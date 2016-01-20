Wire Technology
2nd Edition
Process Engineering and Metallurgy
Description
Wire Technology: Process Engineering and Metallurgy, Second Edition, covers new developments in high-speed equipment and the drawing of ultra-high strength steels, along with new computer-based design and analysis software and techniques, including Finite Element Analysis.
In addition, the author shares his design and risk prediction calculations, as well as several new case studies. New and extended sections cover measurement and instrumentation, die temperature and cooling, multiwire drawing, and high strength steel wire.
Coverage of process economics has been greatly enhanced, including an exploration of product yields and cost analysis, as has the coverage of sustainability aspects such as energy use and recycling. As with the first edition, questions and problems are included at the end of each chapter to reinforce key concepts.
Key Features
- Written by an internationally-recognized specialist in wire drawing with extensive academic and industry experience
- Provides real-world examples, problems, and case studies that allow engineers to easily apply the theory to their workplace, thus improving productivity and process efficiency
- Covers both ferrous and non-ferrous metals in one volume
Readership
Mechanical Engineers, Materials Scientists (metals), wire drawing industry.
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Preface
- About the Author
- Chapter 1: The General Idea
- Abstract
- 1.1 Concepts
- 1.2 How Does Drawing Work?
- 1.3 Questions and Problems
- Chapter 2: A Brief History of Technology
- Abstract
- 2.1 Ancient and Early Technology
- 2.2 The Nineteenth Century
- 2.3 The Twentieth Century
- 2.4 Further Reading
- 2.5 Questions and Problems
- Chapter 3: Twentieth Century Equipment Concepts
- Abstract
- 3.1 Overview
- 3.2 Benches
- 3.3 Blocks
- 3.4 Multiple-die Machines
- 3.5 Other In-line Processes
- 3.6 Post-Twentieth Century Developments
- 3.7 Questions and Problems
- Chapter 4: Basic Engineering Variables Pertinent to Drawing
- Abstract
- 4.1 General Quantities
- 4.2 Quantities Describing the Workpiece and Die During Drawing
- 4.3 Questions and Problems
- Chapter 5: Basic Drawing Mechanics
- Abstract
- 5.1 A Simple Drawing Stress Model
- 5.2 Drawing Limits
- 5.3 An Illustrative Calculation
- 5.4 The Issue of Optimum Die Angles and Δ Values
- 5.5 Die Pressure
- 5.6 Centerline Tension
- 5.7 Plastic Flow outside the Drawing Cone
- 5.8 Effects of Back Tension
- 5.9 Systems of Analysis
- 5.10 Questions and Problems
- Chapter 6: Drawing Temperature
- Abstract
- 6.1 Contributions to the Drawing Temperature
- 6.2 Temperature Measurement
- 6.3 Interpass Cooling
- 6.4 Practical Examples of Drawing Temperature Effects
- 6.5 Questions and Problems
- Chapter 7: Drawing Speed
- Abstract
- 7.1 Definition and Basic Formulas
- 7.2 The Role of Drawing Speed in Analysis
- 7.3 The Effect of Drawing Speed on Lubrication
- 7.4 Some Practical Issues
- 7.5 Questions and Problems
- Chapter 8: Friction, Lubrication, and Surface Quality
- Abstract
- 8.1 Modes of Lubrication and Related Friction Response
- 8.2 Physical Conditions in the Lubricant Layer
- 8.3 Quantifying the Friction Stress
- 8.4 Drawing with High Friction
- 8.5 Redraw Stock Surface Conditioning Issues
- 8.6 Characterization with Microscopy
- 8.7 Illustrations of Microscopic Characterization and Analysis
- 8.8 The Development of Chevrons (Crow's Feet)
- 8.9 Questions and Problems
- Chapter 9: Drawing Die and Pass Schedule Design
- Abstract
- 9.1 General Aspects and the Role of Δ
- 9.2 Common Die Materials
- 9.3 Other Elements of Die Design
- 9.4 Pressure Dies
- 9.5 Die Wear and Die Life
- 9.6 Pass Schedule Concepts
- 9.7 Drawing Practice and Cast and Pitch Control
- 9.8 Questions and Problems
- Chapter 10: Shaped Dies and Roller Dies
- Abstract
- 10.1 Drawing Shapes with One-Piece Dies
- 10.2 Drawing with Unpowered Roller Die Systems
- 10.3 “Drawing” with Powered Roller Die Systems
- 10.4 Roll Gap Issues
- 10.5 Questions and Problems
- Chapter 11: Mechanical Properties of Wire and Related Testing
- Abstract
- 11.1 The Flow Stress of the Wire
- 11.2 The Tensile Test
- 11.3 The Crystal Plasticity Basis for the Flow Curve
- 11.4 Other Mechanical Tests
- 11.5 Hardness Tests
- 11.6 Compression Tests
- 11.7 Bending Tests
- 11.8 Torsion Tests
- 11.9 Creep Testing
- 11.10 Fatigue Testing
- 11.11 Springback Testing
- 11.12 Evaluating Residual Stress
- 11.13 Questions and Problems
- Chapter 12: Drawability and Breaks
- Abstract
- 12.1 Practical Definitions
- 12.2 Measuring and Estimating Drawability98
- 12.3 Categorizing Drawing Breaks
- 12.4 Mechanics of Drawing Breaks104
- 12.5 The Generation of “Fines”
- 12.6 Questions and Problems
- Chapter 13: Relevant Aspects of Copper and Copper Alloy Metallurgy
- Abstract
- 13.1 Important Properties of Copper
- 13.2 Primary Processing
- 13.3 Crystal Structure, Grains, Texture, Anisotropy, and Springback
- 13.4 Flow Stress, Cold Working, and Annealing
- 13.5 Solid Solutions and Phases
- 13.6 Factors Affecting Conductivity/Resistivity
- 13.7 Dilute Copper Alloys
- 13.8 High-Alloy Systems
- 13.9 Beryllium Copper, a Precipitation Strengthening (Hardening) Alloy
- 13.10 Questions and Problems
- Chapter 14: Relevant Aspects of Carbon and Low-Alloy Steel Metallurgy
- Abstract
- 14.1 Important Properties of Steel
- 14.2 Primary Processing
- 14.3 The Iron-Iron Carbide Phase Diagram
- 14.4 Austenite Decomposition
- 14.5 Structure-Mechanical Property Relations
- 14.6 Transformation Diagrams
- 14.7 Flow Stress, Cold Working, and Annealing
- 14.8 Aging in Steel
- 14.9 Carbon Steel Compositions
- 14.10 Low-Alloy Steel Compositions
- 14.11 Recent Technology and Literature
- 14.12 Questions and Problems
- Chapter 15: Other Metallurgical Systems for Wire Technology
- Abstract
- 15.1 Aluminum and its Alloys
- 15.2 Austenitic Stainless Steels
- 15.3 Tool Steels
- 15.4 Nickel and Nickel Alloys
- 15.5 Questions and Problems
- Chapter 16: Wire Coatings
- Abstract
- 16.1 Reasons for Coating Wire
- 16.2 Coating Types and Coating Processes
- 16.3 Enamels and Enameling
- 16.4 Extrusion
- 16.5 Hot Dipping
- 16.6 Electrocoating
- 16.7 Other Coating Technologies
- 16.8 Zinc Alloy Coating of Steel—A Detailed Illustration and Analysis203
- 16.9 Composite Mechanical Properties of Coated Wire
- 16.10 Questions and Problems
- Chapter 17: Redraw Rod Production
- Abstract
- 17.1 The Rod Rolling Process
- 17.2 The Oval/Round Sequence
- 17.3 Other Geometrical Sequences
- 17.4 Some Process Correction Contexts
- 17.5 Questions and Problems
- Chapter 18: Wire Forming
- Abstract
- 18.1 Scope
- 18.2 Bending
- 18.3 Twisting
- 18.4 Stretching
- 18.5 Upsetting
- 18.6 Swaging
- 18.7 Cold Extrusion
- 18.8 Questions and Problems
- Chapter 19: Physical Properties
- Abstract
- 19.1 Scope
- 19.2 Density
- 19.3 Melting Points and Ranges
- 19.4 Specific Heat
- 19.5 Thermal Conductivity
- 19.6 Electrical Resistivity
- Chapter 20: Current and Near-Term Developments
- Abstract
- 20.1 Scope
- 20.2 Drawing Machines
- 20.3 Metallurgical Powders for High-Wear-Resistance Wire Dies
- 20.4 Fully Synthetic Lubricant for Copper Wire Drawing
- 20.5 Wire Guides
- 20.6 Annealing
- 20.7 Diameter Measurements
- 20.8 Temperature Measurements
- References
- List of Symbols
- Selected Formulae
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 340
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2016
- Published:
- 20th January 2016
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128026786
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128026502
About the Author
Roger Wright
Roger N. Wright, Professor Emeritus, School of Engineering, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, has contributed broadly to the literature in the areas of metallurgy and metals processing, and is active as a short-course lecturer and consultant. Prior to joining Rensselaer, he was a senior staff member at Westinghouse Research Laboratories and at Allegheny Ludlum Steel Corporation. He holds B.S. and Sc.D. degrees in metallurgy from Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He is a
registered professional engineer and a fellow of ASM International and of the Society of Manufacturing Engineers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Leading wire industry trainer and consultant, and Professor Emeritus, School of Engineering, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Troy, NY, USA