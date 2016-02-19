Windship Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444425317, 9780444601520

Windship Technology

1st Edition

Proceedings of the International Symposium on Windship Technology (WINDTECH ' 85), Southampton, U.K., April 24-25, 1985

Editors: C Satchwell
eBook ISBN: 9780444601520
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st January 1985
Page Count: 384
Description

Windship Technology, Part A contains the proceedings of the International Symposium on Windship Technology (WINDTECH '85), held at the University of Southampton, England, on April 24-25, 1985. The symposium provided a forum for discussing developments in windship technology, including the use of calculation methods to analyze wind propulsion on cargo ships and weather routing for wind-assisted ships. Measurements of the comparative performance of sailing rigs are also presented.

Comprised of 17 chapters, this volume begins by tracing the revival of serious interest in the possible use of the wind in ship propulsion over the past decade, and giving examples of the wide range of rigs that have been developed and are now installed on ships. The reader is then introduced to Project INDOSAIL intended to develop cargo sailing vessels for the Indonesian inter-island trade. Subsequent chapters focus on sail-assist developments from 1979 to 1984; economic aspects of the application of additional sail power on small German fishing vessels; sail retrofit on inter-island vessels in Fiji; and the aerodynamics of a triangular jib-and-boom combination. The book concludes with an evaluation of two-dimensional sail shape determined by pressure and its tension.

This book will appeal to government officials, academics, ship owners, and other parties with an interest in windship technology.

Table of Contents


﻿Preface

Outlook for Wind Assistance

The INDOSAIL Project

Sail-Assist Developments 1979-1984

Proposal of a Sail System for the Propulsion of a 25000 tdw Bulk Carrier

Economic Aspects of the Application of Additional Sail Power on Small German Fishing Vessels

Sail-Assisted Performance of a 33 Foot Fishing Vessel: Results of Full Scale Trials

Sail Retrofit on Inter-Island Vessels in Fiji

Exposition of Calculation Methods to Analyse Wind Propulsion on Cargo Ships

Weather Routeing for Wind Assisted Ships

Windship Routeing

BWEA Initiative on Wind Assisted Ship Propulsion (WASP)

3-D Program Predicting the Flexible Membrane Wings Aerodynamic Properties

New Developments of the Ljungström Rig for Commercial Vessels

Measurements of the Comparative Performance of Sailing Rigs

The Case for Traditional Sail

Aerodynamics of a Triangular Jib and Boom Combination

Two Dimensional Sail Shape Determined by Pressure and its Tension

Details

No. of pages:
384
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 1985
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780444601520

