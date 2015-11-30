Williams Textbook of Endocrinology
13th Edition
For more than 65 years, Williams Textbook of Endocrinology has been the gold standard in the field, delivering authoritative guidance on every aspect of adult and pediatric endocrine system disorders. The 13th Edition has been thoroughly updated by Drs. Shlomo Melmed, Kenneth S. Polonsky, P. Reed Larsen, and Henry M. Kronenberg, to bring you state-of-the-art coverage of diabetes, metabolic syndrome, obesity, thyroid disease, testicular disorders, and much more, all designed to help you provide optimal care to every patient. Bridging the gap between basic science and clinical information, it is an essential, relevant resource for endocrinologists, endocrine surgeons, gynecologists, internists, and pediatricians – any clinician who needs the most reliable coverage available on the diverse features across the spectrum of endocrine disease.
- Obtain a better understanding of both scientific insight and clinical data from the classic reference that delivers the current information you need in a highly illustrated, user-friendly format.
Section I: Hormones and Hormone Action
1. Principles of Endocrinology
2. Clinical Endocrinology: A Personal View
3. Principles of Hormone Action
4. Genetics of Endocrinology
5. Health Care Reform, Population Health, and the Endocrinologist
6. Laboratory Techniques for Recognition of Endocrine Disorders
Section II: Hypothalamus and Pituitary
7. Neuroendocrinology
8. Pituitary Physiology and Diagnostic Evaluation
9. Pituitary Masses and Tumors
10. Posterior Pituitary
Section III: Thyroid
11. Thyroid Physiology and Diagnostic Evaluation of Patients with Thyroid Disorders
12. Hyperthyroid Disorders
13. Hypothyroidism and Thyroiditis
14. Nontoxic Diffuse Goiter, Nodular Thyroid Disorders, and Thyroid Malignancies
Section IV: Adrenal Cortex and Endocrine Hypertension
15. The Adrenal Cortex
16. Endocrine Hypertension
Section V: Reproduction
17. Physiology and Pathology of the Female Reproductive Axis
18. Hormonal Contraception
19. Testicular Disorders
20. Sexual Dysfunction in Men and Women
Section VI: Endocrinology and the Life Span
Section VI A: Maternal-Fetal
21. Endocrine Changes in Pregnancy
22. Endocrinology of Fetal Development
Section VI B: Childhood
23. Pediatric Disorders of Sex Development
24. Normal and Aberrant Growth in Children
25. Physiology and Disorders of Puberty
Section VI C: Adult
26. Hormones and Athletic Performance
27. Endocrinology and Aging
Section VII: Mineral Metabolism
28. Hormones and Disorders of Mineral Metabolism
29. Osteoporosis and Bone Biology
30. Kidney Stones
Section VIII: Carbohydrates and Fat Metabolism
31. Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus
32. Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus
33. Complications of Diabetes Mellitus
34. Hypoglycemia
35. Neuroendocrine Control of Energy Stores
36. Obesity
37. Disorders of Lipid Metabolism
38. Gastrointestinal Hormones and Gut Endocrine Tumors
Section IX: Polyendocrine and Neoplastic Disorders
39. Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia
40. The Immunoendocrinopathy Syndromes
41. Endocrinology of HIV/AIDS
42. The Long -Term Endocrine Sequelae of Multimodality Cancer Therapy
43. Neuroendocrine Gastrointestinal and Lung Tumors (Carcinoid Tumors) and the Carcinoid Syndrome, and Related Disorders
- No. of pages:
- 1936
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 30th November 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323297387
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323341578
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323341585
Shlomo Melmed
Dr. Melmed co-edits Endocrinology: Basic and Clinical Principles, is the Neuroendocrine Section Editor for DeGroot and Jameson's Textbook of Endocrinology, and Williams Textbook of Endocrinology; and is pituitary section author for Harrison's Textbook of Medicine. In addition to being the Editor-in-Chief of Pituitary, he is on the editorial board of Journal of Clinical Investigation and past Editor-in-Chief of Endocrinology.
Professor of Medicine, Senior Vice President and Dean of the Medical Faculty, Cedars Sinai Health System, Los Angeles, CA, USA
Kenneth Polonsky
Richard T. Crane Distinguished Service Professor, Dean of the Division of the Biological Sciences and the Pritzker School of Medicine, Executive Vice President for Medical Affairs, The University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois
P. Reed Larsen
Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School; Senior Physician, Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts
Henry Kronenberg
Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School; Chief, Endocrine Unit, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts