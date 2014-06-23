Wine Science
4th Edition
Principles and Applications
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- About the Author
- Preface
- Acknowledgments
- 1. Introduction
- Grapevine and Wine Origin
- Commercial Importance of Grapes and Wine
- Wine Classification
- Wine Quality
- Health-Related Aspects of Wine Consumption
- Suggested Reading
- References
- 2. Grape Species and Varieties
- Introduction
- The Genus Vitis
- Geographic Origin and Distribution of Vitis and Vitis vinifera
- Domestication of Vitis vinifera
- Cultivar Origins
- Recorded Cultivar Development
- Grapevine Improvement
- Suggested Reading
- References
- 3. Grapevine Structure and Function
- Structure and Function
- Reproductive Structure and Development
- Suggested Reading
- Root System
- Shoot System
- Photosynthesis and Transpiration
- Reproductive System
- Berry Maturation
- Factors Affecting Berry Maturation
- References
- 4. Vineyard Practice
- Vine Cycle and Vineyard Activity
- Management of Vine Growth
- Rootstock
- Vine Propagation and Grafting
- Irrigation
- Fertilization
- Disease, Pest, and Weed Management
- Harvesting
- Suggested Reading
- References
- 5. Site Selection and Climate
- Soil Influences
- Topographic Influences
- Atmospheric Influences
- Suggested Reading
- References
- 6. Chemical Constituents of Grapes and Wine
- Introduction
- Overview of Chemical Functional Groups
- Chemical Constituents
- Chemical Nature of Varietal Aromas
- Appendix 6.1
- Appendix 6.2
- Appendix 6.3
- Suggested Reading
- References
- 7. Fermentation
- Basic Procedures of Wine Production
- Prefermentation Practices
- Alcoholic Fermentation
- Appendix 7.1
- Appendix 7.2
- Suggested Reading
- References
- 8. Post-Fermentation Treatments and Related Topics
- Wine Adjustments
- Stabilization and Clarification
- Aging
- Oak and Cooperage
- Cork and Other Bottle Closures
- Bottles and Other Containers
- Wine Spoilage
- Wastewater Treatment
- Suggested Reading
- References
- 9. Specific and Distinctive Wine Styles
- Sweet Table Wines
- Red Wine Styles
- Sparkling Wines
- Fortified Wines
- Suggested Reading
- References
- 10. Wine Laws, Authentication and Geography
- Appellation Control Laws
- Detection of Wine Misrepresentation and Adulteration
- World Wine Regions
- Suggested Reading
- Geographical Regions
- References
- 11. Sensory Perception and Wine Assessment
- Visual Sensations
- Oral Sensations
- Odor
- Wine Assessment and Sensory Analysis
- Tasters
- Wine-Tasting Technique
- Statistical and Descriptive Analysis of Tasting Results
- Objective Wine Analysis
- Appendix 11.1
- Suggested Reading
- References
- 12. Wine, Food and Health
- Wine and Food
- Wine and Health
- Alcohol Metabolism
- Physiological Actions
- Food Value
- Digestion
- Phenolic Bioavailability
- Antimicrobial Effects
- Cardiovascular Disease
- Antioxidant Effects
- Vision
- Neurodegenerative Diseases
- Osteoporosis
- Gout
- Arthritis
- Diabetes
- Goitre
- Kidney Stones
- Cancer
- Allergies and Hypersensitivity
- Headaches
- Dental Erosion
- Fetal Alcohol Syndrome
- Toxins
- Contraindications
- Wine and Medications
- Suggested Reading
- References
- Glossary
- Color Plate
- Index
Description
Wine Science, Fourth Edition, covers the three pillars of wine science: grape culture, wine production, and sensory evaluation. It discusses grape anatomy, physiology and evolution, wine geography, wine and health, and the scientific basis of food and wine combinations. It also covers topics not found in other enology or viticulture texts, including details on cork and oak, specialized wine making procedures, and historical origins of procedures.
New to this edition are expanded coverage on micro-oxidation and the cool prefermentative maceration of red grapes; the nature of the weak fixation of aromatic compounds in wine – and the significance of their release upon bottle opening; new insights into flavor modification post bottle; the shelf-life of wine as part of wine aging; and winery wastewater management. Updated topics include precision viticulture, including GPS potentialities, organic matter in soil, grapevine pests and disease, and the history of wine production technology.
This book is a valuable resource for grape growers, fermentation technologists; students of enology and viticulture, enologists, and viticulturalists.
Key Features
New to this edition:
- Expanded coverage of micro-oxidation and the cool prefermentative maceration of red grapes
- The nature of the weak fixation of aromatic compounds in wine – and the significance of their release upon bottle opening
- New insights into flavor modification post bottle
- Shelf-life of wine as part of wine aging
- Winery wastewater management
Updated topics including:
- Precision viticulture, including GPS potentialities
- Organic matter in soil
- Grapevine pests and disease
- History of wine production technology
Readership
Grape growers, fermentation technologists; students of enology and viticulture, enologists, viticulturalists
Awards
The OIV Jury Award, Encyclopedia Category: L'Organisation Internationale de la Vigne et du Vin, Wine Science: Principles and Applications, 4th Edition, Ronald Jackson
Reviews
"This is my bible because nobody gets close to Jackson in broadening the science of wine without diluting it, extending this vast and diverse subject back to the origin of vines and forward to wine laws, geographic origin, terroir, sensory perception and health issues." --Tom Stevenson
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Ronald Jackson Author
Ron Jackson received the bachelor's and master's degree from Queen's University and the doctrine from the University of Toronto. His time in Vineland, Ontario, and subsequently at Cornell University redirected his interest in plant disease toward viticulture and enology. As part of his regular teaching duties at Brandon University, he developed the first wine technology course in Canada. For many years he was a technical advisor to the Manitoba Liquor Control Commission, developed sensory tests to assess the tasting skills of members of its Sensory Panel, and was a member of its External Tasting Panel. He is also the author of Conserve Water, Drink Wine and several technical reviews. Dr. Jackson has resigned from his position as a professor and the chair of the Botany Department at Brandon University to concentrate on writing. He is allied with the Cool Climate Oenology and Viticulture Institute, Brock University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Brock University, Cool Climate Oenology and Viticulture Institute, St. Catharine's, Ontario, Canada