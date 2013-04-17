Windows 2012 Server Network Security
1st Edition
Securing Your Windows Network Systems and Infrastructure
Description
Windows 2012 Server Network Security provides the most in-depth guide to deploying and maintaining a secure Windows network. The book drills down into all the new features of Windows 2012 and provides practical, hands-on methods for securing your Windows systems networks, including:
- Secure remote access
- Network vulnerabilities and mitigations
- DHCP installations configuration
- MAC filtering
- DNS server security
- WINS installation configuration
- Securing wired and wireless connections
- Windows personal firewall
- Remote desktop services
- Internet connection sharing
- Network diagnostics and troubleshooting
Windows network security is of primary importance due to the sheer volume of data residing on Windows networks. Windows 2012 Server Network Security provides network administrators with the most focused and in-depth coverage of Windows network security threats along with methods and techniques for securing important mission-critical networks and assets. The book also covers Windows 8.
Key Features
- Provides practical examples of how to secure your Windows network.
- Focuses specifically on Windows network security rather than general concepts.
- One of the first books to cover Windows Server 2012 network security.
Readership
Information Security professionals, Windows systems administrators, and network administrators who use Windows products.
Table of Contents
Dedication
Acknowledgments
About the Author
About the Technical Editor
Preface
Intended Audience
Why is this Information Important
The Structure of the Book
Chapter 1. Introduction
Intro to Windows 8 and Windows Server 2012
Intro to IPv6
Summary
Chapter 2. Network Infrastructure
Introduction
DHCP
DNS
WINS
Summary
Chapter 3. Securing Network Access
Introduction
General Network Settings
Wireless Security
Windows Firewall
IPSec
Windows 8 Resource Sharing
Windows Server 2012 Resource Sharing
Summary
Chapter 4. Secure Remote Access
Introduction
Telnet
Remote Desktop Services
Remote Access Role
Network Policy and Access Services
Summary
Chapter 5. Internet Connection Security
Internet Explorer Security
Internet Options
Chapter 6. Network Diagnostics and Troubleshooting
Task Manager
Resource Monitor
Performance Monitor
Event Viewer
Network Monitor
Summary
Chapter 7. Network Tools and Utilities
Introduction
Local Security Policy
Group Policy
Security Configuration Wizard
Command-Line Tools
PowerShell Commands
Other Relevant Tools
Summary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 264
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2013
- Published:
- 17th April 2013
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781597499651
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781597499583
About the Author
Derrick Rountree
Derrick Rountree (CISSP, CASP, MCSE) has been in the IT field for almost 20 years. He has a Bachelors of Science in Electrical Engineering. Derrick has held positions as a network administrator, IT consultant, a QA engineer, and an Enterprise Architect. He has experience in network security, operating system security, application security, and secure software development. Derrick has contributed to several other Syngress and Elsevier publications on Citrix, Microsoft, and Cisco technologies.
Affiliations and Expertise
(CISSP, CASP, MCSE) has been in the IT field for almost 20 years.
Reviews
"Rountree and technical editor Hicks, both experienced Windows network security professionals, intend this seven chapter reference for anyone who must secure a Windows 2012 Server system. It presumes a good knowledge of networking and Windows administration. The first chapter is an introduction to Windows 8 and Server 2012. It covers PowerShell and Server Manager and also provides an introduction to the new IPv6 networking protocol."--Reference & Research Book News, December 2013
"‘This book provides the most in-depth guide to deploying and maintaining a secure Windows network. The book drills down into all the new features of Windows 2012 and provides practical, hands-on methods for securing your Windows systems networks…"--ComputerWeekly.com, September 2, 2013