Williams' Essentials of Nutrition and Diet Therapy

PART 1: INTRODUCTION TO HUMAN NUTRITION

1. Nutrition and Health

2. Digestion, Absorption, and Metabolism

3. Carbohydrates

4. Lipids

5. Proteins

6. Vitamins

7. Minerals

8. Energy Balance

PART 2: COMMUNITY NUTRITION & THE LIFE CYCLE

9. The Food Environment and Food Habits

10. Family Nutrition Counseling: Food Needs and Costs

11. Nutrition During Pregnancy and Lactation

12. Nutrition for Normal Growth and Development

13. Nutrition for Adults: Early, Middle, and Later Years

14. Nutrition and Physical Fitness

15. The Complexity of Obesity: Beyond Energy Balance

PART 3: INTRODUCTION TO CLINICAL NUTRITION

16. Nutrition Assessment and Nutrition Therapy in Patient Care

17. Metabolic Stress

18. Drug-Nutrient Interactions

19. Nutrition Support: Enteral and Parenteral Nutrition

20. Gastrointestinal Diseases

21. Diseases of the Heart, Blood Vessels, and Lungs

22. Diabetes Mellitus

23. Renal Disease

24. Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS)

25. Cancer

Appendixes

A. Body Mass Index: Obesity Values

B. Choose Your Foods: Exchange Lists for Diabetes

C. Food Sources of Oxalates

D. Calculation Aids and Conversion Tables

E. Cultural Dietary Patterns and Religious Dietary Practices

F. Federal Food Assistance Programs

G. Caffeine Content in Foods

H. Soluble, Insoluble, and Total Fiber Content in Selected Plant Foods

I. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Growth Charts

J. Mena, Standard Deviations, and Percentiles of Triceps Skinfold Thickness (mm) by Age for Males and Females of 1 to 50 Years

K. Normal Constituents of Blood and Urine in Adults

L. Acid and Alkaline Ash Food Groups

M. Tyramine-Restricted Diet

Index

