Williams. Tratado de endocrinología

Dr. Melmed co-edits Endocrinology: Basic and Clinical Principles, is the Neuroendocrine Section Editor for DeGroot and Jameson's Textbook of Endocrinology, and Williams Textbook of Endocrinology; and is pituitary section author for Harrison's Textbook of Medicine. In addition to being the Editor-in-Chief of Pituitary, he is on the editorial board of Journal of Clinical Investigation and past Editor-in-Chief of Endocrinology.