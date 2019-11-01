Wine Science
5th Edition
Principles and Applications
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Grape Species and Varieties
3. Grapevine Structure and function
4. Vineyard Practice
5. Site Selection and Climate
6. Chemical Constituents of Grapes and Wine
7. Fermentation
8.Post-Fermentation Treatments and Related Topics
9. Specific and Distinctive Wine Styles
10. Wine Laws, Authentication and Geography
11. Sensory Perception and Wine Assessment
12. Wine, Food and Health
Description
Wine Science: Principles and Applications, Fifth Edition, delivers in-depth information and expertise in a single, science-focused volume, including all the complexities and nuances of creating a quality wine product. From variety, to the chemistry that transforms grape to fruit to wine, the book presents sections on the most important information regarding wine laws, authentication, the latest technology used in wine production, and expert-insights into the sensory appreciation of wine and its implications in health. This book is ideal for anyone seeking to understand the science that produces quality wines of every type.
Key Features
- Presents thorough explanations of viticulture and winemaking principles from grape to taste bud
- Addresses historical developments in wine production, notably sparkling wines
- Provides techniques in grapevine breeding, notably CRISPR
- Compares production methods in a framework that provides insights into the advantages and disadvantages of each
Readership
Grape growers, fermentation technologists; students of enology and viticulture, enologists, viticulturalists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 948
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128161180
About the Authors
Ronald Jackson Author
Ron Jackson received the bachelor's and master's degree from Queen's University and the doctrine from the University of Toronto. His time in Vineland, Ontario, and subsequently at Cornell University redirected his interest in plant disease toward viticulture and enology. As part of his regular teaching duties at Brandon University, he developed the first wine technology course in Canada. For many years he was a technical advisor to the Manitoba Liquor Control Commission, developed sensory tests to assess the tasting skills of members of its Sensory Panel, and was a member of its External Tasting Panel. He is also the author of Conserve Water, Drink Wine and several technical reviews. Dr. Jackson has resigned from his position as a professor and the chair of the Botany Department at Brandon University to concentrate on writing. He is allied with the Cool Climate Oenology and Viticulture Institute, Brock University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Brock University, Cool Climate Oenology and Viticulture Institute, St. Catharine's, Ontario, Canada