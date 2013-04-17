Windows 2012 Server Network Security - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781597499583, 9781597499651

Windows 2012 Server Network Security

1st Edition

Securing Your Windows Network Systems and Infrastructure

Authors: Derrick Rountree
eBook ISBN: 9781597499651
Paperback ISBN: 9781597499583
Imprint: Syngress
Published Date: 17th April 2013
Page Count: 264
Description

Windows 2012 Server Network Security provides the most in-depth guide to deploying and maintaining a secure Windows network. The book drills down into all the new features of Windows 2012 and provides practical, hands-on methods for securing your Windows systems networks, including:

  • Secure remote access
  • Network vulnerabilities and mitigations
  • DHCP installations configuration
  • MAC filtering
  • DNS server security
  • WINS installation configuration
  • Securing wired and wireless connections
  • Windows personal firewall
  • Remote desktop services
  • Internet connection sharing
  • Network diagnostics and troubleshooting

Windows network security is of primary importance due to the sheer volume of data residing on Windows networks. Windows 2012 Server Network Security provides network administrators with the most focused and in-depth coverage of Windows network security threats along with methods and techniques for securing important mission-critical networks and assets. The book also covers Windows 8.

Key Features

  • Provides practical examples of how to secure your Windows network.
  • Focuses specifically on Windows network security rather than general concepts.
  • One of the first books to cover Windows Server 2012 network security.

Readership

Information Security professionals, Windows systems administrators, and network administrators who use Windows products.

Table of Contents

Dedication

Acknowledgments

About the Author

About the Technical Editor

Preface

Intended Audience

Why is this Information Important

The Structure of the Book

Chapter 1. Introduction

Intro to Windows 8 and Windows Server 2012

Intro to IPv6

Summary

Chapter 2. Network Infrastructure

Introduction

DHCP

DNS

WINS

Summary

Chapter 3. Securing Network Access

Introduction

General Network Settings

Wireless Security

Windows Firewall

IPSec

Windows 8 Resource Sharing

Windows Server 2012 Resource Sharing

Summary

Chapter 4. Secure Remote Access

Introduction

Telnet

Remote Desktop Services

Remote Access Role

Network Policy and Access Services

Summary

Chapter 5. Internet Connection Security

Internet Explorer Security

Internet Options

Chapter 6. Network Diagnostics and Troubleshooting

Task Manager

Resource Monitor

Performance Monitor

Event Viewer

Network Monitor

Summary

Chapter 7. Network Tools and Utilities

Introduction

Local Security Policy

Group Policy

Security Configuration Wizard

Command-Line Tools

PowerShell Commands

Other Relevant Tools

Summary

Index

About the Author

Derrick Rountree

Derrick Rountree (CISSP, CASP, MCSE) has been in the IT field for almost 20 years. He has a Bachelors of Science in Electrical Engineering. Derrick has held positions as a network administrator, IT consultant, a QA engineer, and an Enterprise Architect. He has experience in network security, operating system security, application security, and secure software development. Derrick has contributed to several other Syngress and Elsevier publications on Citrix, Microsoft, and Cisco technologies.

Reviews

"Rountree and technical editor Hicks, both experienced Windows network security professionals, intend this seven chapter reference for anyone who must secure a Windows 2012 Server system. It presumes a good knowledge of networking and Windows administration. The first chapter is an introduction to Windows 8 and Server 2012. It covers PowerShell and Server Manager and also provides an introduction to the new IPv6 networking protocol."--Reference & Research Book News, December 2013
"‘This book provides the most in-depth guide to deploying and maintaining a secure Windows network. The book drills down into all the new features of Windows 2012 and provides practical, hands-on methods for securing your Windows systems networks…"--ComputerWeekly.com, September 2, 2013

Ratings and Reviews

