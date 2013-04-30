Windows Server 2012 Security from End to Edge and Beyond

Yuri Diogenes started working on IT field as computer operator back in 1993 using MS-DOS 5.5 and Windows 3.1. In 1998 moved to a Microsoft Partner where he was instructor for computer classes and also wrote internal training materials such as Windows NT 4 and Networking Essentials. His initial experience with security started in 1998 when he had to setup the Internet security connectivity using Microsoft Proxy 2.0 and Cisco routers. In 2001 Yuri released his first book (in Portuguese) about Cisco CCNA Certification. In 2003 Yuri accepted the offer to be a Professor in a University in Brazil where he taught operating system and computer networks classes. In December 2003 he moved to United States to work for Microsoft as a contractor in the Customer Service and Support for Latin America messaging division. In 2004 he moved to Dell Computers in Round Rock, Texas to work as Server Advisor in the Network Operating System (NOS) Team, dealing primarily with Windows, Exchange and ISA (2000/2004).

Yuri returned to MS as a full time employee in 2006 to work again on the Customer Service and Support for Latin America, but at this time to be dedicated to the platform division. There I was responsible to primarily support Windows Networking and ISA Server (200/2004/2006) for enterprise customers from Latin America. In 2007 he joined the Customer Services and Support Security Team as a Security Support Engineer where he was dedicated to work with Edge protection (ISA Server and then TMG). In 2010 Yuri co-wrote the Forefront Administrator’s Companion book and also three other Forefront books in partnership with Tom Shinder. During this time Yuri also wrote articles for his own blog (blogs.technet.com/yuridiogenes), TechNet Magazine, ISSA Journal and other Security magazines in Brazil. Nowadays Yuri Diogenes works as a Senior Technical Writer for the Server and Cloud division Information Experience Team where he writes articles about Cloud Infrastructure with security functionalities baked in. On his currently role he also deliver presentations at public events such as TechED US, Europe, Brazil and internal Microsoft conferences such as TechReady. Currently Yuri is also working on his Master degree in Cybersecurity Intelligence & Forensics at UTICA while also writing the second edition of his Security+ book (in Portuguese).

Yuri holds several industry certifications, including CISSP, E|CEH, E|CSA, CompTIA, Security+, CompTIA Cloud Essentials Certified, CompTIA Network+, CASP, MCSE, MCTS, MCT and many other Microsoft certifications. You can follow Yuri Diogenes on Twitter @yuridiogenes