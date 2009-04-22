Wine Tasting
2nd Edition
A Professional Handbook
Table of Contents
1 Introduction
Tasting Process
References
2 Visual Sensations
Color
Clarity
Viscosity
Spritz
Tears
Suggested Readings
References
3 Olfactory Sensations
The Olfactory System
Odorants and Olfactory Stimulation
Chemical Compounds Involved
Sensations of the Trigeminal Nerve
Vomeronasal Organ
Odor Perception
Sources of Variation in Olfactory Perception
Odor Assessment in Wine Tasting
Off-Odors
Chemical Nature of Varietal Aromas
Suggested Readings
References
4 Taste and Mouth-feel Sensations
Taste
Factors Influencing Taste Perception
Mouth-feel
Chemical Compounds Involved
Taste and Mouth-feel Sensations in Wine Tasting
Appendix 4.1
Suggested Readings
References
5 Quantitative (Technical) Wine Assessment
Selection and Training of Tasters
Pre-tasting Organization
Tasting Design
Wine Terminology
Wine Evaluation
Sensory Analysis
Chemical Analysis of Quality
Occupational Hazards of Wine Tasting
Appendices
Suggested Readings
References
6 Qualitative (General) Wine Tasting
Tasting Room
Information Provided
Sample Preparation
Wine Score Sheets
Sensory Training Exercises
Tasting Situations
Appendices
Suggested Readings
References
7 Styles and Types of Wine
Still Table Wines
Sparkling Wines
Fortified Wines (Dessert and Appetizer Wines)
Brandy
Suggested Readings
References
8 Nature and Origins of Wine Quality
Sources of Quality
Vineyard Influences
Winery
Chemistry
Suggested Readings
References
9 Wine and Food Combination
Introduction
Wine Selection
Historical Origins of Food and Wine Combination
Concept of Flavor Principles
Food and Wine Pairing
Uses in Food Preparation
Types of Occasion
Wine Presentation
Final Note
Suggested Readings
References
Glossary
Index
Description
Wine Tasting: A Professional Handbook is an essential guide for any professional or serious connoisseur seeking to understand both the theory and practice of wine tasting. From techniques for assessing wine properties and quality, including physiological, psychological, and physicochemical sensory evaluation, to the latest information on types of wine, the author guides the reader to a clear and applicable understanding of the wine tasting process.
Including illustrative data and testing technique descriptions, Wine Tasting is for professional tasters, those who train tasters and those involved in designing wine tastings as well as the connoisseur seeking to maximize their perception and appreciation of wine.
Key Features
- Revised and updated coverage, notably the physiology and neurology taste and odor perception
- Expanded coverage of the statistical aspect of wine tasting (specific examples to show the process), qualitative wine tasting (examples for winery staff tasting their own wines; more examples for consumer groups and restaurants), tripling of the material on wine styles and types, wine language, the origins of wine quality, and food and wine combination
- Flow chart of wine tasting steps
- Flow chart of wine production procedures
- Practical details on wine storage and problems during and following bottle opening
- Examples of tasting sheets
- Details of errors to be avoided
- Procedures for training and testing sensory skill
Readership
For people involved in wine production, tasting, commercial judging, quality assessment of wine and wineries, wine societies, wine appreciation courses, or training of tasters (wineries, wine merchants) University researchers and students at schools with viticulture programs.. Also serious wine connoisseurs who want to maximize their perception and appreciation of wine
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 22nd April 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080921099
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123741813
About the Authors
Ronald Jackson Author
Ron Jackson received the bachelor's and master's degree from Queen's University and the doctrine from the University of Toronto. His time in Vineland, Ontario, and subsequently at Cornell University redirected his interest in plant disease toward viticulture and enology. As part of his regular teaching duties at Brandon University, he developed the first wine technology course in Canada. For many years he was a technical advisor to the Manitoba Liquor Control Commission, developed sensory tests to assess the tasting skills of members of its Sensory Panel, and was a member of its External Tasting Panel. He is also the author of Conserve Water, Drink Wine and several technical reviews. Dr. Jackson has resigned from his position as a professor and the chair of the Botany Department at Brandon University to concentrate on writing. He is allied with the Cool Climate Oenology and Viticulture Institute, Brock University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Brock University, Cool Climate Oenology and Viticulture Institute, St. Catharine's, Ontario, Canada
