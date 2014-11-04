Williams' Essentials of Nutrition and Diet Therapy
11th Edition
Description
From basic nutrition principles to the latest nutrition therapies for common diseases, Williams' Essentials of Nutrition & Diet Therapy, 11th Edition offers a solid foundation in the fundamental knowledge and skills you need to provide effective patient care. Authors Eleanor Schlenker and Joyce Gilbert address nutrition across the lifespan and within the community, with an emphasis on health promotion and the effects of culture and religion on nutrition. Evidence-based information, real-world case scenarios, colorful illustrations, boxes, and tables help you learn how to apply essential nutrition concepts and therapies in clinical practice.
Key Features
- Key terms identified in the text and defined on the page help reinforce critical concepts.
- Case studies illustrate key concepts in authentic, "real-life" scenarios that reinforce learning and promote nutritional applications.
- Evidence-Based Practice boxes summarize current research findings.
- Diet-Medication Interactions boxes provide diet-warnings related to specific prescription drugs.
- Focus on Culture boxes introduce you to cultural competence and the special nutritional needs, health problems, and appropriate interventions applicable to different cultural, ethnic, racial and age groups.
- Health Promotion section devoted solely to health promotion and wellness stresses healthy lifestyle choices and prevention as the best "medicine."
- Focus on Food Safety boxes alert you to food safety issues related to a particular nutrient, age group, or medical condition.
- Complementary and Alternative Medicine (CAM) boxes offer uses, contraindications, and advantages/disadvantages of common types of herbs and supplements and potential interactions with prescription or over-the-counter medications.
- Perspective in Practice boxes supply you with practice elements for nutrition education.
- Websites of Interest call-outs cite key websites with suggestions for further study and exploration of various nutrition topics at the end of each chapter.
Table of Contents
PART 1: INTRODUCTION TO HUMAN NUTRITION
1. Nutrition and Health
2. Digestion, Absorption, and Metabolism
3. Carbohydrates
4. Lipids
5. Proteins
6. Vitamins
7. Minerals
8. Energy Balance
PART 2: COMMUNITY NUTRITION & THE LIFE CYCLE
9. The Food Environment and Food Habits
10. Family Nutrition Counseling: Food Needs and Costs
11. Nutrition During Pregnancy and Lactation
12. Nutrition for Normal Growth and Development
13. Nutrition for Adults: Early, Middle, and Later Years
14. Nutrition and Physical Fitness
15. The Complexity of Obesity: Beyond Energy Balance
PART 3: INTRODUCTION TO CLINICAL NUTRITION
16. Nutrition Assessment and Nutrition Therapy in Patient Care
17. Metabolic Stress
18. Drug-Nutrient Interactions
19. Nutrition Support: Enteral and Parenteral Nutrition
20. Gastrointestinal Diseases
21. Diseases of the Heart, Blood Vessels, and Lungs
22. Diabetes Mellitus
23. Renal Disease
24. Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS)
25. Cancer
Appendixes
A. Body Mass Index: Obesity Values
B. Choose Your Foods: Exchange Lists for Diabetes
C. Food Sources of Oxalates
D. Calculation Aids and Conversion Tables
E. Cultural Dietary Patterns and Religious Dietary Practices
F. Federal Food Assistance Programs
G. Caffeine Content in Foods
H. Soluble, Insoluble, and Total Fiber Content in Selected Plant Foods
I. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Growth Charts
J. Mena, Standard Deviations, and Percentiles of Triceps Skinfold Thickness (mm) by Age for Males and Females of 1 to 50 Years
K. Normal Constituents of Blood and Urine in Adults
L. Acid and Alkaline Ash Food Groups
M. Tyramine-Restricted Diet
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 640
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2015
- Published:
- 4th November 2014
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323185806
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323186841
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323294010
About the Author
Eleanor Schlenker
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Extension Specialist, Department of Human Nutrition, Foods, and Exercise, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, Blacksburg, VA