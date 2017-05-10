Wilson Disease, Volume 142

Anna Członkowska MD Prof earned her Diploma of Medicine at Warsaw Medical Academy before she completed her Doctor of Medicine at the Institute of Psychiatry and Neurology, Warsaw. She received additional training at the Boards of Clinical Neurology at the Institute of Psychiatry and Neurology in Warsaw and Habilitation in Neurology at the Warsaw Medical Academy. She has also received several prestigious fellowships, ranging from a British Council Grant for Neuroimmunology to a Neurobiology Fellowship funded by a Max Planck Society Grant. Between 1985-2013, she served as Professor and Head of the Second Department of Neurology at the Institute of Psychiatry and Neurology in Warsaw. She currently is the professor in this department and Head of the Study Group at the Department of Experimental and Clinical Pharmacology, Medical University of Warsaw. Additionally, Członkowska served as a member of the International Consortium at EUROWILSON. Since 1969, Członkowska has not only cared for a large cohort of 850 patients with Wilsons Disease, created a research database to document their clinical features and evaluate the clinical course of WD (with a focus on the efficacy of current therapies), but has also completed basic research on the pathogenesis of WD. She collaborates with WD centers across Europe.). Her contributions to clinical science extend well beyond Wilson’s Disease and she has been active in research and clinical trials in stroke, multiple sclerosis and neurorehabilitation. Finally, Czlonkowska has supported the career development of many young clinicians and clinical academics whose success owes much to her leadership and support.