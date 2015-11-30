Williams Textbook of Endocrinology - 13th Edition - ISBN: 9780323297387, 9780323341578

Williams Textbook of Endocrinology

13th Edition

Authors: Shlomo Melmed Kenneth Polonsky P. Reed Larsen Henry Kronenberg
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323297387
eBook ISBN: 9780323341578
eBook ISBN: 9780323341585
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 30th November 2015
Page Count: 1936
Description

For more than 65 years, Williams Textbook of Endocrinology has been the gold standard in the field, delivering authoritative guidance on every aspect of adult and pediatric endocrine system disorders. The 13th Edition has been thoroughly updated by Drs. Shlomo Melmed, Kenneth S. Polonsky, P. Reed Larsen, and Henry M. Kronenberg, to bring you state-of-the-art coverage of diabetes, metabolic syndrome, obesity, thyroid disease, testicular disorders, and much more, all designed to help you provide optimal care to every patient. Bridging the gap between basic science and clinical information, it is an essential, relevant resource for endocrinologists, endocrine surgeons, gynecologists, internists, and pediatricians – any clinician who needs the most reliable coverage available on the diverse features across the spectrum of endocrine disease.

Key Features

  • Obtain a better understanding of both scientific insight and clinical data from the classic reference that delivers the current information you need in a highly illustrated, user-friendly format.

Table of Contents

Section I: Hormones and Hormone Action

1. Principles of Endocrinology

2. Clinical Endocrinology: A Personal View

3. Principles of Hormone Action

4. Genetics of Endocrinology

5. Health Care Reform, Population Health, and the Endocrinologist

6. Laboratory Techniques for Recognition of Endocrine Disorders

Section II: Hypothalamus and Pituitary

7. Neuroendocrinology

8. Pituitary Physiology and Diagnostic Evaluation

9. Pituitary Masses and Tumors

10. Posterior Pituitary

Section III: Thyroid

11. Thyroid Physiology and Diagnostic Evaluation of Patients with Thyroid Disorders

12. Hyperthyroid Disorders

13. Hypothyroidism and Thyroiditis

14. Nontoxic Diffuse Goiter, Nodular Thyroid Disorders, and Thyroid Malignancies

Section IV: Adrenal Cortex and Endocrine Hypertension

15. The Adrenal Cortex

16. Endocrine Hypertension

Section V: Reproduction

17. Physiology and Pathology of the Female Reproductive Axis

18. Hormonal Contraception

19. Testicular Disorders

20. Sexual Dysfunction in Men and Women

Section VI: Endocrinology and the Life Span

Section VI A: Maternal-Fetal

21. Endocrine Changes in Pregnancy

22. Endocrinology of Fetal Development

Section VI B: Childhood

23. Pediatric Disorders of Sex Development

24. Normal and Aberrant Growth in Children

25. Physiology and Disorders of Puberty

Section VI C: Adult

26. Hormones and Athletic Performance

27. Endocrinology and Aging

Section VII: Mineral Metabolism

28. Hormones and Disorders of Mineral Metabolism

29. Osteoporosis and Bone Biology

30. Kidney Stones

Section VIII: Carbohydrates and Fat Metabolism

31. Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus

32. Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus

33. Complications of Diabetes Mellitus

34. Hypoglycemia

35. Neuroendocrine Control of Energy Stores

36. Obesity

37. Disorders of Lipid Metabolism

38. Gastrointestinal Hormones and Gut Endocrine Tumors

Section IX: Polyendocrine and Neoplastic Disorders

39. Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia

40. The Immunoendocrinopathy Syndromes

41. Endocrinology of HIV/AIDS

42. The Long -Term Endocrine Sequelae of Multimodality Cancer Therapy

43. Neuroendocrine Gastrointestinal and Lung Tumors (Carcinoid Tumors) and the Carcinoid Syndrome, and Related Disorders

About the Author

Shlomo Melmed

Dr. Melmed co-edits Endocrinology: Basic and Clinical Principles, is the Neuroendocrine Section Editor for DeGroot and Jameson's Textbook of Endocrinology, and Williams Textbook of Endocrinology; and is pituitary section author for Harrison's Textbook of Medicine. In addition to being the Editor-in-Chief of Pituitary, he is on the editorial board of Journal of Clinical Investigation and past Editor-in-Chief of Endocrinology.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Senior Vice President and Dean of the Medical Faculty, Cedars Sinai Health System, Los Angeles, CA, USA

Kenneth Polonsky

Affiliations and Expertise

Richard T. Crane Distinguished Service Professor, Dean of the Division of the Biological Sciences and the Pritzker School of Medicine, Executive Vice President for Medical Affairs, The University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois

P. Reed Larsen

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School; Senior Physician, Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts

Henry Kronenberg

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School; Chief, Endocrine Unit, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts

