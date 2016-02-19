Windship Technology
1st Edition
Proceedings of the International Symposium on Windship Technology (WINDTECH ' 85), Southampton, U.K., April 24-25, 1985
Description
Windship Technology, Part A contains the proceedings of the International Symposium on Windship Technology (WINDTECH '85), held at the University of Southampton, England, on April 24-25, 1985. The symposium provided a forum for discussing developments in windship technology, including the use of calculation methods to analyze wind propulsion on cargo ships and weather routing for wind-assisted ships. Measurements of the comparative performance of sailing rigs are also presented.
Comprised of 17 chapters, this volume begins by tracing the revival of serious interest in the possible use of the wind in ship propulsion over the past decade, and giving examples of the wide range of rigs that have been developed and are now installed on ships. The reader is then introduced to Project INDOSAIL intended to develop cargo sailing vessels for the Indonesian inter-island trade. Subsequent chapters focus on sail-assist developments from 1979 to 1984; economic aspects of the application of additional sail power on small German fishing vessels; sail retrofit on inter-island vessels in Fiji; and the aerodynamics of a triangular jib-and-boom combination. The book concludes with an evaluation of two-dimensional sail shape determined by pressure and its tension.
This book will appeal to government officials, academics, ship owners, and other parties with an interest in windship technology.
Table of Contents
Preface
Outlook for Wind Assistance
The INDOSAIL Project
Sail-Assist Developments 1979-1984
Proposal of a Sail System for the Propulsion of a 25000 tdw Bulk Carrier
Economic Aspects of the Application of Additional Sail Power on Small German Fishing Vessels
Sail-Assisted Performance of a 33 Foot Fishing Vessel: Results of Full Scale Trials
Sail Retrofit on Inter-Island Vessels in Fiji
Exposition of Calculation Methods to Analyse Wind Propulsion on Cargo Ships
Weather Routeing for Wind Assisted Ships
Windship Routeing
BWEA Initiative on Wind Assisted Ship Propulsion (WASP)
3-D Program Predicting the Flexible Membrane Wings Aerodynamic Properties
New Developments of the Ljungström Rig for Commercial Vessels
Measurements of the Comparative Performance of Sailing Rigs
The Case for Traditional Sail
Aerodynamics of a Triangular Jib and Boom Combination
Two Dimensional Sail Shape Determined by Pressure and its Tension
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 1985
- Published:
- 1st January 1985
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444601520