Wing Theory in Supersonic Flow
1st Edition
International Series of Monographs in Aeronautics and Astronautics
Description
Division II: Aerodynamics, Volume 7: Wing Theory in Supersonic Flow examines the cases of isolated simple wings, wings with vertical plane tail, cruciform wings, and simple or cruciform wings fitted with a body. This book presents the method for the actual calculation of isolated wings or of more complex system. Organized into 12 chapters, this volume starts with an overview of the basic equations in the mechanics of inviscid fluids. This text then presents a unified theory that is established for angularly shaped wings in supersonic flow. Other chapters consider the method for calculating the characteristics of drag, lift, and moments for various shapes of the trailing edge line. This book discusses as well the wings of ordinary shapes, delta wings, yawed wings, polygonal wings, trapezoid wings, and arrow-head or swept-back wings. The final chapter deals with a delta wing with a central fusiform body. This book is a valuable resource for teachers, students, and specialists engaged in modern aerodynamics.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
I. Recapitulative Survey of the Equations of Motion of Perfect Fluids in Supersonic Flow
I.1. General Equations
I.2. Propagation of Small Disturbances
I.3. Velocity Potential Equation
I.4. Pressure Coefficient under the Assumption of Small Disturbances
I.5. Theory of Wings of Infinite Aspect Ratio in Supersonic Flow under the Assumption of Small Disturbances
I.6. Theory of Axially-Symmetric Bodies under the Assumption of Small Disturbances (Application to the Circular Cone)
I.7. Conical Motions in Supersonic Flow
I.8. High-Order Conical Flows
II. Unified Theory of Angular Wings Based on High-Order Conical Flow Determination of the Axial Disturbance Velocity (u) and of the Downwash (w) in the Direct, Indirect and Mixed Problems
II.1. General Considerations
II.2. Behavior of the Axial Disturbance Velocity u in the Neighborhood of the Subsonic Leading Edges or the Subsonic Ridges on the Thin Wing (Direct Problem)
II.3. Contribution of the Subsonic Leading Edges of Thin Wings and of the Separation Ridges to the Construction of the Velocity u (Direct Problem)
II.4. Examples of Application to Ordinary Wings in the Direct Problem
II.5. Determination of Constants
II.6. Examples of the Determination of Constants
II.7. Contribution of the Ridges and the Leading Edge to the Calculation of the Downwash w, when the Pressures are Given on the Wing (Indirect Problem)
II.8. Some Considerations on the Indirect Problem
II.9. Wing whose Incidence Variation and Pressure Distribution are Given Alternatively on Separate Portions (Mixed Problem)
III. The Calculation of the Overall Forces and Moments on Wings with Trailing Edges of Arbitrary Planform Shape
III.1. Preliminary Considerations
III.2. Calculation of Forces
III.3. Calculation of Moments
III.4. Some Special Applications of the Formula for Calculating the Forces and Moments
III.5. Calculation of the Suction Force Induced by the Subsonic Leading Edges of a Thin Wing
IV. Study of Ordinary Delta Wings
IV.1. Introductory Considerations on the Delta Wing
IV.2. Thin Delta Wing with Subsonic Leading Edges having Symmetrical Incidences
IV.3. Thin Delta Wing with Subsonic Edges having Antisymmetrical Incidences
IV.4. Thin Delta Wing with Supersonic Edges and Symmetry of Incidence
IV.5. Wing of Symmetrical Thickness
IV.6. Thin Delta Wing with Supersonic Edges and Antisymmetry of Incidence
IV.7. Delta Wing with Sonic Leading Edges
IV.8. Thin Delta Wing with given Pressure on the Surface (Indirect Problem)
IV.9. Examples of Delta Wing of Symmetrical Thickness with a Given Pressure Distribution on the Surface (Indirect Problem)
IV.10. Mixed Problem Applied to a Thin Delta Wing in a True Conical Motion (n = 1)
V. Yawed Delta Wings. Delta Wings with General Variation of Incidence
V.1. Study of Yawed Delta Wings
V.2. Thin Yawed Delta Wing with Subsonic Edges
V.3. Case of Yawed Thin Delta Wing having One Subsonic and One Supersonic Edge
V.4. Yawed Thin Delta Wing having both Edges Supersonic
V.5. Yawed Delta Wing of Symmetrical Thickness
V.6. Delta Wing with Incidence or Slope Varying According to a Homogeneous Function
VI. Trapezoidal and Rectangular Wings
VI.1. Generalities on Trapezoidal Wings
VI.2. Thin Trapezoidal Wing with Subsonic Lateral Edges
VI.3. Application to a Thin Rectangular Wing
VI.4. Thin Trapezoidal Wing having Supersonic Lateral Leading Edges
VI.5. Wing of Symmetrical Thickness
VI.6. Thin Trapezoidal Wing having a Given Pressure Distribution (Indirect Problem)
VI.7. Trapezoidal and Rectangular Wings of Symmetrical Thickness having a Given Pressure Distribution (Indirect Problem)
VII. Study of Polygonal Wings
VII.1. Polygonal Wings of Symmetrical Thickness
VII.2. Application to a Double Trapezoidal Swept-Back Wing
VII.3. Examples of Polygonal Wings of Symmetrical Thickness, the Interference between the Two Vertices O1 and O2 being taken into Consideration. Application to the Rectangular Wing
VII.4. Polygonal Wings of Symmetrical Thickness with Diamond-Shaped Profile
VII.5. Thin Polygonal Wings
VII.6. Some Examples of Thin Polygonal Wings
VII.7. Arrow-Head or Diamond-Shaped Wings
VII.8. Thin Angular Wing with Swept-Back or Arrow-Head-Shaped Enclosing Line
VIII. Cruciform Wings
VIII.1. Theory of Cruciform Wing
VIII.2. Determination of the Axial Velocities u on the Cruciform Wing
VIII.3. Application to the Cruciform Wing having Subsonic Leading Edges and Antisymmetrical Incidences, in the True Conical Motion (n = 1)
VIII.4. Cruciform Wing with Antisymmetrical Incidences in the Conical Motion of Order n = 2
VIII.5. Thin Cruciform Wing with Antisymmetrical Incidences having Subsonic Plate Edges and Supersonic Wing Edges
VIII.6. Wing System with Three Arms
VIII.7. Determination of the Wing and Plate Surfaces upon which a Given Pressure is Exerted. Indirect Problem for the Cruciform Wing
VIII.8. Mixed Problems of Cruciform Wings
IX. Simple or Cruciform Wing Fitted with a Conical Body
IX.1. Fundamental Preliminary Relations
IX.2. Conical Flow (n = 1) Around a Wing-Body System having Subsonic Leading Edges
IX.3. Wing-Body System having a Thin Wing with Supersonic Edges or a Wedge-Shaped Wing of Symmetrical Thickness (Conical Flow)
IX.4. Considerations on High-Order Conical Flows about the Wing-Body System
IX.5. Considerations on the Flow about a Cruciform Wing-Conical Body System
X. Miscellaneous
X.1. Theory of Ailerons
X.2. Low Frequency Harmonic Oscillations of Wings in Supersonic Flow
X.3. Delta Wings with Subsonic Edges and Two Symmetrical Lateral Ridges
X.4. Theory of a Thin Delta Wing with Flow Separation at the Leading Edges
XI. Determination of Pressures and Aerodynamic Characteristics of Wings beyond the Assumption of Small Disturbances, in Supersonic and Moderate Hypersonic Flows. Experimental Verifications
XI.1. Determination of Pressure in Supersonic and Hypersonic Flows
XI.2. Aerodynamic Characteristics of Profiles
XI.3. Extension of the Unitary Formula for Compression-Expansion to Wings of Finite Span
XI.4. Aerodynamic Characteristics of Delta and Rectangular Wings in Supersonic-Moderate Hypersonic Flow
XII. Some Theoretical Considerations on Wings with Curved Leading Edges and Wing-Fusiform Body Systems
XII.1. Definition of Quasi-Conical Motions
XII.2. Wing with Central Fusiform Body
Appendixes
References
Index
Other Titles in the Series
Details
- No. of pages:
- 608
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1969
- Published:
- 1st January 1969
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483160276