Wind Power in View
1st Edition
Energy Landscapes in a Crowded World
Table of Contents
Acknowledgments
Pt. I Introduction
A Landscape of Power Pt. II Wind Power on the Land
1 Exoskeletal Outer-Space Creations 2 Wind Power and English Landscape Identity 3 The Wind in One's Sails: A Philosophy Pt. III Wind Power in Northern Europe
4 Wind Landscapes in the German Milieu 5 Society and Wind Power in Sweden 6 A Formula for Success in Denmark 7 Landscape and Policy in the North Sea Marshes Pt. IV Working with the Wind
8 Living with Wind Power in a Hostile Landscape 9 Design As If People Matter: Aesthetic Guidelines for a Wind Power Future Pt. V Afterword
10 A View from Lake Como Author Biographies Brief Reading List Index
Description
More than ever, travelers are encountering a different sort of landscape, one not only of nature but of technology. Wind Power in View is the first authoritative discourse on the aesthetic impact of wind turbines on the landscape and what can be done about it. It is a detailed and thoroughly illustrated discussion of the issue from several different perspectives. The book also provides an overview of the status of wind energy at the dawn of the new millennium, examines some of the ongoing battles, and offers guidelines on minimizing its visual impact.
Taking examples from the United States, Germany, Denmark, Great Britain, and Sweden, Wind Power in View is the first book to tackle the thorny land use questions raised by wind energy's hard won respectability. What will be the future of wind energy? Will it be welcomed as savior, or will it be opposed as a new-age intrusion on open space and landscape preservation? These 11 essays, international in nature and written by objective experts, address landscape issues in creative, original ways.
Key Features
International focus, with examples from Germany, Denmark, Great Britain, Sweden and the United States The first book to tackle land use questions raised by wind energy's hard won respectability Addresses landscape issues in creative, original ways
Readership
Professionals dealing with all aspects of wind energy, including engineers and technologists (electrical and mechanical), community and regional planning authorities, utility companies, landscape architects, and energy policy makers (local, state and national).
Details
- No. of pages:
- 248
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2002
- Published:
- 15th February 2002
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080521039
Reviews
Addresses aesthetic concerns about the placement, number, and location of large wind turbines for electricity generation. Topics of the nine essays include the rural countryside as a metaphor for national identity in the United Kingdom, a soft -foil turbine as an alternative to the three-bladed Danish turbine, public participation during the planning process, the acceptance of wind turbines as part of the Danish cultural landscape, and design recommendations for minimizing visual impact of turbine towers.Book News, Inc.®, Portland, OR '...the volume presents fascinating comparisons, parallels, and intersections among different wind-energy theories and practices, all of which are rewarding discoveries for the curious reader.' --Book News, Inc. 'This book tackles the problem or grid-connected wind turbines and windfarms in a fair, analytical and multidisciplinary manner.' --Wind Engineering ...this book provides valuable perspective for renewable energy advocates especially thos involved in contentious initiatives like the Cape Wind project in Massachusetts. The recommendations in this book will help wind power developers and proponents win the public over. -- Book Review Digest May 2004 "Wind Power in View makes stimulating reading and definitely should be considered by any persons interested in the connections between wind machines with the natural and cultural landscapes. - Windmillers Gazette, Autumn 2003
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Martin Pasqualetti Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Arizona State University, Tempe, U.S.A.
Paul Gipe Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Author, advocate, and internationally recognized expert on wind power
Robert Righter Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Southern Methodist University, Dallas, Texas, U.S.A.