Updated coverage of the most confusing Windows 2000 component in this new edition of a Syngress bestseller. Active Directory Services dramatically changes the way IT professionals design, plan, configure and administer their Windows NT networks. The primary benefits of Active Directory Services are its extensibility, scalability, and ease of management as compared to prior generations of Windows NT. Systems Engineers will probably spend much of their time over the next several years planning for and deploying Active Directory Services in many different environments. Windows 2000 Active Directory, Second Edition gives IT professionals a head start; it provides updated coverage of everything they will need to succeed.

Table of Contents



Preface

Part I: Getting Started

Chapter 1 Introduction to Active Directory

Introduction to Directory Services

Introduction to Active Directory

Active Directory Architecture

Chapter 2 Assessing Your Environment

Defining Your Business Objectives

Assessing Your Current Environment

Gathering Information for Your Active Directory Planning and Design

Planning for Your Implementation

Chapter 3 Active Directory for Windows 2000 JumpStart Tutorial

What Active Directory Is, and Why You Need to Know About It

Important Features

Industries and Companies Affected by Windows 2000

Advantages and Disadvantages of Active Directory

Part II: Designing the Active Directory

Chapter 4 DNS and Naming Strategies

What Is DNS?

Active Directory’s Integration with DNS

Planning Active Directory and DNS

Naming Conventions

Chapter 5 Designing the Basic Structure

Designing a Forest

Designing a Domain Tree

Designing an Organizational Unit Structure

Designing a Site Topology

Using OUs for Delegating Administration

Chapter 6 Designing a Site Structure

The Function of Sites in Active Directory

Replicated Active Directory Components

Site Replication Components

Replication in Active Directory

Planning a Site Structure

Chapter 7 Designing: A Case Study

Assessing a Corporate Network

Designing the Forests

Determining Domain and Tree Structure

Planning the OU Structure

Establishing the Initial Sites

Part III: Installing Active Directory

Chapter 8 Migrating from NT 3.51 or NT 4 to Active Directory

Server Migration Strategies

Upgrading with the Windows 2000 Setup Wizard

Installing Active Directory Services

Migrating Components

Delegating Administrative Authority

Insert into the Replication Topology

Upgrading Clients to Windows 2000 Professional

Chapter 9 Implementing a Domain

Installing DNS

Installing Domains in Active Directory

Integrating DNS into Active Directory

Managing Objects in Active Directory

Role-Based Administration

Chapter 10 Building Trees and Forests

Understanding the Characteristics of an Active Directory Forest

Implementing the Forest Structure

Right-Sizing the Active Directory Storage Space

Managing the Forest

Chapter 11 Implementing Sites

Creating Site Components

Implementing a Site Structure in Active Directory

Replication Utilities

Understanding Time Synchronization

Chapter 12 Implementing Active Directory: A Case Study

Implementing DNS

Implementing the First Domain Controller

Establishing the OUs

Setting Up Sites

Part IV: Migrating Active Directory

Chapter 13 Intellimirror

What Are Group Policies?

Group Policy Information Storage and Settings

Designing a Group Policy Strategy

Implementing a Group Policy Strategy

Deploying Applications with Group Policies

Understanding Security

Chapter 14 Publishing

Publishing Resources

Interfacing with Active Directory

Chapter 15 Modifying the Schema

About Objects and Attributes

How to Modify the Schema

Schema Container

Chapter 16 Using Active Directory: A Case Study

Planning the Group Policy Solution

Implementing the Group Policy

Creating Logon/Logoff Scripts

Part V: Integrating with Active Directory

Chapter 17 Plugging into Active Directory

Microsoft’s Metadirectory

Microsoft’s Active Directory Deployment Tools

Quest’s FastLane Technologies

Cisco

Other Applications

Chapter 18 Disaster Recovery for Active Directory

Modeling Sites with Disaster Recovery in Mind

Avoiding Disasters

The Active Directory Database File Structure

Backup

Recovering a Failed Domain Controller

Appendix A Migrating from Novell NetWare

Migrating from Novell Directory Services

Other Utilities

Appendix B Secrets

Lesser-Known Management Shortcuts

Upgrading DNS and Supporting DNS Dynamic Update Protocol

Creating a Custom Microsoft Management Console

PDC Emulation and Native Mode

How Active Directory Prevents Unnecessary Replication

Under-Documented Functions and Procedures

How an LDAP Query Accesses Active Directory

Software Installation

How to Create and Configure a Dfs Root

Informational Message

Renaming

Quick Application of an Updated Group Policy

DNS Migrations

DNS Best Practices

For Experienced Users

Add a Server to Two Different Sites Simultaneously

Removing Phantom Objects

Phantom Domains

Transferring FSMO Roles

Troubleshooting Tips

Avoiding Errors When Migrating a Domain

Remote Procedure Call Errors

Index

