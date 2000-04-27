Wine Science
2nd Edition
Principles, Practice, Perception
Table of Contents
Introduction Grape Species and Varieties Grapevine Structure and Function Vineyard Practice Site Selection and Climate Chemical Constituents of Grapes and Wine Fermentation Postfermentation Treatments and Related Topics Specific and Distinctive Wine Styles Wine Laws, Authentication, and Geography Sensory Perception and Wine Assessment Wine, Health, and Food Glossary Index
Description
The second edition of Wine Science: Principles, Practice, Perception updates the reader with current processes and methods of wine science, including an analysis of the advantages and disadvantages of various new grape cultivar clones, wine yeast strains, and malolactic bacteria. It also addresses current research in wine consumption as related to health. The many added beautiful color photographs, graphs, and charts help to make the sophisticated techniques described easily understandable. This book is an essential part of a any library.
Key Features
Key Features @bul:* Univerally appealing to non-technologists and technologists alike
- Includes section on Wine and Health which covers the effects of wine consumption on cardiovascular diseases, headaches, and age-related macular degeneration
- Covers sophisticated techniques in a clear, easily understood manner
- Presents a balance between the objective science of wine chemistry and the subjective study of wine appreciation
- Provides updated information involving advantages/disadvantages of various grape cultivar clones, wine yeast strains, and malolactic bacteria
- Chapter on recent historical findings regarding the origin of wine and wine making processes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 645
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2000
- Published:
- 27th April 2000
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080489865
Reviews
"The informative volume provides an up-to-date, clearly written and comprehensive account of wine science, and is therefore of value as an essential reference tool for students of enology and viticulture. It will also be of great value to grape growers, wine makers, and people interested in wine and its production." - CARBOHYDRATE POLYMERS (2005)
About the Authors
Ronald Jackson Author
Ron Jackson received the bachelor's and master's degree from Queen's University and the doctrine from the University of Toronto. His time in Vineland, Ontario, and subsequently at Cornell University redirected his interest in plant disease toward viticulture and enology. As part of his regular teaching duties at Brandon University, he developed the first wine technology course in Canada. For many years he was a technical advisor to the Manitoba Liquor Control Commission, developed sensory tests to assess the tasting skills of members of its Sensory Panel, and was a member of its External Tasting Panel. He is also the author of Conserve Water, Drink Wine and several technical reviews. Dr. Jackson has resigned from his position as a professor and the chair of the Botany Department at Brandon University to concentrate on writing. He is allied with the Cool Climate Oenology and Viticulture Institute, Brock University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Brock University, Cool Climate Oenology and Viticulture Institute, St. Catharine's, Ontario, Canada