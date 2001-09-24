Windows 2000 Active Directory
2nd Edition
Updated coverage of the most confusing Windows 2000 component in this new edition of a Syngress bestseller. Active Directory Services dramatically changes the way IT professionals design, plan, configure and administer their Windows NT networks. The primary benefits of Active Directory Services are its extensibility, scalability, and ease of management as compared to prior generations of Windows NT. Systems Engineers will probably spend much of their time over the next several years planning for and deploying Active Directory Services in many different environments. Windows 2000 Active Directory, Second Edition gives IT professionals a head start; it provides updated coverage of everything they will need to succeed.
- Many Windows 2000 administrators are struggling with Active Directory and need a comprehensive book on the subject
- The first completely updated book on Active Directory to hit the market
Preface
Part I: Getting Started
Chapter 1 Introduction to Active Directory
Introduction
Introduction to Directory Services
Introduction to Active Directory
Active Directory Architecture
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 2 Assessing Your Environment
Introduction
Defining Your Business Objectives
Assessing Your Current Environment
Gathering Information for Your Active Directory Planning and Design
Planning for Your Implementation
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 3 Active Directory for Windows 2000 JumpStart Tutorial
Introduction
What Active Directory Is, and Why You Need to Know About It
Important Features
Industries and Companies Affected by Windows 2000
Advantages and Disadvantages of Active Directory
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Part II: Designing the Active Directory
Chapter 4 DNS and Naming Strategies
Introduction
What Is DNS?
Active Directory’s Integration with DNS
Planning Active Directory and DNS
Naming Conventions
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 5 Designing the Basic Structure
Introduction
Designing a Forest
Designing a Domain Tree
Designing an Organizational Unit Structure
Designing a Site Topology
Using OUs for Delegating Administration
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 6 Designing a Site Structure
Introduction
The Function of Sites in Active Directory
Replicated Active Directory Components
Site Replication Components
Replication in Active Directory
Planning a Site Structure
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 7 Designing: A Case Study
Introduction
Assessing a Corporate Network
Designing the Forests
Determining Domain and Tree Structure
Planning the OU Structure
Establishing the Initial Sites
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Part III: Installing Active Directory
Chapter 8 Migrating from NT 3.51 or NT 4 to Active Directory
Introduction
Server Migration Strategies
Upgrading with the Windows 2000 Setup Wizard
Installing Active Directory Services
Migrating Components
Delegating Administrative Authority
Insert into the Replication Topology
Upgrading Clients to Windows 2000 Professional
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 9 Implementing a Domain
Introduction
Installing DNS
Installing Domains in Active Directory
Integrating DNS into Active Directory
Managing Objects in Active Directory
Role-Based Administration
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 10 Building Trees and Forests
Introduction
Understanding the Characteristics of an Active Directory Forest
Implementing the Forest Structure
Right-Sizing the Active Directory Storage Space
Managing the Forest
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 11 Implementing Sites
Introduction
Creating Site Components
Implementing a Site Structure in Active Directory
Replication Utilities
Understanding Time Synchronization
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 12 Implementing Active Directory: A Case Study
Introduction
Implementing DNS
Implementing the First Domain Controller
Establishing the OUs
Setting Up Sites
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Part IV: Migrating Active Directory
Chapter 13 Intellimirror
Introduction
What Are Group Policies?
Group Policy Information Storage and Settings
Designing a Group Policy Strategy
Implementing a Group Policy Strategy
Deploying Applications with Group Policies
Understanding Security
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 14 Publishing
Introduction
Publishing Resources
Interfacing with Active Directory
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 15 Modifying the Schema
Introduction
About Objects and Attributes
How to Modify the Schema
Schema Container
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 16 Using Active Directory: A Case Study
Introduction
Planning the Group Policy Solution
Implementing the Group Policy
Creating Logon/Logoff Scripts
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Part V: Integrating with Active Directory
Chapter 17 Plugging into Active Directory
Introduction
Microsoft’s Metadirectory
Microsoft’s Active Directory Deployment Tools
Quest’s FastLane Technologies
Cisco
Other Applications
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Chapter 18 Disaster Recovery for Active Directory
Introduction
Modeling Sites with Disaster Recovery in Mind
Avoiding Disasters
The Active Directory Database File Structure
Backup
Recovering a Failed Domain Controller
Summary
Solutions Fast Track
Frequently Asked Questions
Appendix A Migrating from Novell NetWare
Migrating from Novell Directory Services
Other Utilities
Appendix B Secrets
Lesser-Known Management Shortcuts
Upgrading DNS and Supporting DNS Dynamic Update Protocol
Creating a Custom Microsoft Management Console
PDC Emulation and Native Mode
How Active Directory Prevents Unnecessary Replication
Under-Documented Functions and Procedures
How an LDAP Query Accesses Active Directory
Software Installation
How to Create and Configure a Dfs Root
Informational Message
Renaming
Quick Application of an Updated Group Policy
DNS Migrations
DNS Best Practices
For Experienced Users
Add a Server to Two Different Sites Simultaneously
Removing Phantom Objects
Phantom Domains
Transferring FSMO Roles
Troubleshooting Tips
Avoiding Errors When Migrating a Domain
Remote Procedure Call Errors
Index
- No. of pages:
- 800
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2001
- Published:
- 24th September 2001
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080481746
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781928994602
"The definitive work on Active Directory concepts and implementation." --Dean Tyree, Director of Microsoft Business Practice, MicroAge Technology Services, about the first edition