circuit level, it helps significantly to ensure the effective noise control for the overall system design.
This book is a practical reference for engineers who are particularly interested in practical case studies covering how to avoid undesired interference and noise problems in their designs. It covers a significant number of chapters dedicated to different aspects of digital, analog, and mixed mode analog/digital design which are directly affected by noise and interference issues. Each of the three Wireless Communications Design Handbook volumes addresses theory and immediate applications. The approach followed is strictly hardware-oriented. The material presented provides a good, practical, and theoretical background of noise sources and their analysis, as well as methodologies for minimizing interference problems in electronic design.
Key Features
- An applications-oriented reference for engineers, system designers, and practitioners
- Includes computational techniques for simulation
- Addresses the most common interference concerns in wireless communications circuit designs
- Presents a hardware-oriented approach for addressing analog, digital, and mixed-made interference concerns with a focus on design
- Addresses noise sources, interference models, and design solutions simultaneously
- Combines analytical and computer modeling for interference analysis
- Addresses interference concerns from the IC level to the subsystem level
Readership
Engineers, practitioners in the field, and graduate students in wireless communications in electrical engineering and communications technology
Table of Contents
Noise Interactions in High Speed Digital Circuits. Noise and Interference Issues in Analog Circuits. Noise Issues in High Performance Mixed Signal IC's and Other Communications Components. Computational Methods in the Analysis of Noise Interference. Antennas for Wireless Personal Communications. Subject Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 428
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1999
- Published:
- 2nd October 1998
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080543840
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780125507226
About the Author
Reinaldo Perez
Reinaldo Perez is Senior Engineer and Member of the Technical Staff at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, California Institute of Technology in Pasadena, California. For the past three years, Dr. Perez has also been working with Lockheed Martin Astronautics (LMA) on the Mars Surveyor series. His primary work has been as a designer of spacecraft (or satellite) subsystems and ground support hardware for increased reliability in space environments, focusing on wireless communications hardware with built-in immunity to many kinds of noise and interference problems. He is a senior member of the IEEE, AIAA, and AIP, and serves as a board member of the Applied Computational Electromagnetics Society (ACES). In addition, Dr. Perez is an associate editor of the IEEE EMCS Journal, as well as Editor of the ACES Newsletter.
Affiliations and Expertise
M.R. Research, Littleton, CO, USA