Wind Engineering 1983 3A
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Sixth international Conference on Wind Engineering, Gold Coast, Australia, March 21-25, And Auckland, New Zealand, April 6-7 1983; held under the auspices of the International Association for Wind Engineering
Description
Wind Engineering 1983, Part A contains the proceedings of the Sixth International Conference on Wind Engineering, held in Gold Coast, Australia, on March 21-25, 1983 and in Auckland, New Zealand, on April 6-7, 1983 under the auspices of the International Association for Wind Engineering. The conference provided a forum for discussing topics related to wind energy and wind engineering, from wind characteristics and wind loading to full-scale measurement and modeling of buildings and other structures.
Comprised of 36 chapters, this volume begins with an assessment of the wider application of reliability principles in the treatment of wind loading, paying particular attention to the influence of wind direction and the role of full-scale testing in reducing uncertainty. The reader is then introduced to wind characteristics, with emphasis on strong winds and tropical cyclones; wind loading of tall buildings and low-rise structures; and instrumentation and experimental techniques for wind loading. The base balance technique for the determination of dynamic wind loads is described, along with a detailed design method for pneumatic tubing systems and a digital system for the measurement of wind effects on large structures. The final two chapters deal with active modeling of large-scale turbulence and selection of local peak pressure coefficients for wind tunnel studies of buildings.
This monograph will be of interest to students, practitioners, and researchers concerned with wind energy and wind engineering.
Table of Contents
Introduction and Acknowledgments
Australian Sessions 1 to 19
Session 1
Opening
Keynote Address - The Relationship of Reliability to Wind Loading
Session 2 Wind Characteristics: Strong Winds & Tropical Cyclones
Gradient Height and Velocity Profile During Typhoons
Comparison of some Ambient and Typhoon Instantaneous Wind Speed Characteristics
Wind Profiles, Turbulence Intensities and Gust Factors for Design in Typhoonprone Regions
Spatial Structure of Surface Wind Over the Ocean
Design Winds for High-Level Sites in New Zealand
Discussion of Session 2
Session 3 Wind Characteristics: Long Term Wind Statistics
Extreme Wind Speeds by Compound Weibull Analysis of Exposure-Corrected Data
United States Extreme Wind Speeds - A New View
Statistical Estimation of Direction-Dependent Design Wind Speed
On the Estimation of Extreme Wind Gusts by Direction Sector
Design Wind Speeds in Regions Dominated by Tropical Cyclones
Discussion of Session 3
Session 4 Wind Loading of Tall Buildings (a)
The Determination of Modal Forces Acting on Three Buildings Using Wind Tunnel Methods
On Predicting the Response of Tall Buildings to Wind Excitation
Wind Induced Torque on Square and Rectangular Building Shapes
Pressure Fluctuations on Square Prisms, Applicability of Strip and Quasi-Steady Theories
Discussion of Session 4
Session 5 Wind Loading of Tall Buildings (b)
Comparison of Model and Full-Scale Accelerations of a High-Rise Building
The Influence of Structural Performance on the Distribution of Wind Loads on Buildings
Studies of Wind-Induced Motion of Tall Buildings Based on Occupants' Reactions
Control of Tall Buildings Response by Aerodynamic Appendages
Wind-Induced Static Instability of Cylindrical Shells
Discussion of Session 5
Session 6 Wind Loading of Low Rise Structures(a)
A Full-Scale Study of the Geometric Parameters that Influence Wind Loads on Low-Rise Buildings
Large Models of Low Rise Buildings Loaded by the Natural Wind
Simplification of the Dynamic Characteristics of the Wind Loading on a Low-Rise Structure
Scale Effects in Wind Tunnel Testing of Low Buildings
Wind Tunnel Measurements of Total Loads on a Mobile Home
Discussion of Session 6
Session 7 Wind Loading of Low Rise Structures (b)
Wind Loads on Permeable Roofing Systems
Use of Eigenvalues in the Covariance Integration Method for Determination of Wind Load Effects
Laboratory Simulation of Tornadic Wind Loads on a Rectangular Model Structure
An Investigation on the Response of Pretensioned One-Way-Type Suspension Roofs to Wind Action
Aerodynamic Behavior of One-Way Type Hanging Roofs
Wind Tunnel Studies of Cable Roofs
Discussion of Session 7
Session 8 Instrumentation and Experimental Techniques for Wind Loading
The Base Balance Technique for the Determination of Dynamic Wind Loads
A Detailed Design Method for Pneumatic Tubing Systems
A Digital System for the Measurement of Wind Effects on Large Structures
Active Modeling of Large-Scale Turbulence
Selection of Local Peak Pressure Coefficients for Wind Tunnel Studies of Buildings
Discussion of Session 8
Session 9 Safety and Risk: Wind Codes
Safety Indices for Wind Loading in Australia
The Effect of Uncertainties in Wind Load Estimation on Reliability Assessments
Structural Design Using a Wind Tunnel Test Program and Risk Analysis
Wind Load Provisions of the New ANSI Standard
Discussion of Session 9
Sessions 10 Low Rise Building Wind Resistant Design
Construction Tradition for Housing Determines Disaster Potential from Severe Tropical Cyclones
The Impact of Cyclone Isaac on Buildings on Tonga
Low-Rise Building Design for Hurricane Wind Loads in South Florida
Application of Wind Engineering to Low Rise Housing
Testing of a Full Scale House with Simulated Wind Loads
Discussion of Session 10
Session 11 Wind Loading of Chimneys and Cooling Towers
Ovalling of Chimneys: Induced by Vortex Shedding or Self-Excited?
Aeroelastic Interference Effects Between Slender Structures
Response of Steel Chimneys with Added Damping
Simplified Approaches to the Evaluation of the Across-Wind Response of Chimneys
Some Aspects of the Wind Design of Cooling Towers
Wind Pressure Distribution Around a Ribless Hyperbolic Cooling Tower
Discussion of Session 11
Session 12 Wind Loading of Bridges
Calculation of the Wind Buffeting of the Lions' Gate Bridge and Comparison with Model Studies
Measurement and Application of the Aerodynamic Admittance Function for a Box-Girder Bridge
Pressure Distribution Measurements for Wind Induced Vibrations of Box Girder Bridges
Control of Wind-Induced Vibrations of Cable-Stayed Bridges
Wind Tunnel Experiments on the Effects of Turbulence on the Aerodynamic Behavior of Bridge Road Decks
Discussion of Session 12
Session 13 Wind Loading of Cables and Transmission Lines
Some Effects of Turbulence on Power Transfer to an Oscillating Cylinder in a Cross Flow
Estimation of Conductor Vibration Amplitudes Caused by Aeolian Vibration
On Vortex Locking-On Phenomenon for a Cable in Linear Shear Flow
Discussion of Session 13
Session 14 Wind Loading of Towers and Offshore Platforms
Full-Scale Measurements of Wind-Induced Response of Sydney Tower
Role of Damping in Wind Induced Excitation of Towers
The Assessment of Response of Tall Free-Standing Towers to Along-Wind Loading
Nonlinear Dynamic Analysis of Compliant Offshore Platforms Subjected to Fluctuating Wind
Effect of Tuned Mass Dampers on Wind Induced Response of Tall Buildings
Discussion of Session 14
Session 15 Fundamentals of Bluff Body Aerodynamics
Free-Stream Turbulence Effects on a Separation Bubble
Mean Flow Patterns Around Two-Dimensional Rectangular Cylinders and their Interpretation
Turbulence Effects on some Aerodynamic Parameters of a Circular Cylinder at Super-Critical Reynolds Numbers
Discussion of Session 15
Session l6 Bluff Body Aerodynamics and Mathematical Models of Wind Loading
On Classification of Vortex-Induced Oscillation and its Application for Bridge Structures
Mathematical Model for Vortex-Induced Oscillations of Continuous Systems with Circular Cross Section
Trajectories of Flat Plates in Uniform Flow with Application to Wind Generated Missiles
Reliability of Gust Response Prediction Considering Height Dependent Turbulence Parameters
Analytical Estimation of the Alongwind Response of Structures
Discussion of Session l6
Session 17 Internal Pressures, Natural Ventilation and Heat Losses Due to Wind
Pressure Response Inside Double Glazed Windows
Effects of Surrounding Buildings on Wind Pressure Distributions and Ventilative Heat Losses for a Single-Family House
A Study on the Probabilistic Model of Wind Induced Ventilation
Ventilation Rates of Two Communicating Low Rise Buildings as Affected by Terrain Roughness
Non-Linearity of Pressure Differentials Induced by Wind and Mechanical Ventilation
Discussion of Session 17
Session 18 Topographic Modeling, Dispersion of Gaseous Pollutants
Comparison of Simulated and Full-Scale Wind Structure Over a Small Suburban Airport
Simulations of Regional Atmospheric Flows on Small Scale Topographical Models
A Review of the Dispersion of Liquefied Gas in the Atmosphere
Measuring the Distribution of Concentration of Plume and the Experimental Study of its Mathematical Model
Discussion of Session 18
Session 19 Wind Environment and Shelter
A Comparison of Pedestrian Comfort Criteria Applied to a City Center
Turbulence Characteristics of Wind Flow at Ground Level in Built-Up Area
Development of Velocity and Shear Stress Distributions in the Wake of a Porous Shelter Fence
The Turbulent Kinetic Energy Budget Behind a Porous Barrier: An Analysis in Streamline Coordinates
Discussion of Session 19
New Zealand Sessions 20 to 24
Session 20 Wind Characteristics: Structure and Statistics(a)
Characteristics of Wind Profiles Over Complex Terrain
Wind Characteristics Over Complex Terrain
On the Spatial Structures of Longitudinal Wind Velocities Near the Ground in Strong Winds
Discussion of Session 20
Session 21 Wind Characteristics: Structure and Statistics(b)
Prediction Method for Surface Wind Velocity Distribution by Means of Regression Analysis of Topographic Effects on Local Wind Speed
The Influence of Thermal Stability and Angle of Incidence on the Acceleration of Wind Up a Slope
Escarpment Induced Flow Pertubations, A Comparison of Measurements and Theory
Discussion of Session 21
Session 22 Wind Characteristics: Flow Over Hills and Ridges
The Prediction of Mean Wind Speeds Above Simple 2D Hill Shapes
Wind-Tunnel and Full-Scale Comparisons of Mean Wind Flow Over an Isolated Low Hill
Wind Shear Measurements and Synoptic Weather Categories for Siting Large Wind Turbines
Discussion of Session 22
Session 23 Wind Power Systems (a)
Design Characteristics of the Mono Wind Turbine
Minimum Induced Loss Windmills and Propellers
The Aerodynamics and Dynamic Analysis of Horizontal Axis Wind Turbines
Discussion of Session 23
Session 24 Wind Power Systems (b)
Actuator-Disc Theory for Vertical-Axis Wind Turbines
Experimental Research on Gyromill Type Vertical Axis Wind Turbine Using a Sailwing
Features to Aid or Enable Self Starting of Fixed Pitch Low Solidity Vertical Axis Wind Turbines
The Aerodynamic Forces for a Darrieus Rotor with Straight Blades : Wind Tunnel Measurements
Discussion of Session 24
Appendix 1 - Minutes of IAWE Steering Committee
Appendix 2 - Members of the Conference Organizing Committee
Appendix 3 - Conference Delegates
