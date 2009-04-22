Wine Tasting - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780123741813, 9780080921099

Wine Tasting

2nd Edition

A Professional Handbook

Authors: Ronald Jackson Ronald Jackson
eBook ISBN: 9780080921099
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123741813
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd April 2009
Page Count: 512
Table of Contents

1 Introduction

Tasting Process

References

2 Visual Sensations

Color

Clarity

Viscosity

Spritz

Tears

Suggested Readings

References

3 Olfactory Sensations

The Olfactory System

Odorants and Olfactory Stimulation

Chemical Compounds Involved

Sensations of the Trigeminal Nerve

Vomeronasal Organ

Odor Perception

Sources of Variation in Olfactory Perception

Odor Assessment in Wine Tasting

Off-Odors

Chemical Nature of Varietal Aromas

Suggested Readings

References

4 Taste and Mouth-feel Sensations

Taste

Factors Influencing Taste Perception

Mouth-feel

Chemical Compounds Involved

Taste and Mouth-feel Sensations in Wine Tasting

Appendix 4.1

Suggested Readings

References

5 Quantitative (Technical) Wine Assessment

Selection and Training of Tasters

Pre-tasting Organization

Tasting Design

Wine Terminology

Wine Evaluation

Sensory Analysis

Chemical Analysis of Quality

Occupational Hazards of Wine Tasting

Appendices

Suggested Readings

References

6 Qualitative (General) Wine Tasting

Tasting Room

Information Provided

Sample Preparation

Wine Score Sheets

Sensory Training Exercises

Tasting Situations

Appendices

Suggested Readings

References

7 Styles and Types of Wine

Still Table Wines

Sparkling Wines

Fortified Wines (Dessert and Appetizer Wines)

Brandy

Suggested Readings

References

8 Nature and Origins of Wine Quality

Sources of Quality

Vineyard Influences

Winery

Chemistry

Suggested Readings

References

9 Wine and Food Combination

Introduction

Wine Selection

Historical Origins of Food and Wine Combination

Concept of Flavor Principles

Food and Wine Pairing

Uses in Food Preparation

Types of Occasion

Wine Presentation

Final Note

Suggested Readings

References

Glossary

Index

Description

Wine Tasting: A Professional Handbook is an essential guide for any professional or serious connoisseur seeking to understand both the theory and practice of wine tasting. From techniques for assessing wine properties and quality, including physiological, psychological, and physicochemical sensory evaluation, to the latest information on types of wine, the author guides the reader to a clear and applicable understanding of the wine tasting process.

Including illustrative data and testing technique descriptions, Wine Tasting is for professional tasters, those who train tasters and those involved in designing wine tastings as well as the connoisseur seeking to maximize their perception and appreciation of wine.

Key Features

  • Revised and updated coverage, notably the physiology and neurology taste and odor perception
  • Expanded coverage of the statistical aspect of wine tasting (specific examples to show the process), qualitative wine tasting (examples for winery staff tasting their own wines; more examples for consumer groups and restaurants), tripling of the material on wine styles and types, wine language, the origins of wine quality, and food and wine combination
  • Flow chart of wine tasting steps
  • Flow chart of wine production procedures
  • Practical details on wine storage and problems during and following bottle opening
  • Examples of tasting sheets
  • Details of errors to be avoided
  • Procedures for training and testing sensory skill

Readership

For people involved in wine production, tasting, commercial judging, quality assessment of wine and wineries, wine societies, wine appreciation courses, or training of tasters (wineries, wine merchants) University researchers and students at schools with viticulture programs.. Also serious wine connoisseurs who want to maximize their perception and appreciation of wine

Details

No. of pages:
512
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080921099
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123741813

About the Authors

Ronald Jackson

Ronald Jackson Author

Ron Jackson received the bachelor's and master's degree from Queen's University and the doctrine from the University of Toronto. His time in Vineland, Ontario, and subsequently at Cornell University redirected his interest in plant disease toward viticulture and enology. As part of his regular teaching duties at Brandon University, he developed the first wine technology course in Canada. For many years he was a technical advisor to the Manitoba Liquor Control Commission, developed sensory tests to assess the tasting skills of members of its Sensory Panel, and was a member of its External Tasting Panel. He is also the author of Conserve Water, Drink Wine and several technical reviews. Dr. Jackson has resigned from his position as a professor and the chair of the Botany Department at Brandon University to concentrate on writing. He is allied with the Cool Climate Oenology and Viticulture Institute, Brock University.

Affiliations and Expertise

Brock University, Cool Climate Oenology and Viticulture Institute, St. Catharine's, Ontario, Canada

Ronald Jackson

Ronald Jackson Author

Ron Jackson received the bachelor's and master's degree from Queen's University and the doctrine from the University of Toronto. His time in Vineland, Ontario, and subsequently at Cornell University redirected his interest in plant disease toward viticulture and enology. As part of his regular teaching duties at Brandon University, he developed the first wine technology course in Canada. For many years he was a technical advisor to the Manitoba Liquor Control Commission, developed sensory tests to assess the tasting skills of members of its Sensory Panel, and was a member of its External Tasting Panel. He is also the author of Conserve Water, Drink Wine and several technical reviews. Dr. Jackson has resigned from his position as a professor and the chair of the Botany Department at Brandon University to concentrate on writing. He is allied with the Cool Climate Oenology and Viticulture Institute, Brock University.

Affiliations and Expertise

Brock University, Cool Climate Oenology and Viticulture Institute, St. Catharine's, Ontario, Canada

